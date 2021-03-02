Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.02
2. Hibbing, 1:43.67
3. Rock Ridge, 1:45.46
4. Grand Rapids, 1:46.22
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.74
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:45.75
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:52.56
3. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 1:53.73
4. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:53.96
5. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:55.33
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:59.36
2. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 2:00.87
3. William Stenson, Hibbing, 2:07.02
4. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 2:09.58
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:10.52
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.18
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.40
3. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.64
4. William Stenson, Hibbing, 22.90
5. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 23.20
Diving (6 dives)
1. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.90
2. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 181.70
3. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 178.10
4. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 172.95
5. Landon West, Duluth, 170.70
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 345.70
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 333.15
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 304.44
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 299.75
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 280.50
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.57
2. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 53.46
3. William Stenson, HIbbing, 53.54
4. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 54.58
5. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 56.44
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.24
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.31
3. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50.50
4. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 50.52
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.04
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:48.10
2. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 5:02.06
3. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 5:16.66
4. Jeremiah Erickson, Duluth, 5:19.97
5. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 5:20.30
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:32.09
2. Duluth, 1:32.32
3. Hibbing, 1:32.37
4. International Falls, 1:37.76
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.18
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 55.88
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 57.86
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.17
4. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 59.38
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:00.43
100-yard breaststroke
1. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 59.72
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.95
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:07.73
4. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:07.83
5. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:21.44
2. Rock Ridge, 3:22.08
3. Hibbing, 3:27.73
4. Grand Rapids, 3:35.99
5. International Falls, 3:36.35
