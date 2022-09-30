GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team was busy in recent days, playing four matches.
Following are results of the matches:
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 4
Mesabi East 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team whitewashed Mesabi East 4-0 in action at home on Sept. 20.
Ian Andersen scored the first goal on a penalty kick in the first half, and Ricco Rolle put the Thunderhawks ahead 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Hunter Erickson scored the final goal of the half for Grand Rapids on a feed from Gavin Andersen.
Ian Andersen scored the lone goal of the second half with Owen Racine getting an assist.
“The boys played well and executed the game plan well enough that we were able to shut out Mesabi East,” said Thunderhawks coach Nick Koerbitz. “Their program, which is in a coop with Rock Ridge, is on the rise and they’ve become a tricky team to beat. They are well coached, and sit behind the ball well and make it difficult to score. Our guys up front were relentless with pressure, which is ultimately why we were able to break through their back line a few times.”
Boys Soccer
Hermantown 3
Grand Rapids 1
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team fell to Hermantown in a road match on Sept. 22, by the score of 3-1.
Hermantown led 1-0 at the half and then scored a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a commanding 3-0 advantage.
Ricco Rolle scored on an assist from Nate Langlois as the Thunderhawks cut the lead to 3-1, but that was the last score of the game as Hermantown took the win.
“The game was a disappointment, especially in the second half,” said Thunderhawks coach Nick Koerbitz. “I thought we battled well in the first half, and were unfortunate to concede a goal with under two minutes left in the half. You could feel the morale drop after that. This definitely carried over in the second half as we conceded two more in the first 10 minutes.
“We checked out for a few minutes and that is all it takes against a good team to lose a game. We had spurts of successful plays, but we ultimately weren’t sharp enough to come away with the win.”
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 2
Duluth Marshall 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team tipped Duluth Marshall in a road match by the score of 2-1 on Sept. 24.
Ian Andersen put the Thunderhawks ahead 1-0 with a goal 22 minutes into the match, and Andress Ortiz scored the second goal for Grand Rapids with Andersen assisting just three minutes later as the Thunderhawks led 2-0 at the half.
Duluth Marshall scored on a corner kick seven minutes into the second half, but that was all the scoring as the Thunderhawks held on for the win.
“This was a great, gritty win for the boys,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “With a couple of guys gone, we were forced to put guys in different positions to play in wet conditions,” Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz explained. “We battled really well and raced out to a lead as we dominated the first half. It was great to be up by two at half, but we felt it could’ve been even more.
“Unfortunately, we fell asleep on a corner kick and gave up a goal. We talked after the game about how one play can change a game. We went from being up by a couple goals with a comfortable lead to a complete battle to finish out the game ahead by one.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how we battled and adjusted to the game. We haven’t been able to put a full 80 minutes of good soccer together yet this season, but we are getting close.”
With the win, Grand Rapids is 6-6 on the season.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 3
Superior 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team defeated Superior 3-1 in play on Sept. 27, at home.
The lone goal of the first half came when Owen Racine used a long throw-in to send the ball bouncing in the box, which Ian Andersen headed in the net.
Superior tied the game with a goal 19 minutes into the second half off a ball over the back line.
Then, with 15 minutes remaining, Superior got a penalty kick from a hand ball in the box but Thunderhawk goalkeeper Will Stanley had a huge diving save on the penalty kick to keep the match tied at 1-1. According to Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz, that was the turning point in the game.
Grand Rapids scored the winning goal when Andersen and Ricco Rolle out-dueled a Superior duo, which led to Andersen sending Justin Piekarski in on a breakaway for the goal at the 31-minute mark.
The Thunderhawks got some breathing room four minutes later when Rolle forced a turnover in the box and slotted the ball to Andersen who finished from close range.
“This was a great win for us as it was the first above average team we have beaten,” said Koerbitz. “We’ve had a lot of tight games with very quality teams that didn’t to our way. It was good for us to get over the hump.
“All night, I thought the boys outworked Superior, winning 50/50 balls which ultimately led us to out-chance them by quite a bit. I believe we still have our best soccer yet to play but tonight was a great step in the right direction that needs to be acknowledged.”
With the win, the Thunderhawks are 7-6 for the season. It played St. Francis on Sept. 30, and then will play Princeton on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. They close out the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a road match versus Hibbing/Chisholm at 4:30 p.m.
