GRAND RAPIDS — With most of the team returning from last season and after a good start to the 2020 season, things are looking good for the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team.
Thunderhawks head coach Nick Koerbitz, who is entering his fourth year leading the boys soccer team, said Grand Rapids was a young team last season as it had to replace 13 seniors. The squad was able to finish at 9-7-2 for the season despite its youth and lost just three seniors to graduation.
“Everyone in the starting lineup this year started at least a couple of games last year,” said Koerbitz. “Numbers wise, we didn’t lose a lot to graduation. They were quality players but in soccer three players really isn’t that much. So, we have a lot of experience and it has already showed in our first two games. We played a really tough game against a highly-ranked opponent in Duluth East and we were able to beat Hibbing 7-0.”
With the number of experienced players returning this season, Koerbitz said it feels like the team is starting two weeks ahead of schedule compared to last season.
“Last year a lot of it was getting to know the players and the players getting to know the coaches, and setting expectations,” the coach explained. “This year we came in and we were able to really hit the ground running. We also have additional practice time because we have less games because of the coronavirus.”
The Thunderhawks have 11 scheduled games compared to the 16 it would have played had there not been a pandemic. He said the extra time is allowing the Thunderhawks to become who they are as a team and finding out their identity.
Koerbitz said there is interest across the state for a postseason to be conducted, but nothing is etched in stone as of now.
“We take it one day at a time because we all know that the world can change pretty quick,” he said.
Captains of the team are seniors Cameron Fox – who was named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a junior last season – and Nic Landlois. Other players who will be important to the team are Rhys Cameron and goalkeeper Chris Pederson.
“We also have a strong junior class that has seven kids in it and we have a few talented sophomores as well,” Koerbitz said. “A key to being successful is just to control what we can control and that is our motto for this year. This year we have to mask up on the bus, at home games on the bench, and they were told that if they want to play they have to follow the rules. That’s really all there is to it.
“There has been frustration and there may continue to be so really the mental side of it is to control what you can control. You are going to drive yourself crazy especially nowadays if you can’t do that.”
The Thunderhawks will play in the Lake Superior Conference against Duluth area teams this season. Koerbitz feels that Duluth Denfeld and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will be strong teams in the conference and section this season.
“In our section, there are not a lot of teams that are truly at the bottom and we would like to think that we are right up there with Denfeld and Cloquet,” Koerbitz explained. “I would say there is no clear favorite but we would certainly like to think of ourselves in the mix of teams that could end up going to the state tournament.”
Helping Koerbitz in the coaching department are junior varsity coach Emily Olson – who played soccer for four years at the College of St. Scholastica – and Eric Anderson.
Grand Rapids has played two games thus far, losing to a highly-rated Duluth East team 1-0 and then downing Hibbing-Chisholm 7-0. In the game against Duluth East, Chris Pederson was outstanding in the nets for the Thunderhawks as he recorded 11 saves.
Against the Bluejackets, Grand Rapids’ offense was clicking. The Thunderhawks led 4-0 after the first half on two goals from Rhys Cameron and single goals by Blake Henrichsen and Ricco Rolle. Henrichsen had two assists in the half while Ian Salmela and Nic Langlois also received assists.
Grand Rapids added three more goals in the second half. Langlois found the back of the net twice in the half while Cameron completed his hat trick.
The game was called early due to lightning with 11 minutes left to play.
“This is a really entertaining group in the best way possible,” Koerbitz said. “They are pretty funny group. They proved against Duluth East that they can focus in when they need to and it was really good to see them rise up in a moment that mattered.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.