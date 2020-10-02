GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer put it all together on Monday night as it slammed Superior (Wis.) 8-1 in action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks scored four goals in each half as they completely dominated the action. Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said his team played well on Monday.
“The boys did a great job sticking to the game plan we had in place,” Koerbitz said. “We were able to jump right on them and score in bunches which is hard to do. I also thought we did a nice job addressing some weaknesses we saw in our games last week, and I thought it was a great stop in the right direction.”
Ian Salmela scored just eight minutes into the contest on a penalty kick for the first Grand Rapids goal, and Blake Henrichsen found the back of the net two minutes later on an assist from Ricco Rolle.
Dagan Larson tallied on an assist by Nic Langlois later in the first half, and the final Thunderhawk score of the first half was by Rhys Cameron with Langlois getting another assist.
Scoring in the second half for Grand Rapids were Rolle on an assist from Salmela, Travis Verbick on an assist from Henrichsen, Salmela on a feed by Ulrich Mvogo, and Grant Chandler gave the Thunderhawks an 8-0 lead when he put in a penalty kick.
Superior finally got on the board when Jacob Kidd scored.
Girls
The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team played a tough Cloquet squad at home on Tuesday and fell by the score of 4-0.Herald-Review
herald-review
Staff Report
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys cross country was first and the girls team was second at an invitational in Hibbing recently.
Because of the pandemic, just three teams competed in the invitational. The teams were Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Proctor.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys
The Thunderhawks placed first with 29 points while Hibbing and Proctor tied for second with 52 points. Proctor was awarded second place by the tie-breaker procedure.
Senior Sam Stertz of Grand Rapids was first in the race with a time of 17 minutes and 27 seconds. His teammate, junior Austin Hanson, was second in a time of 17:41. Proctor’s John Werner was third in 17:46 followed by David Platt, Hibbing, 17:52, and Josh Knight, Proctor, 17:54.
Other Thunderhawk runners were senior Josh Timm, seventh in 19:26, senior Landon Tubbs, ninth in 19:31, freshman Mason Sovada, 10th in 19:46, sophomore Caleb Rychart, 12th in 19:49, freshman Seth Barton, 13th in 19:50, sophomore Adrian Kass-Hanson, 31st in 21:17, eighth grader Mason Adler, 32nd in 21:22, freshman Micah Lane, 33rd in 21:33, eighth grader Dalton Johnson, 34th in 21:40, freshman Gage Roberts, 35th in 22:03, freshman Sam Barsen, 47th in 23:54, senior Zach Bolton, 51st in 27:03, and senior Nathan Haley, 52nd in 29:43.
Girls
Hibbing won the team competition with 27 points. Grand Rapids was second with 51 while Proctor was third with 65.
Lizzy Hamell of Proctor won the race in a time of 20:53. Aune Boben of Hibbing was second in 21:34 followed in the top five by Jorie Anderson, Hibbing, 21:35, freshman Ella Karkela, Grand Rapids, 22:10, and Jocelyn Strukel, Hibbing, 22:17.
Other Grand Rapids runners besides Karkela were freshman Whitney Sylvester, seventh in 22:30, sophomore Sanni Gangi, 10th in 22:38, eighth grader Ryleigh Sherlock, 14th in 23:24, freshman Emily Walters, 16th in 23:39, freshman Baiijla Graeber, 17th in 23:54, freshman Ella Downing, 18th in 23:55, freshman Claire Louis, 20th in 24:02, sophomore Sam Baratto, 25th in 24:51, senior Katherine Eddy, 29th in 25:36, freshman Madeline Larson, 32nd in 25:58, freshman Emily Timm, 33rd in 26:11, seventh grader Kate Williams, 34th in 26:18, seventh grader Brecklyn Noble, 36th in 26:31, sophomore Gabby Daydodge, 37th in 27:14, eighth grader Addisyn Jaronson, 38th in 27:43, freshman Megan Goodell, 39th in 27:53, and freshman Leah Arola, 41st in 30:26.
