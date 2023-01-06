GRAND RAPIDS — In a season where the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team reached the section championship match before losing to Cloquet in the title game, senior Abbey Birkey led the Thunderhawk charge.
Birkey was Grand Rapids’ leading scorer, tallying 15 goals and adding 10 assists for 25 points on the season as part of a front line also featuring her twin sister, Taylor, and fellow senior Natalee Bushman. It was Birkey’s performance on the field that has resulted in her being named the All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“It is really exciting because there are many talented players in our section and within the Iron Range,” Birkey said. “It means a lot. I think my season went really well. I was able to put some goals away for my team and we had a historic season on being No. 1 in our section for the first time in school history. Getting to the section final game was really a big achievement.”
Even though Birkey – who is Grand Rapids’ first All-State girls soccer player – was the Player of the Year during her junior season, Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said she saw a huge improvement in Birkey’s play this season.
“Abbey worked during the off-season; she played club soccer and she was just a little more creative and took more chances on the field and that is where you really saw her excel and make that big jump from last year to this year,” said Moses. “It was being creative and being involved in most of the goals.”
Birkey said her work during the summer on her skills and also playing on a club team allowed her to improve as a player.
“I think it is important to play on a club team to make you a better player,” Birkey said. “You learn new skills and you get taught a bunch of information.”
When asked what makes Birkey such a good player, Moses said the senior puts 100 percent into every practice, every run and every game.
“She is 100 percent all the time pushing herself as much as she can so that really carries over into the field,” said Moses. “Her athleticism, her ability to push herself out of her comfort zone and push herself to an uncomfortable state to get better is impressive. She takes direction from her coaches and really thinks about the direction that we give her and applies it to her play.
“She is willing to take a big chance on the field and usually it will pay off.”
Added Birkey, “I think definitely my speed is a key attribute and my playing style and just being able to be creative.”
Moses said she has coached Birkey for six years and she added that Birkey also played in a few games of varsity as a seventh grader.
“Just to see her in the last six years grow and mature into an amazing human being, an amazing teammate, an amazing captain, an amazing athlete has been incredible,” the coach explained. “It has really been humbling to see her take her team from the first year she played winning three games, and she continued to come back and lead by example, and then we had the best season ever for the girls program at Grand Rapids High School this season.
“So, it has been really amazing to see her grow and I am really excited to watch and follow her as she has her collegiate career next fall.”
Birkey will take her soccer career to Macalester College in St. Paul next fall.
“That is really exciting,” said Birkey. “I have always had it in my head that I wanted to play at the next level. Going to camps during the summer and being able to show my abilities at tournaments and camps for different coaches was important.”
Following is the entire All-Area Team:
Abbey Birkey, Grand Rapids; Taylor Birkey, Grand Rapids; Natalee Bushman, Grand Rapids; Jessika Lofstrom, Grand Rapids; Cali Madsen, Grand Rapids; Emily Beyer, Mesabi East Area; Elli Theel, Mesabi East Area; Aleksia Tollefson, Mesabi East Area; Aella White, Hibbing; and Savannah Jerkovich, Hibbing.
