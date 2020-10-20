DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team saw its fine season come to an end as it fell to a tough Duluth Denfeld team 5-0 in Section 7A Boys Soccer Tournament semifinal action Monday night at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said his team knew that the Hunters were a talented team that could score in bunches, similar to the Thunderhawks. However, he said Grand Rapids was unable to replicate the success it had against Duluth Denfeld two weeks ago.
“The bounces didn’t go our way tonight,” Koerbitz said. “Even though we came short of our goal, we had a great season, especially with the unique circumstances that COVID has presented. We have 12 returners coming back next year, and our expectations will be high.
“However, we have six seniors who were incredibly important to us that we have to say goodbye to. They are all incredible young men, and will go far in life. This group has brought joy to a lot of people in strange and challenging times, and I am extremely proud of the season they put together.”
First round
The Thunderhawks opened Section 7A Tournament play with a 4-1 victory over Mesabi East.
Blake Henrichsen scored 36 minutes into the game on an assist from Ulrich Mvogo to give the Thunderhawks a 1-0 lead, and Rhys Cameron added another goal two minutes later on a feed from Risto Borgman as Grand Rapids led 2-0 at the half.
Mesabi East cut the lead in half with a goal on a penalty kick 22 minutes into the second half, but Grand Rapids quickly regained its two-goal advantage when Ian Salmela scored on a penalty kick.
Borgman scored Grand Rapids’ final goal on a Ty Pederson assist.
Quarterfinals
The Thunderhawks defeated Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) 2-1 to advance to the semifinals.
There was no scoring in the first half, and Grand Rapids’ Cam Fox scored on a corner kick with an assist from Risto Borgman 10 minutes into the second half to give the Thunderhawks the lead. However, LCA scored 16 minutes later to tie the game at 1-1.
The winning goal for Grand Rapids came with four minutes left in the second half when Rhys Cameron tallied on a corner kick with Fox assisting.
“It was a busy week for the boys, especially with the quarterfinal road game down in Andover. Even though I felt we controlled both games, there were plenty of scary moments this week, particularly at LCA. But that’s playoffs. Sometimes wins have to be ugly, especially in postseason, and we were able to get two ugly wins this week.
“I am really proud of the boys this season for how hard they have worked and how much they have grown.”
Girls
The Thunderhawk girls team was eliminated from section play with a 2-0 loss to St. Francis.
