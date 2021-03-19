GRAND RAPIDS — There is an old saying that says that defense wins championships, regardless of the sport.
That is what the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team will be counting on Saturday when it opens the Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament on the road against Chisago Lakes.
The Thunderhawks will be looking to rebound from a tough last half of the season and will enter the tournament with a 7-10 record, but on a five-game losing streak. And, since Grand Rapids has played a defensive style of basketball all season, it is going to be that defense that will dictate how far Grand Rapids will advance in the tournament.
Just how important is defense to Grand Rapids? Just ask head coach Scott Bachmann, who said it is imperative that the Thunderhawks play stifling defense. During the regular season, Grand Rapids allowed an average of 53 points per game while scoring an average of 49 points per game.
“We kind of stated early in the season that defense travels is the saying, meaning of course no matter who you play, no matter where you play at, if you bring that defensive pressure and intensity up, you are going to give yourself a chance to win, especially in the playoffs,” Bachmann said.
Bachmann said the Thunderhawks – by and large – had a successful regular season in his first season as head coach of the squad.
“Through any season there are some bumps in the road along the way but through all that the guys kept working hard and the effort level stayed high,” Bachmann said. “So, for that reason I would consider the season a success.”
Coaches strive to have their teams playing at their best at the start of the playoffs and Bachmann feels the Thunderhawks are entering the tournament with a good vibe.
“If you look at our wins and losses, we hit a tough stretch at the end of the season but I felt like in our game against Bemidji that we rebounded nicely. We played with the intensity and passion that we need to,” Bachmann explained. “So I think that will carry over for us into the playoffs.”
Asked what will be the keys to a successful postseason in addition to playing with passion and intensity, Bachmann said, “We have to be able to rebound, we have to be able to defend and we need to knock our shots down. If we can do those things, I think we can compete with anybody in our section.”
Princeton enters the tournament with the No. 1 seed while Hibbing is the No. 2 seed. However, Bachmann said any of a number of teams can win the tournament if they play well.
“If you look up and down, I wouldn’t count anybody out,” the coach said. “Chisago Lakes played Hibbing real tough last week and had them down in the second half and then they kind of let it slip away from them. Any team in the section can sneak up and surprise someone. That’s why they call it March Madness.”
The Thunderhawks did not play Chisago Lakes – which is 10-8 on the season – this season. Bachmann said Chisago Lakes played some teams that are familiar to Grand Rapids and that they are a tough team.
“Chisago Lakes has one of the better big guys that we will see on the year so far,” Bachmann said. “They have decent guards to move along with him. They are a good basketball team without question. We have to try to neutralize the post play. We need to have a team defensive effort rather than a one-on-one effort.”
Bachmann said he couldn’t have asked for a better group of student-athletes to coach in his first year as varsity coach in Grand Rapids.
“The effort and the attitudes have been there all year long after wins, after losses, they have shown up every day and they have been ready to work,” he said.
Regular Season
Bemidji 55
Grand Rapids 41
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks closed out their regular season at home on Monday with a 55-41 loss to Bemidji.
Bemidji jumped out to a 22-17 lead at halftime and then outscored Grand Rapids 33-24 in the second half to take the win.
Gavin Luksik led Bemidji with 21 points. Sam Wilson scored nine, James Williams, seven, and Isaac Severts added five.
Trent Johnson was on fire from the outside as he drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Austin Hanson and Ty Pederson both scored six points and Brady Bachmann added five.
With the loss – Grand Rapids’ fifth straight – the Thunderhawks finish the regular season with a 7-10 record. Bemidji improves to 6-10 for the season.
B 22 33 — 55
GR 17 24 — 41
Bemidji: James Williams 7, Sam Wilson 9, Matt Arel 4, Isaac Severts 5, Ethan Biehn 1, Trevor Rohdes 2, Gavin Luksik 21, Khai Branham 4, James LaValley 2.
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 6, Brady Bachmann 5, Ethan Florek 4, Trent Johnson 20, Ty Pederson 6.
Three pointers: B, Williams, Wilson 2, Luksik; GR, Bachmann, Johnson 6; Free throws: B, 5-of-11; GR 2-of-4; Total fouls: B, 7; GR, 15; Fouled out: None.
