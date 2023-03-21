DULUTH — The hardest part of the journey is over.
Now, the Cherry High School boys basketball team can get down to business.
The Tigers, who have their sights set on winning a State Class A title, got one step closer to that goal with an 85-61 victory over Deer River in the Section 7A finals Friday at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
There can be no state tournament without a win in the section finals, so now, Cherry has their second straight 7A title.
“It’s definitely a big relief,” Isaac Asuma said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game with Deer River because they never go away. I didn’t think they were going to go away the whole game. No matter what the score was, they were going to keep battling.
“They can be streaky like hitting a couple of threes in a row. They always keep fighting. We had to stay the course, and stick to our game plan. It’s fun to get it out of the way and head down to the state tournament.”
The Tigers took an early 8-2, and they never trailed the rest of the way.
The Warriors never let Cherry pull away, however.
“We’ve been telling these guys that those guys are fighters,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “No matter what the score is, they’re going to keep fighting, they’re going to keep playing hard.
“Our guys did a good job of keeping their composure, and getting out of here with a win.”
When everything was said and done, the Tigers put up 47 points in the first half by staying the course.
“We stuck to our game plan, and we were hitting shots,” Asuma said. “They’re a great offensive-rebounding team, so we had to clean stuff up on the glass, then we would be alright.”
The only problem was Cherry only led by 10 at the break.
“They were hitting shots,” Christianson said. “They were hitting tough shots. Our defense was there. It wasn’t easy. They didn’t make it easy for us, but I liked how we stayed composed the whole time.
“We kept scoring as well. We kept working on defense. They never let up.”
The backbreaker came in the first six minutes of the second half.
Cherry went up 64-47, and things were starting to look good.
Christianson got what he wanted thanks to a 17-8 run.
“We had to try and deliver that knock-out blow, if we could,” Christianson said. “I feel at the 12-minute mark is when we got to that level, but with them, I still didn’t feel comfortable, but we felt a lot better.”
With a 71-51 lead with 8:08 to play, the countdown was on.
Cherry didn’t let up one bit in the final eight minutes.
“It was awesome,” Asuma said. “This year, our goal has been the state tournament, and to win state.We’re shooting for that and every step closer is great.”
Noah Sundquist led the way with 24 points. Asuma had 22. Noah Asuma finished with 11, and Andrew Staples and Carson Brown had 10 each.
“It’s a relief,” Christianson said. “We’ve had high expectations all year. I keep telling these guys that having pressure is a privilege. A lot of teams would love to be in this situation, having that pressure on them.
“We want that pressure. We welcome it. These guys have been in big spots already. Now that we’re here, we get to exhale a little bit and get ready for another run.”
Deer River was led by Sam Rahier with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Ethan Williams had 15 points, Caiden Schjenken 13 and Cale Jackson 12.
CHS 47 38 — 85
DR 37 24 — 61
Cherry: Andrew Staples 10, Noah Sundquist 24, Isaac Asumaa 22, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 8, Carson Brown 10.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 12, Caiden Schjenken 13, Ethan Williams 15, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Sam Rahier 19.
Total Fouls: Cherry 18; Deer River 14; Fouled Out: Williams; Free Throws: Cherry 13-19; Deer River 7-12; 3-pointers: Staples 2, Sundquist 3, Isaac Asuma, Noah Asuma 2, Jackson 2, Schjenken 2, Williams, Rahier 5.
