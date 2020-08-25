GRAND RAPIDS — With many student-athletes returning to the Grand Rapids High School cross country team this fall with another year of experience under their belts, both the Thunderhawk boys and girls teams expect to be better this season than last.
Both teams return experienced runners which has Thunderhawk coach Steve Kohorst, who is beginning his 18th season as head coach of the squad, optimistic as the season gets ready to begin. However, he said the pandemic has made it difficult for all sports including cross country, and it is not close to certain that there will be section and state meets this season.
Kohorst said the Thunderhawk girls team is coming off a “growing season” and added that some of the girls are back from that team. As for the Grand Rapids boys team, two individuals – Sam Stertz and Austin Hanson – finished high at the section meet and will provide top-flight performances. While Stertz earned a state berth, Hanson missed out on state by less than a second.
“It wasn’t a great year last year,” Kohorst said. “I would term it kind of a mediocre year as far as the teams go.”
A key for cross country runners to do well in the fall is putting in miles during the summer. Kohorst said many of his runners are skiers and they are in great shape but that they have to transition into their running muscles.
“Aerobically they have a big engine going so that is huge of course,” said Kohorst. “But every year it is the same story, that they ran down to the mail box twice during the summer. That never changes and what you get is a huge group of what I call underachievers.
“Do they improve during the season? Of course because we are running but they probably would be a lot better if they had run in the summer. Young people have a problem seeing in the long-term; they don’t see that if they run during the summer that it is going to impact them when they get into September and October. But the ones that do run, the overachievers, they do get it, they work hard.”
Kohorst said the goal is do well in the section meet, and he said it is unknown if a section meet – or the state meet for that matter – will be conducted this fall. He said it will be a difficult chore to keep the runners motivated especially if there are not section and state meets conducted this year.
“Some people are saying there is about 5 percent chance that we will have sections and state,” Kohorst explained. “That is pretty slim pickings. St. Olaf (site of state meet) is balking at it because they don’t want 5,000 people standing within one inch of each other on the field and I understand that. But things change daily and this could all change within a week. I am hoping that it can work out.
“Other than that, I hope we do well individually and as a team in these meets.”
Rules this year will limit meets to just three teams, which is a miniscule number compared to past seasons.
“Normally we have 16 teams and now we can have three,” Kohorst said. “You can only have 25 on the starting line so we have to do it in waves of runners.”
Boys
Both Stertz, a senior, and Hanson, a junior, return to give Grand Rapids some top competitors. Other student-athletes who are expected to contribute include sophomore Caleb Rychart, senior Landon Tubbs, and freshman Mason Sovada.
Forest Lake, Duluth East, Elk River and Chisago Lakes should be tough teams in Section 7AA. The Grand Rapids boys team last made a state appearance in 1967.
“It would be a big feather in your cap if you are on the team that actually makes it to state,”the coach said.
Girls
Expected to compete on the girls team this season are sophomore Sanny Gangi, a captain, senior Katherine Eddy, freshman Ella Karkela, freshman Claire Louis, freshman Ellen Sween and freshman Ella Downing.
“I think the girls team should be pretty decent this season,” said Kohorst.
Forest Lake, Duluth East, Elk River and Chisago Lakes should be tough teams in Section 7AA.
Serving as assistants to Kohorst this season are Kevin Johnson, Rachel Edmonson, Nate Huju and Jayden Hanson.
“The numbers are good; we are at just about 60 kids which is huge this early before school starts,” Kohorst explained.”So far personalities are great. I like a group with good personality that can instill humor in there. Running is not the most fun thing to do so I like a good bunch of kids and this year we seem to have that.”
