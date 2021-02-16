Swim Honor Roll

Boys

200-yard medley relay

1. Hibbing, 1:44.14

2. Rock Ridge, 1:45.46

3. Duluth, 1:45.85

4. Grand Rapids, 1:46.22

5. Mesabi East, 1:52.74

200-yard freestyle

1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:46.50

2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:55.33

3. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:55.44

4. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:56.35

5. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 1:56.48

200 Individual Medley

1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:59.36

2. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 2:00.87

3. William Stenson, Hibbing, 2:08.72

4. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 2:09.79

5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:10.98

50-yard freestyle

1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.51

2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.85

3. William Stenson, Hibbing, 22.90

4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 23.20

5. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 23.27

Diving (6 dives)

1. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.90

2. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 181.70

3. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 178.10

4. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 172.95

5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 166

Diving (11 dives)

1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 345.70

2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 333.15

3. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 299.75

4. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 285.05

5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 280.50

100-yard butterfly

1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 53.53

2. William Stenson, HIbbing, 54.31

3. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 54.45

4. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 56.44

5. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 56.51

100-yard freestyle

1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.58

2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.85

3. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50.50

4. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 51.12

5. Ben Bartholomew, Grand Rapids, 51.41

500-yard freestyle

1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:48.10

2. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 5:20.30

3. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 5:22.18

4. Jeremiah Erickson, Duluth, 5:30.62

5. Jake Slatinski, Intl. Falls, 5:33.16

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Hibbing, 1:32.37

2. Rock Ridge, 1:32.47

3. Duluth, 1:34.51

4. International Falls, 1:37.76

5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.18

100-yard backstroke

1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 55.88

2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 57.86

3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 59.38

4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.40

5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:00.43

100-yard breaststroke

1. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 1:00.31

2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:04.03

3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:07.73

4. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:07.83

5. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.19

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Rock Ridge, 3:25.16

2. Hibbing, 3:27.73

3. Duluth, 3:31.21

4. Grand Rapids, 3:35.99

5. International Falls, 3:36.35

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments