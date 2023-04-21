MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention selections.
“We are excited to honor the latest Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention selections. There were so many amazing candidates across the state of Minnesota who shined in every area of their life,” said Todd Fultz, President of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “These players are set to make a major impact on our world and should be very proud of their achievements on the field, in the community and classroom.”
Senior Jhace Pearson of Bigfork High School was among those who received honorable mention. Here is a complete list of the Minnesota Football Honors Honorable Mention selections:
Kasey Gerhard - Worthington High School
Carter Geerts - Byron High School
Charlie Kraus - Orono High School
Max Mills - St. Paul Central High School
Quentin Wolf - Adrian-Ellsworth High School
Bryan Cassellius - Winona Senior High School
Carter Benda - Murray County Central High School
Jhace Pearson - Bigfork High School
Minnesota Football Honors is hosting a show later this summer to honor its high school, college and Minnesota Vikings award winners. Full broadcast details will be announced at a later date on www.minnesotafootballhonors.com.
