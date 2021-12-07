BIGFORK — Chad Lovdahl is now in his 20th season as head coach of the Bigfork High School boys basketball team, and the veteran coach expects to experience a good season with his Huskies team in 2021-22.
Lovdahl said it was a good season for the Huskies last year despite not winning many games. But Bigfork was a young team last season and the experience gained by the four returning starters for the team this year could mean success.
“We going to have to play some really good defense and that’s what we really have been stressing so far, to get better on the defensive end,” Lovdahl said. “And then we need to take care of the basketball and limit our turnovers.
“We lost our top scorer from last year in Jared Lovdahl and he averaged 20 points a game. But we return two seniors and two juniors to the starting lineup from last year. They have the experience and that helps.”
Returning for the Huskies are senior guard Jackson Lovdahl, senior forward Caden Kallinen, junior Jhace Pearson, and junior center Bradley Haley. Another senior, Coltin Rahier, is the other starter.
“I think we should be solid defensively, and having those juniors and seniors will be a big plus for us,” Lovdahl explained.
In the Northern Lakes Conference, Lovdahl feels defending section champion Deer River, which lost just one player, will be the favorite. He feels Chisholm and Northland-Remer also will be tough.
“It is a good Northern Lakes Conference as always,” Lovdahl said. “Hopefully we can fall in there somewhere in the middle or maybe who knows.”
Lovdahl said besides playing defense and taking care of the basketball, staying healthy and taking good shots will be keys to the season for Bigfork.
Members of the Bigfork coaching staff in addition to Lovdahl are Joe Anselmo and Pete Johnson.
“One thing about these kids is they come every day ready to go,” the coach explained. “When they take the floor at night, one thing you are always going to get is hard work out of them. They get after it and they leave it all on the floor every night.
“That’s all you can ask for. If they come and give it 100 percent, then the chips fall where they fall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.