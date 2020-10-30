b

The Bigfork High School Huskies football team had a coming out party against Cromwell on Friday with a big 46-32 victory over the sixth-ranked Cardinals. Led by Jared Lovdahl’s 19 carries for 112 yards and Caden Kallinen’s 28 carries for 245 yards, the Huskies’ offense found some traction. A stout team defensive performance was capped by a Mankin Wilde interception near the end of the fourth quarter, sealing the first victory of the season.

