GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls cross country teams turned in solid efforts during the lone home meet of the season Tuesday, the Grand Rapids High School Paul Bauer Cross Country Invite which was conducted at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
The boys team finished in third place in the event while the girls team placed sixth.
Following are results of the meet:
Varsity Boys
Rock Ridge placed first in the varsity boys’ competition with 50 points. It was followed in order by Cloquet 68, Grand Rapids 88, Duluth Denfeld 113, Ely 132, Hibbing 177, Mt. Iron-Buhl 180, Mesabi East 186, McGregor 218, Deer River/Northland 242, and Chisholm 319.
Junior Noah Foster of Cromwell won the five-kilometer race in a time of 16 minutes and 27 seconds. He was followed in the top five by junior Miles Fischer, Cloquet, 16:29, junior Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 16:54, senior Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:11, and senior Jacob Mertz, Cloquet, 17:12.
Senior Austin Hanson was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was eighth in a time of 17:38. He was followed by teammates sophomore Mason Sovada, 16th in 18:18, junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 17th in 18:20, sophomore Nick Casper, 18th in 18:21, Mason Adler, 35th in 19:20, sophomore Micah Lane, 36th in 19:21, freshman Zane Poenix, 46th in 19:53,
Other area runners were sophomore Jonathan Schafbuch, DRN, 27th in 18:56, junior Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 40th in 19:35, sophomore Samuel Schafbuch, DRN, 59th in 21:06, freshman Tyler Foss, DRN, 61st in 21:23, freshman Israel Treat, DRN, 69th in 22:35, seventh grader Coltyn Harcey, Hill City, 72nd in 23:34, junior Tanner Harcey, Hill City, 73rd in 23:37, and freshman Fletcher Johnson, DRN, 79th in 34:55.
Varsity Girls
Hibbing won the team competition for the girls varsity class with 51 points. It was followed in order by Rock Ridge 84, Cloquet 87, Duluth Marshall 96, Mesabi East 136, Grand Rapids 160, Ely 188, Duluth Denfeld 190, MIB 201, Hill City 271, and DRN 307.
Sophomore Kate Nelson of MIB won the five-kilometer race in a time of 20:09. Rounding out the top five were freshman Aubree Skelyon, Mesabi East, 20:29, junior Grace McCormick, Duluth Denfeld, 20:43, freshman Stella Lozano, Duluth Marshall, 20:49, and eighth grader Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 20:51.
Sophomore Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top runner as she finished 20th in a time of 22:17. She was followed by teammates sophomore Claire Louis, 32nd in 23:33, sophomore Ellen Sween, 35th in 23:53, freshmanMemphys Tendrup, 36th in 23:58, sophomore Ella Downing, 41st in 24:55, junior Gabby Daydodge, 43rd in 25:09, sophomore Emily Timm, 44th in 25:10,
Other area runners were senior Ruby Booth, Hill City, 40th in 24:33, sophomore Faith Hawkins, DRN, 49th in 26:05, senior Mariah Eisenmenger, Hill City, 50th in 26:30, junior Emma Finke, 59th in 28:08, junior Shaley Pearson, Hill City, 61st in 29:48, junior Emma Francisco, DRN, 63rd in 30:56, freshman Hannah Decko, DRN, 65th in 31:54,
junior Adrianna Foix, Hill City, 66th in 31:55, freshman Emerie Spolorich, DRN, 67th in 35:54, and freshman Esther Schafbuch, DRN, 68th in 37:12.
Daydodge, a captain for the team, said, “The home meet was a good place for PR’s (personal records). Many of the girls got some of their best times of the season. It was fun to see all of our hard work pay off at our home course in front of family and friends.
“The competition was good. It was a big change from last year’s home meet that only had three teams competing. We are super excited for this weekend’s Mega meet.”
Junior Varsity Girls
Junior Miriam Milani of Hibbing won the five-kilometer race in a time of 22:50. She was followed by freshman Alizah Langner, Hibbing, 23:23, and eighth grader Adrianna Nelson, Cloquet, 23:33.
Sophomore Madeline Larson was the top Thunderhawk finisher as she was 12th in 26:40. She was followed by teammate sophomore Megan Goodell, 13th in 26:40.
Junior Varsity Boys
Aidan Hecomovich of Rock Ridge, a senior, won the five-kilometer race in a timeof 19:17. He was followed by freshman Ian Berube, Cloquet, 19:27, and sophomore Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 19:29.
Sophomore Sam Barton was Grand Rapids lead runner as he was 11th in 20:26. He was followed by teammates freshman Larson Curnow, 16th in 20:48, freshman Dalton Johnson, 26th in 21:59, freshman Randall Belanger, 29th in 22:10, sophomore Keegan Hennessy, 39th in 24:05, freshman Jake Engeldinger, 40th in 24:20, freshman Micah Sween, 46th in 25:10, and sophomore Nathan Haley, 48th in 28:45.
Junior High Girls
Molly Brophy of Ely won the 3.2-kilometer race in a timeof 12:23. Hadley Riutta of Duluth Marshall was second in 12:40 and Anna Neyens of MIB was third in 13:07.
Seventh grader Shea Hennessey was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she was 11th in 13:57. She was followed by teammates seventh grader Elaine Jackson, 13th in 14:02, seventh grader Vivian Pogolrec, 21st in 14:53, seventh grader Tess Reilly, 30th in 15:42, eighth grader Ginger Pogolrec, 41st in 16:39, seventh grader Elizabeth Nelson, 44th in 17:00, eighth grader Grace Johnson, 46th in 17:10, and eighth grader Holly Sylvester, 48th in 17:26.
Other area runners were seventh grader Kiley Kibbler, DRN, 47th in 17:22, eighth grader Kyla Stimson, Hill City, 49th in 17:27, seventh grader Sydney Goss, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 58th in 18:36, freshman Tiana Hart, GNK, 58th in 19:03, sixth grader Bailey Fieldson, DRN, 60th in 19:36, eighth grader Gracie Foix, DRN, 64th in 19:53, seventh grader Isabel Adams, GNK, 67th in 21:27, and eighth grader Serenity Sink, GNK, 69th in 22:47.
Junior High Boys
Seventh grader Sam Berry of Duluth Marshall won the 3.2-kilometer race in a time of 11:12. He was followed by seventh grader Joey Gabardi, Hibbing, 11:14, and eighth grader Kale Fairchild of Grand Rapids, 11:28.
Other runners for the Thunderhawks in addition to Fairchild were eighth grader Lucas Rychart, seventh in 12:02, seventh grader Alex Wegwerth, eighth in 12:13, eighth grader Joel Frost, 11th in 12:21, eighth grader Andrew Rauzi, 27th in 13:22, eighth grader Gradey Hyduke, 31st in 13:36, seventh grader Zak Vidmar, 54th in 14:29, eighth grader Logan Wourms, 77th in 17:00, and seventh grader Owen Schauer, 83rd in 17:54.
Other area runners were eigth grader Preston Troumbly, GNK, 17th in 12:48, sixth grade Josiah Schafbuch, DRN, 26th in 13:10, eighth grader Devin Thunder, DRN, 74th in 15:53, and sixth grader Carter Stein, GNK, 76th in 16:09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.