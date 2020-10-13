GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team finished its season on a positive note Thursday by defeating Duluth Denfeld 3-2.
It was the sixth win in a row for the Thunderhawks who finish the regular season with an 8-3 record.
Nic Langlois found the back of the net for Grand Rapids on a feed from Ian Salmela just seven minutes into the match to give the Thunderhawks the early lead. However, Duluth Denfeld scored on a free kick 18 minutes later to tie the match, and then the Hunters took the lead at the 34th minute with another goal.
The first half ended with Duluth Denfeld leading 2-1.
The, 27 minutes into the second half, Grand Rapids tied the match when Rhys Cameron scored on an assist from Salmela. The winning score came 10 minutes later, with three minutes to play, when Langlois scored on an assist from Ulrich Mvogo.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said it was a good win for the Thunderhawks.
“I am extremely proud of the adjustments the boys were able to make tonight,” Koerbitz said. “That is an extremely good team we just beat and in a normal, non-COVID year we would be the No. 2-ranked team in the section. It was such a fitting way to end what has been such a great season on our home turf.”
Koerbitz said Duluth Denfeld came with an effective game plan against his team in the first half.
“We were lucky we weren’t down by three or four going into halftime,” Koerbitz said. “Even coming out in the beginning of the second half we struggled a bit, but once we figured out how to shut down their midfield we took over the game.
“It was fun to see two dramatic late goals to complete the comeback, and the boys showed a lot of heart to pull through like that.”
