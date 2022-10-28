c

A jubilant Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team and Thunderhawk coaching staff enjoy the moment after the program earned its first-ever trip to the state meet as a team.

 Photo by Patricia Carlinjanssen

HIBBING — Before the high school cross country season began, veteran Grand Rapids High School cross country coach Steve Kohorst was talking about his boys team, saying the athletes were young but skilled and motivated.

With that being said, he said there was a chance the boys team could qualify for the state meet in the state’s three-class system.


