p

Jhace Pearson

 Submitted photo

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention selections.

“We are excited to honor the latest Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention selections. There were so many amazing candidates across the state of Minnesota who shined in every area of their life,” said Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “These players are set to make a major impact on our world and should be very proud of their achievements on the field, in the community and classroom.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments