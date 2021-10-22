GRAND RAPIDS — Up in northern Minnesota, it is rare to find a high school swimming and diving team that has two divers that can realistically compete for a berth in the state tournament.
However, things are much different in Grand Rapids where Sheri Schrock, diving coach for the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team, has put together a powerhouse of a diving lineup that arguably could be the best in the state. Schrock coaches the top four divers in the section this year – decided by the high score they have compiled thus far – and there is hope that the Thunderhawks can qualify all four for the state meet this fall.
The diving contingent is led by senior Addie Albrecht who has posted the top score in the state this year for 11 dives with 501.30 points and she also has a score of 311.55 for six dives.
Other divers who make up the lineup include Jaci Fothergill, Kenzie Hebeisen and Kenzie Mustar. In addition, youngster Ella Albrecht is ranked sixth among area divers.
“I think we are definitely the best team in the state,” said Schrock. “We were actually the best two years ago and now we are way better, like way better. It will be hard to ever have this strong of a team again.”
Just four divers from each section of the state qualify for the state meet so the competition is sometimes fierce.
Schrock dived at swimming powerhouse Indiana University in college and she said her team was the best in the nation while she was there. She that things have changed since she was a diver and she has mentored under U.S. Olympic coaches.
“The girls are working every day on improving their lift, and I challenge them to do harder dives,” said Schrock. “But I am blessed with a lot of talent so it is definitely not all me. I just have a great group of girls to develop.”
Schrock has extensive in the sport of diving as she was a diver on the University of Indiana team which was then coached by Hobie Billingsley, a four-time U.S. Olympic coach. Her favorite event, she said, was the 10-meter platform where she was one of the few female divers to perform 2 1/2 and handstand dives from that height. After college, she coached diving full-time at Northside Aquatic Center in San Antonio, Texas, where she developed the largest diving program in the country, and at Tualatin Hills in Portland, Ore., which had a 10-meter platform and held the qualifying event for U.S. Age Group Diving Nationals.
Schrock has kept her diving knowledge up to date by mentoring under Jeff Huber, three-time Olympic coach, and Drew Johansen, also a three-time Olympic coach.
“I am blessed to work with a very talented and hard-working bunch of girls,” Schrock said. “I look forward to every workout. I push them hard every day and they rise to the challenge. Plus, we have a lot of fun. Occasionally dives don’t turn out so well, but we just have a big laugh about it.
“We are super excited because we just got a new diving board which is more springy than our old board. Now the girls can dive to their potential.”
Schrock has enjoyed coaching in Grand Rapids with swim coaches Melissa Rauzi and Christa Berg because they are very supportive of the divers.
Addie Albrecht
Albrecht, a senior, has posted the top score in the state this yer in 11 dives with 501 points. She said having the top score is a little intimidating, but she feels she can perform like she needs to.
“I was surprised by that performance, but I honestly felt that there are a few things that I can improve on,” said Albrecht. “I think I can improve. My previous high score was a 41 and that was a good meet for me, so I definitely have come a long way.”
Having posted the top score in the state so far this year, Albrecht knows she has a big target on her back entering the section meet.
“It’s kind of scary but I feel like I have to live up to my expectations, but at the same time I just want to go out there and have fun,” Albrecht explained. “Since diving is an individual sport, it is really on me. I make the decisions on how I perform.”
Albrecht said she gets a lot of height off the board compared to many divers which she said allows her to score a couple points higher on every dive. She added that overcoming the fear in the sport also is important.
“Overcoming the fear took a lot of time, especially coming from gymnastics,” said Albrecht. “It was a big adjustment at first but it’s just practice until you get better at it.”
Asked what her goals are for the postseason, she said, “If I qualify for state I am obviously going to go for a state championship. To do that I need to be consistent in practice and consistent in our section meet, and the True Team state meet. Consistency is key.”
Albrecht said her list of dives is quite a bit more difficult than many of the divers, but she said she still has to perform the dives well.
“It’s kind of a mix of what dives you can do and how well you can do them.”
Albrecht said Schrock is an amazing coach and it is a treat to have her as a coach. She also works with the Minnesota Diving Academy in the Twin Cities.
After graduation, Albrecht said she would like to perform for a Division I school in college.
“I have been talking to a few colleges and I have no idea what college I am going to go to yet, but the end goal is to go to a college that can make me do better.”
She thanks her teammates for their support, saying the group is like a family.
“The chemistry is great, especially during meets and practice. We try to build off one another and it works really well. We all grew up in the same gymnastics world together so we are all really good friends. We love growing off of each other and growing as a team.”
Jaci Fothergill
Senior Jaci Fothergill is hoping to build off a 10th place finish as a sophomore at the state meet. Because of COVID restrictions, there was no season last year so she is hoping to better her finish this year.
“My goal at state if I qualify is to finish in the top five,” said Fothergill. “ I need to do the same thing I do in practice and just be confident that my body knows what it’s doing.”
Fothergill feels her confidence, determination and knowledge allow her to excel on the diving board. She said coach Schrock has been extremely important in her development as a diver.
“She is very important. I would not be anywhere near where I am right now without her,” Fothergill explained. “I have loved diving here because of my teammates, coaches, it’s something I love to do, everything.”
Fothergill said the chemistry between the divers on the Grand Rapids team aid performances.
“They are always there cheering for me, making sure I am ready to go,” Fothergill said. “They are just always there for me no matter what.”
Kenzie Hebeisen
A senior, Hebeisen is hoping to earn her first spot in the state meet by virtue of her performance in the section meet.
“At sections, I need to bring my A game, stay confident in everything, and hit every dive like I can in practice,” said Fothergill. “If I do make it to state, my goal is to pretty much have fun. It’s my senior year so I hope to enjoy it because I am not going to be able to get it back. I need to be confident in my dives and everything else.”
Hebeisen said Schrock’s coaching has made a big difference.
“She does so much for us, and pretty much none of us would be anywhere close to where we are without her,” Hebeisen said. “She helps us in every little thing and always gives us corrections to make every single dive better.”
Asked what makes her such a good diver, Hebeisen said she is a gymnast which gives her good air awareness, knowing how her body works in the air. She added that she also is good at twisting while in the air.
“I am able to control things, and I also am able to throw out bigger things than other girls might be able to I can control it better.”
Hebeisen said the divers are like a little family.
“All of us are gymnasts so we have already been together longer than we have been diving, and being on the board together just makes it even better,” she explained.
Kenzie Mustar
A junior, Mustar has competed in state competition in True Team but is hoping to qualify for her first state high school meet. She said she needs to be consistent at the section meet and make sure her dives are on, and if that occurs, she feels she can earn a state berth.
“It would be very important for me to get to state. That is definitely my main goal,” said Mustar.”To get three of us to state off our team, that would be amazing. If I do make it to state, I will shoot to making it to finals and maybe the podium. It would be amazing to make the podium.
“But I am just working on state right now.”
Mustar said Schrock is a great coach.
“We definitely need her, and ever since she got here she has made our team so much better,” Mustar said. “She is all about making us the best diver and person we can be.”
Ellen Albrecht
Freshman Ellen Albrecht is No. 5 on the diving team, but she could probably be the No. 1 diver on many teams around the area. The younger sister of Addie, she said it is great to have all her diving teammates support her.
“I really don’t want them to go because most of them are seniors,” said Albrecht.
Each team can use just four divers in competition and Albrecht said there is a possibility she could be diving in the postseason. If she is able to compete in the section meet, her goal is to make it to state.
“I think I need to perform my best and maybe get some better dives,” she said.
She said it has been important having her older sister serve as a mentor to her in the sport.
“It is really important to me and she is the reason why I started this sport,” she explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.