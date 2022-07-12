GRAND RAPIDS — A “five-tool player” is a term used by baseball scouts to describe a player who has a well-rounded offensive and defensive game.
That term aptly describes Grand Rapids High School senior center fielder Ben Keske who has been a staple in the lineup for the Thunderhawks in the past few seasons. With a .429 batting average and 18 walks in 87 plate appearances to go along with 11 extra base hits and two home runs, he proved to be a tough out in the Grand Rapids lineup this season.
But that hardly describes what Keske brought to the Thunderhawk lineup with his speed on the bases and patrolling the outfield. He stole 29 bases on the season while being caught just twice, and he scored 32 runs while driving in 15.
It is for those reasons that Keske has been named the All-Iron Range Baseball Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“Ben was clearly the best player in the area,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “His speed is dominant, elite. He ran a 6.4 (second) 60 at a showcase earlier this year which is unbelievable. He covers so much ground in the outfield and he takes away so many hits, he saves our pitching.
“Then on the base paths he is a dominant force to be reckoned with. They need to be really aware of him and with his speed pitchers often make bad pitches to the guys following Ben because they are worried about him going all the time.”
Said Keske about his award, “It feels amazing; all the work I put forth, it really makes me feel rewarded for all the stuff I have been doing on and off the field. It feels amazing.”
Keske said his speed on the base paths and in the outfield is one of his greatest assets. He added another asset is the power he can supply at the plate.
“I get a lot of extra base hits, and I am quick on the base paths to bother the pitcher, and I am quick defensively where it helps me in center field getting a good jump on the ball when it is in the gap.”
Keske was surprised to hear that he had 29 stolen bases for the season. He said he uses a combination of reading the pitchers and speed to be successful on the base paths.
“Since I am so fast I really don’t have to get off first base much to steal second and that helps in me not getting picked as much,” Keske explained. “Then when it comes to stealing third, I get off a little bit more.”
Keske – who plans to major in business or business management – will attend Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa, next year and hopes to gain the experience needed to advance to a Division I program. He said he is hoping to display his skills, earn playing time and then show off his skills with the idea of being offered a Division I scholarship.
“As of right now, my main goal is to get the Division I scholarship,” Keske said.”Everything I do for baseball today will affect me then. So I am going to be grinding as much as possible to get that D1 scholarship. That means everything to me.”
Kinnunen said it is fun to coach a player with Keske’s speed because it gives the offense many options.
“When you have a guy that can run like that, Ben can take bases at will when he wants to and he can advance from first to third on balls guys wouldn’t normally try to do,” the manager said. “The big thing for us is he really stretches the defense for Grand Rapids with the ground he covers. He takes away so many hits and runs with his speed in the outfield and he also has an outstanding arm. So it is going to leave a big gap in the outfield for us next year to try to fill.”
After college, Keske said his next goal would be to have the opportunity to play professional baseball.
“If I could get there, I would be amazed,” Keske said. “I think I will need to improve my hitting and be able to hit that type of pitching. I am not really too worried defensively because that can always get better.”
The entire All-Area team consists of Ben Keske, Grand Rapids; Ren Morque, Grand Rapids; Myles Gunderson, Grand Rapids; Kyle Henke, Grand Rapids; Easton Sjostrand, Grand Rapids; Nolan Svatos, Grand Rapids; Will Bittmann, Rock Ridge; Carter Flannigan, Rock Ridge; Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge; John Kendall, Rock Ridge; Rylen Niska, Mt. Iron-Buhl; Damian Tapio, Mt. Iron-Buhl; Ty Laugen, Mesabi East; Hayden Soular, Mesabi East; Dakota Kruse, Mesabi East; Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East; Ben Kruse, North Woods; Joey Bianco, Ely; Mason Davis, Ely; Caid Chittum, Ely; Chase Sandberg, Ely; Elliot Levens, Northeast Range; Beau Barry, Cherry; Sam Serna, Cherry; Noah Asuma, Cherry; Josh Kivela, Hibbing; and Jude Sundquist, Chisholm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.