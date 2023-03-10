HIBBING—When Isaac Asuma arrived on the scene in northern Minnesota, his basketball skills and athleticism were too good to pass up.
The junior at Cherry High School started drawing a lot of attention from Division I colleges around the country, so now, he had a decision to make.
Which college would suit him the best?
University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was the first coach to make contact with Asuma, and he verbally committed last year as a sophomore, but more offers were coming in, seven to be exact, including Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Xavier and Butler.
The options were enough to make Asuma’s head spin, but last Thursday, he made his commitment following the game with Rock Ridge.
Asuma came out of the locker room with a zip-up hoodie and underneath it was a University of Minnesota T-shirt, ending all of the speculation as to where he might want to continue his academic and athletic endeavors.
Was there any doubt as to where Asuma would end up?
“The Gophers were there from the start,” Asuma said. “That was my first high-major offer, and they stuck with me throughout the summer and school year. They kept that good relationship up, so that was nice to see.
“It feels good to know that I was wanted there. I think I’m going to succeed under that environment. It gives me a sense of trust in them to be able to go to college there.”
Again, Asuma did get six other offers, and he made visits to a few of those schools, but Minnesota stood out.
“After my official visit to Minnesota, I was like, ‘Yes, this is where I want to be,’” Asuma said. “It was draining. I talked to a ton of coaches all of the time, so it’s a relief that way only talking to one coaching staff. It feels good to have it done.”
The Gophers’ program struggled this season, but that didn’t deter Asuma’s decision.
“Their future vision for the program with the guys they’re bringing in and the freshmen getting experience, that’s the right way to go about it,” Asuma said. “Having them be there from step one, with the building blocks, that’s why I chose them.”
Asuma’s decision might be over, but he had a lot of fun with the process before he made his decision.
“I got a few letters, but most of it was phone calls and texts,” Asuma said. “Right away, it was a blessing. I’ve been dreaming about this for so long for this feeling to happen. I tried to enjoy the process of everything.
“It was fun, but it was draining. It was cool to see that, ‘Oh, this school reached out to me,’ and I got to know more about that school. It’s awesome knowing that people believe in me like that. They have the courage to take a chance on me. It was a great time.”
Not only was it a fun process for Asuma, but his coaching staff as well.
“We were the only ones who knew about it, no one else,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “It was easy to keep it a secret. It was only two weeks, so it wasn’t that bad.
“Was it a fun process? Yes and no. It was cool to have Fred Hoiberg of Iowa State come up here and other schools here in Cherry. You don’t get a whole lot of that. That was a part of the fun.”
Christianson, like Asuma, is glad the process is over.
“Having Isaac make that decision, he’s comfortable and confident with that decision. I’m happy that he’s going to the right spot.”
