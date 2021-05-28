GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed second in a Lake Superior Conference triangular in Grand Rapids on May 25.
Cloquet won the triangular with 182 points followed by Grand Rapids, 138.2, and Hermantown, 37.8.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were junior Austin Hanson in the 400-meter dash (50.78 seconds); senior Sam Stertz in the 1,600-meter run (4:37.17); sophomore Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (12-feet); senior Wade Brouse in the long jump (19-feet, 6-inches); and junior Jackson Weston in the discus (132-feet, 5-inches).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were senior Wade Brouse in the 100-meter dash (11.35 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of senor Caden Hofstad, senior John Bonner, Brouse and junior Maxwell Bergman (45.04 seconds); the 4 x 800-meter made up of junior Austin Hanson, sophomore Ian Andersen, senior Sam Stertz and senior Derek Erdman (8:29.12); senior Isaiah Edel in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches); and junior Jackson Weston in the shot put (47-feet, 6-inches).
Grand Rapids coach Darrin Hofstad said the meet served as a True Team state competition of sorts. Last week, he said the Thunderhawks won the Section 7AA North Meet at home, but when results were compiled with the 7AA East and 7AA South meets, Cloquet was able to capture the True Team championships for both the boys and girls.
“Cloquet qualified for state True Team and their times and scores from the meet will be compiled with the other section winners for a virtual state competition,” Hofstad said. “On Monday morning we found out that our boys team scores from section were good enough to qualify for the state meet as a wild card team. It gave us very little time to prepare considering last night was to be the state meet for True Team.
“Still, we are very proud of our team for that distinction of being one of the top teams in the state. We last qualified in 2019, as we were the champions of the Section 7AA True Team Meet.”
The Thunderhawks have one more tune-up meet at Cloquet on Wednesday and the section meet will be conducted in Cloquet on June 9, for the girls and on June 12, for the boys.
LSC Triangular
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 182; 2. Grand Rapids 138.2; 3. Hermantown 37.8.
100 dash: 1. Dylan Heehn, C, 11.34; 2. Wade Brouse, GR, 11.35; 3. John Bonner, GR, 11.69; 8. Caden Hofstad, GR, 12.08; 9. Dane Kennedy, GR, 12.13; 10. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 12.33; 12. Wesley Carlson, GR, 12.43; 13. Austin Prebeck, GR, 12.46; 14. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 12.94; 16. Nathan Langlois, GR, 13.11; 18. Colton Johnson, GR, 13.16.
200 dash: 1. Dylan Heehn, C, 23.72; 2. Reese Sheldon, C, 23.83; 3. Wade Brouse, GR, 23.93; 4. Austin Hanson, GR, 24.15; 7. Risto Borgman, GR, 25.17; 9. Aiden Chandler, GR, 25.88; 12. Nic Langlois, GR, 26.46; 13. Austin Prebeck, GR, 26.83; 14. Sonder Aultman, GR, 26.93; 16. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 27.73.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 50.78; 2. Mitchell Warmington, H, 51.20; 3. Nate Bong, C, 54.92; 5. Nic Langlois, GR, 57.35; 9. Austin Prebeck, GR, 1:01.04.
800 run: 1. Loan Dushkin, C, 2:05.67; 2. Andrew Schmitz, H, 2:05.90; 3. Derek Erdman, GR, 2:11.24; 9. Adam Hampton, GR, 2:27.62
1,600 run: 1. Sam Stertz, GR, 4:37.17; 2. MIles Fisher, C, 4:40.92; 3. Jacob Mertz, C, 4:52.01; 5. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:07.98; 6. Ethan Florek, GR, 5:08.84; 7. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR. 5:23.82; 8. Seth Barton, GR, 5:29.21; 13. Adam Hampton, GR, 5:33.24; 14. Zachary Bolton, GR, 6:23.42.
3,200 run: 1. Jacob Mertz, C, 10:24.50; 2. Josh Sanders, C, 10:36.72; 3. Benjamin Bauer, C, 10:47.56; 4. Josh Timm, GR, 11:22.40; 5. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:23.94; 6. Mason Sovada, GR, 11:27.25; 7. Seth Barton, GR, 11:56.04; 9. Sam Barton, GR, 12:48.32; 10. Zachary Bolton, GR, 14:40.48.
110 hurdles: 1. Nathan Blatchford, C, 16.77; 2. Alex Despot, C, 16.97; 3. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.10; 4. Dane Kennedy, GR, 17.57; 5. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 17.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Nathan Genereau, C, 40.33; 2. Nathan Blatchford, C, 43.77; 3. Dane Kennedy, GR, 46.22; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 47.51
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cloquet, 44.84; 2. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Wade Brouse, Maxwell Bergman), 45.04; 3. Hermantown, 48.68; 4. Grand Rapids (Hunter Hillman, Kale Florek, Connor Brainard, Jackson Weston), 53.53.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Cloquet, 1:36.16; 2. Hermantown, 1:36.70; 3. Cloquet, 1:50.54.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cloquet, 3:34.88; 2. Hermantown, 3:37.76; 3. Hermantown, 3:55.48; 5. Grand Rapids (Aiden Chandler, Ethan Florek, Nic Langlois, Kaydin Metzgar), 4:07.88.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cloquet, 8:24.34;2. Grand Rapids (Austin Hanson, Ian Andersen, Sam Stertz, Derek Erdman), 8:29.12; 3. Cloquet, 9:24.81.
High jump: 1. Dylan Heehn, C, 5-10; 2. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-6; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-6; 4. Curtis Card, GR, 5-4; 6. Colton Johnson, GR, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-0; 2. Luke Stillwell, C, 10-0; 3. Aiden Chandler, GR, 9-0; 4. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Nathan Genereau, C, 40-7; 2. Joe Bailey, C, 38-7; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-6.5; 4. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 34-2.5.
Long jump: 1. Wade Brouse, GR, 19-6; 2. Logan Dushkin, C, 18-11; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 18-7; 5. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 18-0.5; 7. Colton Johnson, GR, 17-8; 13. Risto Borgman, GR, 16-2; 14. Nathan Langlois, GR, 15-11; 16. Sonder Aultman, GR, 14-1.5.
Shot put: 1. Will Turnbull, C, 47-7.5; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 47-6; 3. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-7.5; 4. Kale Florek, GR, 44-11.5; 7. Nathan Roberts, GR, 40-9; 8. Connor Brainard, GR, 39-5; 8. Beau Linder, GR, 37-4.5; 14. Hudson Hillman, GR, 32-0.5; 18. Benjamin Harker, GR, 26-11.5.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 132-5; 2. Will Turnbull, C, 132-0; 3. Lance Konietzko, C, 131-10; 5. Hunter Hillman, GR, 124-10; 8. Kale Florek, GR, 112-1; 11. Connor Brainard, GR, 98-2.5; 12. Benjamin Harker, GR, 96-3; 13. Beau Linder, GR, 94-1; 14. Nathan Roberts, GR, 92-7; 17. Hudson Hillman, GR, 80-0.
