Senior Jhace Pearson (No.23) of the Bigfork High School boys basketball team recently scored the 1,000th point of his career. He is shown above celebrating with teammates. From left is Bradley Haley, Matthew Vosika, Jhace Pearson, Chase Powell, and Aiden Elhard.
BIGFORK — Senior guard Jhace Pearson is the latest member of the prestigious group of Bigfork High School basketball players who have scored 1,000 points for a career while playing for the school.
Pearson recently achieved the feat and he said he is thrilled to be able to see his name go up on the wall alongside so many other former Huskies greats.
“It’s crazy; it’s a heck of an accomplishment,” said Pearson about reaching 1,000 points for his career. “It was pretty nuts.”
Pearson said he had no idea how many points he had in his career, and he admitted earlier in the season that he figured he was getting close to the magic mark.
“I started thinking that I should be getting up there,” Pearson said. “I had no clue I reached 1,000, and all of a sudden I heard on the announcement, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’
“It was kind of overwhelming; there was a lot of emotion because you grow up as a little kid looking at that board (of all Bigfork 1,000 point scorers) and you always want to be up there.”
Pearson was asked what attributes he has as a basketball player to elevate him to the 1,000-point Club and he said, “In my younger years I could shoot really well from the arc, and then I started driving a lot more and started finishing at the basket. It is starting to come together.”
Pearson said he couldn’t have done it without the help of his teammates and the Bigfork coaching staff.
“We are working together,” Pearson explained. “I love these guys and it is great to be out there playing with them. They all believe in me and that means a lot.”
In his senior year, Pearson was asked what he expects from the Huskies boys basketball team for the remainder of the season and he said, “We just need to play together. When we play together we do our best.”
After graduation from high school, Pearson said he isn’t sure if he will play basketball in college.
“I am not sure yet. I am still deciding on that one,” said Pearson.
