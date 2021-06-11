CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team qualified one athlete to the state meet as a result of the Section 7AA Track and Field Championships which were conducted June 2, at Cloquet.
Qualifying for state for the Thunderhawks was senior Merica Beighley who qualified in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet, 10.5-inches to win the section title in that event.
Forest Lake won the team title with 95 points, nipping second-place Cambridge-Isanti which had 92.5. Elk River was third with 78 points. Grand Rapids placed 11th in the 15-team field with 28 points.
Coming in fifth for Grand Rapids was the 4 x 100-meter relay comprised of junior Morgan Troumbly, junior Faith Zidarich, eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson and sophomore Ainsley Olson (53.03 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay made up of Troumbly, Zidarich, sophomore Josie Hanttula and sophomore Kate Jamtgaard (1:52.67); and Hanttula in the pole vault (10-6).
Taking sixth for the Thunderhawks was junior Faith Zidarich in the 200-meter dash (27.75 seconds).
Finishing seventh for Grand Rapids was eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.49 seconds);
Coming in eighth for the Thunderhawks was the 4 x 800-meter relay made up of junior Alvine Njounang, eighth grader Ellee Nelson, eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson and sophomore Kate Jamtgaard (4:23.24).
Section 7AA Track and Field Championships
Team Scores: N/A.
Team Scores: 1. Forest Lake, 95; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 92.5; 3. Elk River, 78; 4. Duluth East, 69; 5. Cloquet, 68.5; 6. North Branch, 51; 7. Andover, 49; 8. Hermantown, 37; 9. Hibbing, 31; 10. Chisago Lakes, 29; 11. Grand Rapids, 28; 11. Princeton, 28; 13. Zimmerman, 19; 14. Duluth Denfeld, 12; 14. Big Lake, 12.
100 dash: 1. Alexandra Niska, DE, 12.81; 2. Bianca Lott, DE, 12.91; 3. Kaylee Clement, CI, 13.02; 7. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13.49; 10. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.84.
200 dash: 1. Anika Larson, CI, 25.99; 2. Alexandra Niska, DE, 26.25; 3. Alayna Knight, CI, 26.38; 6. Faith Zidarich, GR, 27.75; 15. Ainsley Olson, GR, 29.18; 22. Jada Morgan, GR, 29.90.
400 dash: 1. Alexandra Niska, DE, 57.97; 2. Alayna Knight, CI, 58.26; 3. Avya Burkes, Hib, 1:02.13; 15. Natalie Bushman, GR, 1:06.78; 16. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:06.92; 30. Sanny Gangi, GR, 1:11.01.
800 run: 1. Ella Niznik, FL, 2:21.32; 2. Hailee Zimpel, Zim, 2:21.57; 3. Audrey Neuerburg, ER, 2:21.76; 12. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:40.72; 18. Emily Walters, GR, 2:43.20.
1,600 run: 1. Norah Hushagen, FL, 5:22.79; 2. Julia Bobineau, And, 5:22.80; 3. Crystal Kaczmarczyk, DE, 5:23.21; 9. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 5:42.78; 10. Ella Karkela, GR, 5:45.29; 33. Emily Timm, GR, 6:48.38.
3,200 run: 1. Norah Hushagen, FL, 11:28.07; 2. Cora Nephew, DE, 11:28.42; 3. Alyssa Gerth, And, 11:59.96; 26. Katherine Eddy, GR, 14:18.27.
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 15.84; 2. Elise Harriman, H, 16.38; 3. Ella Johnson, ER, 16.65; 20. Ellee Nelson, GR, 18.25; 29. Liv Hofstad, GR, 19.61.
300 hurdles: 1. Claire Beckman, And, 46.17; 2. Allison Anderson, Herm, 48.19; 3. Amelea Hauer, FL, 48.51; 10. Alvine Njounang, GR, 51.65; 18. Lily Watkins, GR, 53.36; 19. Ellee Nelson, GR, 53.56.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cambridge, 50.63; 2. Princeton, 51.47; 3. Chisago Lakes, 52.41; 5. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zudarich, Kaitlyn Olson, Ainsley Olson), 53.03.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:46.45; 2. North Branch, 1:48.82; 3. Cloquet, 1:50.90; 5. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich, Josie Hanttula, Kate Jamtgaard), 1:52.67.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Forest Lake, 4:05.55; 2. Andover, 4:08.94; 3 Hibbing, 4:19.35; 8. Grand Rapids (Alvine Njounang, Ellee Nelson, Kaitlyn Olson, Kate Jamtgaard), 4:23.24.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Forest Lake, 9:36.93; 2. Andover, 9:47.25; 3. Cloquet, 10:26.14; 10. Grand Rapids (Emily Walters, Gabby Daydodge, Katherine Eddy, Emily Timm), 11:50.68.
High jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, Cloq, 5-5; 2. Ada Schlenker, CI, 5-2; 3. Paige Bauer, NB, 5-2; 30. Emily Timm, GR, 4-4
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, (12-7) (new section record); 2. Paige Bauer, NB, 11-0; 3. Annika Gunderson, FL, 10-6
5. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-6; 11. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 8-6; 31. Liv Hofstad, GR, 6-6.
Triple jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 35-5; 2. Emily Jonwa, XI, 34-2.5; 3. Sydney Eckert, Prin, 33-11; 30. Lilly Watkins, GR, 28-1.5
Long jump: 1. Paige Bauer, NB, 17-2.25; 2. Udalla Adaeze, DR, 16-1.25; 3. Kyle Olsen, Zim, 16-0.25; 22. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13-8.5; 28. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13-2.5; 38. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 11-5.25.
Shot put: 1. Merica Beighley, GR, 34-10.25; 2. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 34-8.5; 3. Abby Schulte, NB, 34-6; 24. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 27-6.5; 27. Justine Carsrud, GR, 27-2.5.
Discus: 1. Andi Mehrer, ER, 115-4; 2. Johanna Langbehn, ER, 115-2; 3. Alexis Hammond, CL, 115-2; 10. Justine Carsrud, GR, 102-10; 14. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 99-0; 27. Emma Thomsen, GR, 80-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.