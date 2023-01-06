a

Senior Abbey Birkey of the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team has been named the All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — In a season where the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team reached the section championship match before losing to Cloquet in the title game, senior Abbey Birkey led the Thunderhawk charge.

Birkey was Grand Rapids’ leading scorer, tallying 15 goals and adding 10 assists for 25 points on the season as part of a front line also featuring her twin sister, Taylor, and fellow senior Natalee Bushman. It was Birkey’s performance on the field that has resulted in her being named the All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second consecutive year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments