GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team got off to a prolific start as it ripped Bemidji 9-0 in season-opening action in Bemidji on Tuesday.
It was the Mercury Bischoff show right from the start as she scored just 29 seconds into the game. Kalle Reed scored at the 10:56 mark, and Bischoff added two more goals by period’s end as the Lightning led 4-0 after one period.
Bischoff scored her fourth goal early in the middle period, and that was followed by a goal from Kyle DeBay nine seconds later. Bischoff added another goal with 40 seconds left in the period as GRG led 7-0.
Bischoff scored her sixth goal of the game just 55 seconds into the third period, and Mira Rajala scored the last GRG goal as the Lightning cruised to the victory.
Makenzie Cole was outstanding in the nets for GRG as she stopped all 16 shots directed her way. Payton Weidemann and Ava Myhre combined to make 31 saves for Bemidji.
“Mercury was a First Team All-State player last year playing with Claire Vekich and we know her skill set,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke, who is beginning his 12th season at the helm. “Mercury and her linemates Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce collectively put on a show. For Mercury, there was some great individual efforts but a lot of it was right place at the right time with that line creating opportunities. Mercury has a real knack for knowing where to be and being in the right place.”
Hyduke said Cole made probably her best stop of the night on a partial breakaway shortly after GRG’s first goal. She also stopped some good scoring chances later in the game.
“Kenzie was equal to the task and made some great saves,” Hyduke explained. “It’s good to have a senior captain goalie back there who started out the year on the right foot.”
Seniors on this year’s squad include Justine Carsrud, Grace Sevigny, Liv Hofstad, Kenzie Cole, Kenny Martinson, Kalle Reed and Jazzy Bischoff. Cole, Martinson, Reed and Jazzy Bischoff will serve as captains this season.
Hyduke said goaltender Cole will be extremely important to the success of the team this season.
“Kenzie Cole is the one who will be carrying the banner all year for us, and I like what we have developed defensively back there,” Hyduke said. “We have seniors Jazzy Bischoff and Jade Rohloff, but we are young after that with sophomores Allie LeClaire and Cali Madsen, and we have some freshmen who will be working their way in.”
The Lightning also have potent scoring with forwards Mercury Bischoff, a First Team All-State player last year as an eighth grader, along with Reed, Pierce, Kylie DeBay, Mira Rajala, and many others.
GRG will once again be in Section 7AA again this season. Hyduke said the Lightning may be in the second tier among top teams in the state, being ranked in the 10 to 15 range. Within the section, he said Andover – the runner-up in the state tournament last year – should be considered the favorite entering the season. He added that Elk River and GRG are right in the mix while other teams could be knocking in the door.
“I think one thing we have learned about our team is that we have very good team speed, particularly up front,” the coach said. “We have three-line depth so I think it is important that we learn to play with speed and challenge teams. Hopefully that is our identity.
“Also on the defensive side, it all starts with our goalie. Kenzie Cole had a great fall in the Elite League after coming off a shoulder injury last year. She is looking primed. And we have an experienced D corps and we want to see them take it to another level.”
Members of the coaching staff include Darin Illikainen, Kelsey Johnston, Kevin Hyduke and Katie Adams.
“I think this team has personality, they are likable and I have liked what I have seen with team culture as they get along and support each other,” Hyduke said. “We have a mix of athletes with different ages so it is important for our captains to do their jobs setting our culture.
“Something we are working with this group on is sometimes you have to set the fun things aside and made sure we are using practices as an opportunity to get ready for an extremely challenging schedule. We have one of the better non-conference schedules in the state so it is important that we practice how we want to play.”
The Lightning played Princeton in their home opener Friday at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine, They will then play Rogers at 2 p.m. Saturday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
GRG 4 3 2 – 9
Bemidji 0 0 0 – 0
First period: 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Molly Pierce), 0:29; 2. GRG, Reed (Bischoff, Pierce), 10:56; 3. Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 11:27; 4. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Kylie DeBay), 14:00.
Second period: 5. GRG, Bischoff (Pierce, Hannah LaFrenier), 6:51; 6. GRG, DeBay (Mira Rajala), 7:00; 7. GRG, Bischoff (Cali Madsen, Allie LeClaire), 16:20 (pp).
Third period: 8. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, LeClaire), 0:55; 9. GRG, Rajala (DeBay, Taelyn Pomplun), 2:05.
Goalie saves: Makenzie Cole, GRG, 5-6-5-16; Payton Weidemann, B, 12-12-0-24; Ava Myhre, B, 0-0-7-7; Total penalties: GRG 4-for-8 minutes; Bemidji 3-for-6 minutes.
