GRAND RAPIDS — With the loss of John Sutherland and his 30 points per game to graduation, the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team knows it has to play good defense and a team-oriented game in order to be successful.
With three seniors – Trent Johnson, Brady Bachmann and Ty Pederson – in the starting lineup, the Thunderhawks have received good leadership on the floor this season and have played lights out defensively as the team hovers around the .500 mark. Now on the stretch drive before the playoffs, coach Scott Bachmann and his team hope they can play their best basketball of the season entering the playoffs.
Bachmann, who is in his first season as head coach of the team, said the season has gone well thus far.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of student-athletes or a better group of coaches to work with,” Bachmann said. “It’s gone well.”
Bachmann said defense is critical to his team’s success this season. He said the team has been built around its defense for the last several years.
“The defensive end has always been stressed and we just continue to do that this year,” Bachmann said. “We like our chances playing against anybody. We had a four-point game with Hibbing earlier in the year. So, as long as we keep defending we will give ourselves a chance in every game that we play.
“You are always going to have nights where the ball doesn’t go into the hole for you, but even though we didn’t shoot well, we defended like crazy and at the end of the game we gave ourselves a chance. That’s when you get the buy-in, when they see it transfer onto the floor and into game time.”
Added Johnson, “Defense is very important. Our coaches have preached it since I have come up to the high school level. That’s what we pride ourselves on the most. That’s how we have been winning games this year. Every possession matters and stops on defense will go a mile for us. We have had some very low-scoring games. If we can keep playing on the defensive end like we have been and find a couple more baskets here and there on the offensive end, things could be going very, very well for us.”
Bachmann said the three seniors are serving as leaders on and off the court so far this season which is important with so many young players on the squad.
“They really represent our team and our community well,” Bachmann said.
Brady, the coach’s son, said he is pleased with how the team is doing thus far this season. He said there wasn’t high expectations for the team this year with the loss of Sutherland, but he said every player on the team has stepped up and done a good job.
“We have a great group of younger guys and I am really close friends with all the juniors and sophomores so there is that natural connection between us,” Brady explained. “I just do my best to give them pointers in a lovingly way as much as I can to help them to become better students and better athletes.”
Brady said the goal for the Thunderhawks this season is to get to the state tournament.
“I think we have to bring the intensity for the rest of the year if we want to make that goal attainable for us,” Brady said.
Added Pederson, “I feel we need to limit our turnovers and we also need to not be afraid to shoot the ball. I have noticed once in a while we don’t shoot when we are wide open. It is just be willing to take those shots.”
Said Johnson, “Obviously our goal is to go all the way. We want to go the distance but before that we have to win. We don’t blow teams out and we don’t get blown out so if we can play like that, we can beat anybody.”
Pederson, a 6-foot, 6-inch post player, supplies Grand Rapids with most of its size this year. He said he realizes how important it is for him to play well.
“When we have had smaller guys playing other people, they have kind of taken it to us,” Pederson said. “Duluth East had a couple big guys and they really took it to us. I feel that when I am out there I can show something different for the game, I can bring a presence into the post.
“I am a rebounder, I am a rim protector, I am a scorer; I will do anything that involves getting close to the bucket.”
Both Bachmann and Brady agree that it is special that they are together, father in his first year as a varsity coach in Grand Rapids and Brady in his senior year.
“I truly enjoy every minute of it,” Bachmann said. “He has been a great leader for our team all the way through and yeah, it’s neat. I enjoy every minute of it.”
Added Brady, “It is really awesome to have my dad as the head coach in my senior year. It’s really special; he’s been there since I could basically walk watching all my games. So, just to share this experience with him is something really special and I’m glad it is something I am able to experience.”
