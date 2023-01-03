p

Senior Jhace Pearson (No.23) of the Bigfork High School boys basketball team recently scored the 1,000th point of his career. He is shown above celebrating with teammates. From left is Bradley Haley, Matthew Vosika, Jhace Pearson, Chase Powell, and Aiden Elhard.

 Photo submitted

BIGFORK — Senior guard Jhace Pearson is the latest member of the prestigious group of Bigfork High School basketball players who have scored 1,000 points for a career while playing for the school.

Pearson recently achieved the feat and he said he is thrilled to be able to see his name go up on the wall alongside so many other former Huskies greats.


