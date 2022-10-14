GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 4-3 loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a Section 7AA semifinal contest on Thursday at Cloquet.
Semifinals
For 79:55, the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team held a 1-0 lead over Hibbing/Chisholm, and it looked like the Thunderhawks were going to move on in the playoffs.
That’s when everything started to get interesting.
The Bluejackets converted a penalty kick with five seconds left in the game, sending the game into a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime.
Through the first nine minutes of the overtime session, it looked like the game might go into a second 10-minute, sudden-death overtime, but Grand Rapids was awarded a free kick from 14-yards away from goalkeeper Drew Forer.
Grant Chandler took the kick and buried a laser into the right side of the net to give Grand Rapids a 2-1 overtime victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7AA quarterfinal contest at Noble-Hall Field.
Both coaches and teams ran through a full gamut of emotions in those final 10 minutes of play.
“It was tough,” Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said. “The more things that don’t go your way, you have a sneaking feeling that one is going to go against you. We scored in the first minute of the game, and they scored 80 minutes later.
“All of a sudden, we go to overtime. I didn’t think it was going to end like that. It was a battle all of the way through. It was wild.”
Forer agreed with that assessment.
“We had our chances, but we couldn’t capitalize the whole game,” Forer said. “We found another gear with 10 minutes left in regulation. We didn’t give up. We worked hard enough to get that penalty kick.
“We got the momentum on our side. We had to fight for another 56 seconds, and we would have had another overtime. I’m an emotional wreck right now.”
Once the opening whistle started play, it only took the Thunderhawks 1:10 to get on the board when Ian Andersen scored, then the rest of the first half played out with no other decent scoring chances.
“That was huge,” Koerbitz said. “We came to play, but they took the momentum back. It was a game of momentum swings.”
In the second half, Grand Rapids controlled play, keeping the ball in Hibbing/Chisholm territory for a good 20 minutes
The Bluejackets couldn’t get control of the ball until the 60-minute mark when they finally brought it past midfield.
During that time, Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Drew Forer had to make a save on a high shot that he deflected over the net during that time span.
“It was frustrating,” Forer said. “We couldn’t get the ball out of our zone. We’ve had that tendency this year where we work so hard, then we go flat for a little while. We had to ride that out.”
Once the Bluejackets did gain control of the ball, they had two corner kicks, but the best shot of the sequence came from the left-hand side of the box.
Grand Rapids goalkeeper Will Stanley deflected the shot over the top of the net to keep it 1-0.
“Once we did switch the tide, we didn’t convert our chances,” Forer said.
The real tide turned with just under a minute to play, which is what Forer thought might happen.
“I told them at halftime that we were running them down,” Forer said. “I told them to keep battling. We had chances, but we couldn’t get a solid shot on net.”
With about 40 seconds remaining, Hibbing/Chisholm made a final rush down the left side of the field, then took a shot that was blocked by a Grand Rapids defender.
It was ruled a handball, setting up the penalty kick.
Luke Pocquette took the penalty kick and scored at 79:55 to tie it 1-1.
“I knew that Luke was the one that needed to take that shot,” Forer said. “He’s taken our free kicks all year long. He’s scored on free kicks. He has that kicker mentality. He’s going to know where to place the ball where the goalie wouldn’t be able to reach it.
“I had confidence in him. He came through.”
Even though it was tough to see that one-goal lead gone, Koerbitz said it came at a good time.
“I would rather have that than with five minutes left,” Koerbitz said. “We were able to come back to the bench and regroup. We were OK by the time the overtime started.
“In a way that was fortunate.”
Through the first nine minutes of the overtime session, both teams had opportunities, but they couldn’t convert.
That set up the free kick for Chandler, who fired his shot into the right side of the net.
Was there any doubt that Chandler was going to take the kick?
“Grant always asks me if he can shoot, it doesn’t matter if we’re 18-yards away or 40-yards away,” Koerbitz said. “I let him make the decision. He’s a senior. He’s put it all on the line.
“He made the right decision. It’s a good thing I didn’t overrule him.”
There was no chance for Forer to make the stop.
“He had perfect placement, just like Luke had on the penalty kick,” Forer said.
Stanley finished with seven saves. Forer had eight saves.
“Credit to Hibbing. They fought hard,” Koerbitz said. “I don’t know their kids, but I was proud of them for how hard they fought. They made it tough.”
HC 0 1 0 — 1
GR 1 0 1 — 2
First Half — 1.GR, Ian Andersen, 1:10.
Second Half — 2. HC, Luke Pocquette, pk, 79:55.
Overtime — 3. GR, Grant Chandler, fk, 89:10.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 8; Grand Rapids, Will Stanley 7.
Ted Anderson contributed to this story.
