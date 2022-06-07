NORTH BRANCH — It was a banner day for the Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team on Saturday as it captured the program’s first-ever team section championship during the Section 7AA Championships which were conducted at North Branch High School.
In his first season as head coach for Grand Rapids, Matthew Sandys said it was thrilling to win the first ever Section 7AA championship as it is the first season in a three-class system for Minnesota high school track and field.
The Thunderhawks tallied 150 points to take first place, with Cloquet coming in second with 116 and Proctor finishing third with 110.
“I think the key to the championship is that it was such a team effort,” said Sandys. “We had people placing from eighth place all the way to first and all those people who didn’t make it to state, they added points to the team. They worked hard and were making PRs.
“Just the attitude of all the kids was awesome too. Kids stepped up to help the team out and that’s what I think made the team so great. Everyone was looking out for everyone.”
Senior Jackson Weston dominated the field in the shot put as he won with an impressive distance of 56-feet, 10-inches. Josh Monreal of Proctor was second with 48-2.
Weston also won the discus with a throw of 152-feet, 6-inches. Samuel Strand of Chisago Lakes was second with 145-4. Sophomore Benjamin Harker placed eighth with a distance of 132-feet, 2-inches.
Senior Austin Hanson – who was named Athlete of the Meet – won the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.01 seconds. Jacob Jensrud of Hibbing was second in 23.33 seconds. Senior Risto Borgman placed fourth in 23.53 seconds while Austin Prebeck was eighth in 24.97 seconds.
Hanson also is the section champion in the 400-meter dash as he was first in 50.43 seconds. Evan Bowen of Proctor was second in 52.51 seconds. Junior Ian Andersen placed seventh in 55.23 seconds.
Junior Wyatt Christensen won a section title in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.64 seconds. Tayven Peterson of Mora was second in 15.71 seconds. Senior Wesley Carlson placed fourth in 16.88 seconds.
Junior Kaydin Metzgar captured the section title in the pole vault as he soared 12-feet. Eric Flor of North Branch was second with 11-9.
Sophomore Colton Johnson put it all together in the triple jump as he soared 42-feet, 2-inches to take first. Justin Ramos of North Branch was second with 42-1.75.
“Colton has only been triple jumping for three weeks,” Sandys said. “He beat his PR at the section meet by almost three feet. He told me he had figured out the second phase of his jump and he added a foot in each jump of his finals. He went from the middle of the pack to win it so I am excited to see what he can do. If he continues to figure this stuff out being so new, I’m hoping he gets on the podium in the future. I would love to see him maybe even get a state championship.”
The Thunderhawk 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of freshman Austin Prebeck, Andersen, Borgman and Hanson claimed a section title in a time of 1:33.31. Hermantown was second in 1:33.37.
“These kids never ran this relay before; they are just a close-knit group of guys who like to be around each other,” said Sandys, “We threw them together and we had a slow seed time. So I kept telling them they are the dark horse and that they had to come into the meet that way. There were only three teams in the slow heat and they managed to run the time by themselves with no competition and win it by six-hundredths of a second. That is quite an accomplishment with no one to push them and having never run it before.”
Freshman Mason Adler placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:56.17 while sophomore Seth Barton was seventh in 4:59.32. Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the event in 4:21.20.
Prebeck finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 7.25-inches. Curtis Card was seventh with 18-4. Amari Manning of Hibbing was first with 19-8.25.
Junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.56. Jacob Mertz of Cloquet was first in 9:54.89.
Senior Curtis Card was sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches. Kolbin Carter of Proctor was first with 6-4.
Borgman finished seventh in the 100-meter dash in 11.92 seconds. Jordan Aultman of Cloquet won the event in 11.31 seconds.
“This speaks volumes for our coaching staff, not just me but all of us,” said Sandys. “We have kids going in all sorts of disciplines.”
The state meet preliminaries start Friday at 9 a.m. with the finals slated for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville School.
Weston will enter the state meet with a best distance that is three feet further than anyone in the competition.
“I am hoping for a state title for that young man because he has worked so hard and he deserves it,” said Sandys.
Sandys said the goal for all the athletes is to reach the podium which features the top eight.”
Sandys added that another goal for some of the athletes is to break school records at state.
Section 7AA Championships
Boys team scores: 1, Grand Rapids 150; 2. Cloquet 116; 3. Proctor 110; 4. North Branch 98; 5. Hibbing 90; 5. Rock Ridge 90; 7. Duluth Denfeld 70; 8. Chisago Lakes 65; 9. Hermantown 45; 10. Mora 44; 11. Pine City 38.
100 dash: 1. 1. Jordan Aultman, C, 11.31; 2. Amari Manning, Hib, 11.56; 3. Tristan Zook, DD, 11.77; 7. Risto Borgman, GR, 11.92.
200 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GF, 23.01; 2. Jacob Jensrud, Hib, 23.33; 3. Tristan Zook, DD, 23.49; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 23.53; 8. Austin Prebeck, GR, 24.97.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 50.43; 2. Evan Bowen, P, 52.51; 3. Cole Abernethy, DD, 53.19; 7. Ian Andersen, GR, 55.23.
800 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:55.87; 2. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 1:57.89; 3. Miles Fischer, C, 2:01.35.
1,600 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:21.20; 2. Josh Knight, P, 4:41.54; 3. Charles Juntunen, DD, 4:51.22; 4. Mason Adler, GR, 4:56.17; 7. Seth Barton, GR, 4:59.32.
3,200 run: 1. Jacob Mertz, C, 9:54.89; 2. Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:05.93; 3. Josh Knight, P, 10:13.77; 6. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa. GR. 10:55.56.
110 hurdles: 1. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 15.64; 2. Tayven Peterson, M, 15.71; 3. Dallas Swart, Hib, 16.69; 4. Wesley Carlson, GR, 16.88.
300 hurdles: 1. Tayven Peterson, M, 41.53; 2. Cameron Pease, P, 42.10; 3, Milgwan Tanner-Wostrel, C,42.18.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cloquet, 44.72; 2. Chisago Lakes, 45.21; 3. Hermantown, 45.78; 5. Grand Rapids (Wesley Carlson, Cole Hawkinson, Kaydin Metzgar, Wyatt Christensen), 46.81.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Austin Prebeck, Ian Andersen, Risto Borgman, Austin Hanson), 1:33.31; 2. Hermantown, 1:33.37; 3. North Branch, 1:34.23.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Proctor, 3:32.10; 2. North Branch, 3:33.30; 3. Rock Ridge, 3:36.38; 11. Grand Rapids (Mason Adler, Gunner Larson, Larson Curnow, Ian Andersen), 4:05.42..
4 x 800 relay: 1. Duluth Denfeld, 8:24.19; 2. Cloquet, 8:26.88; 3. Rock Ridge, 8:28.85; 9. Grand Rapids (Zane Poenix, Kale Fairchild, Joseph Anderson, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa), 10:01.44.
High jump: 1. Kolbin Carter, P, 6-4; 2. Logan Murphy, NB, 6-1; 3. Matthew Erickson, C, 6-1; 6. Curtis Card, GR, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-0; 2. Eric Flor, NB, 11-9; 3. Austin Valento, Hib, 11-3.
Triple jump: 1. Colton Johnson, GR, 42-2; 2. Justin Ramos, NB, 42-1.75; 3. Nick Bovitz, NB, 40-9.5.
Long jump: 1. Amari Manning, Hib, 19-8.25; 2. Jason Thieman, PC, 19-4.75; 3. Nick Bovitz, NB, 19-1; 5. Austin Prebeck, GR, 18-7.25; 7. Curtis Card, GR, 18-4.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 56-10; 2. Josh Monreal, P, 48-2; 3. Will Turnbull, C, 47-3.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 152-6; 2. Samuel Strand, CL, 145-4; 3. Reese Turnbull, C, 137-9; 8. Benjamin Harker, GR, 132-2.
