GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of athletic occurrences that were conducted in the area recently:
Deer River 81
North Woods 70
DEER RIVER — In a battle of two good teams, the Deer River High School boys basketball team topped North Woods 81-70 in action Friday at Deer River.
Darius Goggleye led North Woods with 15 points. T.J. Chiabotti scored 14, Brenden Chiabotti and Alex Hartway both scored nine with Chiabotti nailing three 3-pointers, Jared Chiabotti and Sean Morrison each had eight points, and Davis Kleppe added five.
Ty Morrison scored 29 points to pace Deer River. Mikhail Wakonabo had three 3-pointers and 21 points while Blake Fox scored eight, Samuel Rahier and Tait Kongsjord each scored six, and Ethan Williams added five.
It was the ninth win in a row for the Warriors who are now 11-2 for the season. Deer River played Cherry on Tuesday and will be at Hill City for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, March 5. The Warriors will be at Blackduck for a game on Monday, March 8.
With the loss, North Woods falls to 8-3 on the season.
NW— 70
DR— 81
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 15,Jared Chiabotti 8, T.J. Chiabotti 14, Davis Kleppe 5, Brenden Chiabotti 9, Jonah Burnett 2, Alex Hartway 9, Sean Morrison 8.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 6, Blake Fox 8, Ethan Williams 5, Mikhail Wakonabo 21, Rhett Mundt 2, Dave McClellan 4, Tait Kongsjord 6, Ty Morrison 29.
Three pointers: NW, Jared Chiabotti, T.J. Chiabotti, Kleppe, Brenden Chiabotti 3, Hartway; DR, Rahier 2, Wakonabo 3, Morrison 2; Free throws: NW 9-of-16; DD 18-of-27; Total fouls: NW, 22; DR, 15. Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 118
Bigfork 43
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School basketball team ran past Bigfork 118-43 in action on Feb. 23.
Mikhail Wakonabo nailed five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead the Warriors. Ty Morrison made four 3-pointers and scored 18 followed by Tait Kongsjord, 16, Ethan Williams, Dave McClellan and Colton Hemphill, all with 12, and Fred Jackson added five.
Jared Lovdahl canned three 3-pointers and led Bigfork with 16 points. Bradley Haley scored 13 while Sean Torgrimson added eight.
B— 43
DR— 118
Bigfork: Jared Lovdahl 16 Dylan Elhardt 2, Bradley Haley 13, Jhace Pearson 4, Sean Torgrimson 8.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 3, Blake Fox 3, Ethan Williams 12, Connor Vickerman 3, Mikhail Wakonabo 28, Rhett Mundt 2, Fred Jackson 5, Dave McClellan 12, Tait Kongsjord 18, Colton Hemphill 12, Ty Morrison 18, Thomas White 4.
Three pointers: B, J. Lovdahl 3; DR, Rahier, Fox, Vickerman, Wakonabo 5, Jackson, McClellan 2, Hemphill 2, Morrison 4; Free throws: B 4-of-7; DD 7-of-11; Total fouls: B, 11; DR, 10. Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 72
Princeton 49
PRINCETON — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its fifth game in a row, defeating section rival Princeton 72-49 in action Friday at Princeton.
Taryn Hamling exploded for 31 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring. Kate Jamtgaard scored 11, Jessika Lofstrom and Jenny Bowman both scored nine, Braya LaPlant, seven, and Kyra Giffen added five.
It was the Madison James show for Princeton as she scored 40 of her team’s 49 points. Haley Lupkes added five.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 11-2 for the season. They were in action Tuesday at Hibbing.
With the loss, Princeton falls to 1-12 for the season.
GR — 36 36— 72
P— 19 30—49
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 11, Kyra Giffen 5, Braya LaPlant 7, Jessika Lofstrom 9, Taryn Hamling 31, Jenny Bowman 9.
Princeton: Kaitlin Sautter 4, Haley Lupkes 5, Madison James 40.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 4
Warroad 3
GRAND RAPIDS —The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated past Warroad 4-3 in play Saturday at Grand Rapids.
Warroad led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a power play goal from Blake Norris. Warroad scored the lone goal of the second period – by Sky Solig – to lead 2-0 entering the final period.
However, in the final period the Thunderhawks exploded for four goals. Jack Peart scored on a power play at the 6:00 mark of the final period, but Warroad increased its lead with a goal by Saizha Norwegian with 6:37 remaining in the game.
Ren Morque scored 38 seconds later for Grand Rapids to cut the deficit to 3-2, and Justin Kerr tied the game with a goal with 5:46 left. Then, with 46 seconds remaining, Garett Drotts found the back of the net on feeds from Kerr and Easton Young to give Grand Rapids its first lead of the game.
Wyatt Pilkenton had 14 saves in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Jack Orchard kicked out 40 shots for Warroad.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 9-1 on the season. It played Duluth East Tuesday in Duluth, and will be at home for a 7 p.m. game against Hermantown on Thursday, March 4. The Thunderhawks remain at home for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, March 6, against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
With the loss, Warroad falls to 7-4-2 for the season.
W 1 1 1— 3
GR 0 0 4— 4
First Period — 1. W, Blake Norris (Sky Solig), 9:35 (pp).
Second Period — 2. W, Solig (Jayson Shaugabay, Anthony Foster), 13:08
Third Period — 3. GR, Jack Peart (Braeden Holcomb), 6:00 (pp); 4. W, Saizha Norwegian (Foster), 9:23; 5. GR, Ren Morque (Joey DelGreco, Garett Drotts), 10:01; 6. GR, Justin Kerr (DelGreco), 11:14; 7. GR, Drotts (Kerr, Easton Young), 16:14.
Goalie Saves — W, Jack Orchard 6-16-18—40; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 9-4-1—14; Penalties: W, 3-for-6 minutes; GR, 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Hermantown 12
Greenway 0
HERMANTOWN — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to No. 1 ranked Hermantown 12-0 in action Saturday in Hermantown.
Hermantown tallied five times in the first period, getting goals from Ethan Lund, Beau Janzig, Aaron Pionk, Carter Rother and Ty Hanson.
The Hawks added six more goals in the second period. Cole Antcliff had two goals while Lund, George Peterson, Aydyn Dowd and Zam Plante all scored once.
Plante scored the lone goal of the third period for Hermantown.
Cole Thorsvik kicked out 11 shots to record the shutout in the nets for Hermantown. Nathan Jurgansen had 36 saves for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway is now 5-6-2 on the season. It played Proctor on the road on Tuesday and will be back home for a 7 p.m. contest against Hibbing-Chisholm on Thursday, March 4.
With the win, Hermantown is 13-0 for the season.
GWY 0 0 0— 0
H 5 6 1— 12
First Period — 1. H, Ethan Lund (Zam Plante, Wyatt Carlson), 3:44; 2. H, Beau Janzig (Jack Glockle), 5:47; 3. H, Aaron Pionk (Aydyn Dowd, Cole Antcliff), 12:28; 4. H, Carter Rother (Matt Kauppinen, Gavin Blomdahl), 13:07; 5. H, Ty Hanson (Plante, Lund), 15:26 (pp).
Second Period — 6. H, Lund (Plante, Blomdahl), 4:24; 7. H, George Peterson (Kauppinen, Plante), 8:59; 8. H, Antcliff (Carlson,Janzig), 11:05 (pp); 9. Dowd (Pionk, Cameron Pietrusa), 12:33; 10 .H, Antcliff (Plante), 14:44 (sh); 11. H, Plante (Hanson, Dowd), 15:47 (sh)
Third Period — 12. H, Plante (Glockle,Hanson), 5:20.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 12-16-8—36; H, Cole Thorsvik 6-4-1—11; Penalties: G, 5-for-10 minutes; H, 5-for-18 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 63
Hill City 55
HILL CITY — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team downed Hill City 63-55 recently in Northern Lakes Conference action at Hill City.
The Huskies led 29-23 at the half and outscored the Hornets by two points in the second half to take the win.
Jared Lovdahl hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points to pace Bigfork. Jhace Pearson scored 12 points while Bradley Haley scored eight, Caden Kallinen, six, and Jackson Lovdahl added five.
Taylor Wagner nailed three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Hornets. Tucker Holm scored 17 points and Thor Dunham added 12.
With the win, Bigfork is 2-11 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, March 4, for a 6 p.m. game on the road against Carlton. It will then be at home on Friday, March 5, for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Nashwauk-Keewatin
With the loss, Hill City is now 2-10 for the season. It played Northland-Remer on Tuesday and will be at home against Deer River on Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m.
B 29 34 — 63
HC 23 32 — 55
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 5, Jared Lovdahl 29, Caden Kallinen 6, Bradley Haley 8, Jhace Pearson 12, Sean Torgrimson 2.
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 22, Seth St. Martin 4, Thor Dunham 12, Tucker Holm 17.
Three pointers: B, Jac. Lovdahl, Jar. Lovdahl 4, Pearson 2; HC, Wagner 3, Holm 2; Free throws: B 14-of-22; HC 8-of-11; Total fouls: B, 13; HC, 18; Fouled out: Kallinen, St. Martin.
