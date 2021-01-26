BIGFORK — Chad Lovdahl begins his 19th season as head coach of the Bigfork High School boys basketball team and he is optimistic that the Huskies will have another good season.
Lovdahl said Bigfork had a good season last year, finishing right around .500. However, he said the Huskies were hurt by graduation, particularly center Liam Prato who averaged in double figures in points and rebounds for Bigfork last season. Also lost was point guard Ben Heinle and forward James Rauzi.
“We lost three starters off last year’s team,” said Lovdahl. “We have two starters returning in senior Jared Lovdahl and junior Jack Lovdahl.”
Jared Lovdahl averaged about 16 points and six rebounds per game for Bigfork last season while Jack Lovdahl averaged about seven points per game. Other players returning who saw varsity action last season include junior Caden Kallinen, junior Coltin Rahier, sophomore Jhace Pearson, freshman Bradley Haley, senior Dylan Elhardt, senior Aaron Hovila, senior Brady Kinn and senior Sean Torgrimson.
“We have kind of a different group but these kids are used to playing together in their younger years. We have a lot of shoes to fill and we are going to have to be solid on defense and patient on the offensive end,” Lovdahl explained. “Hopefully we will be able to have a little bit of depth, and of course we are going to have to stay healthy. That’s going to be the big key this year. Hopefully we can stay healthy because we can’t afford to lose anybody.”
Lovdahl feels Nashwauk-Keewatin, Northland-Remer and Deer River are the top teams in the Northern Lakes Conference early in the season.
“As the season progresses and we can get a little better, hopefully we can be right in the mix,” said Lovdahl.
In Section 7A, Lovdahl feels the preseason favorites include Nashwauk-Keewatin, North Woods, Mt. Iron-Buhl and Deer River. He said South Ridge will be tough from the southern part of the section.
“Section 7A has been tough for many years and it is going to be the same thing this year,” the coach said.
Assisting Lovdahl in the coaching department are Joe Anselmo and Pete Johnson.
“They are great kids,” Lovdahl said. “That is one thing we can say is that we will show up every night and play hard. They give it their all; we have always been lucky that in my 19 years here the kids really show up and play hard. They are fun kids, they get along and it is always a great group to coach.”
