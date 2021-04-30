GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and news of recent sporting events around the area:
Baseball
GR 2
Duluth East 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team captured its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Duluth East at Bob Streetar Field.
Sophomore Myles Gunderson hurled a gem on the mound for the Thunderhawks as he allowed just five hits in posting the shutout. He allowed four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Grand Rapids scored the eventual winning run in the third inning on a suicide squeeze bunt by Gunderson which scored Ben Keske.
The other Thunderhawk run came in the fifth inning when Kodi Miller doubled in Dan Wohlers.
The Thunderhawks could muster just four hits off Duluth East pitching with Kodi Miller hitting a double and driving in a run. The losing pitcher for the Greyhounds was Garret Johnson. He allowed just one hit, struck out four and gave up one earned run.
Grand Rapids left 11 runners on base in the game with a majority of them in scoring position. Manager Bill Kinnunen said the team needs to work on hitting in the clutch.
“I think we left seven or eight left again in scoring position,” Kinnunen lamented. “We need to get clutch hits if there are guys in scoring position and that’s what has plagued us all year. Hopefully as it gets warmer and we see more live pitching it comes around.”
With the victory, Grand Rapids is now 1-3 for the season. It played Proctor on the road on Friday in a Lake Superior Conference game and then played at Minnetonka on Saturday, facing Minnetonka at 8 a.m. and then it will play Totino-Grace immediately following the first game.
“It’s nice to get the first win,” Kinnunen said. “You have to get the first one before you get No. 2 so hopefully we can go on a little streak here.”
DE 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
GR 210 000 x — 2 4 1
Duluth East: Garret Johnson (L); Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W); 2B-Tanner Eck, Addie Linder, Sophie Diver, Brenna McClarey.
Softball
Isle 15
HCR 11
ISLE — Isle handedthe Hill City/Remer fastpitch softball team its first loss of the season on April 27, with a 15-11 win in Isle.
HCR took the lead in the first inning by scoring six runs and it held the lead until the sixth inning when Isle plated five runs which were key to its victory.
Maycee Lathrop was the losing pitcher for the Storm, pitching six innings.
Softball
HCN 11
DR 0
DEER RIVER — Hill City/Northland shut out Deer River 11-0 in fastpitch softball action April 29, at Deer River.
In the five-inning game, Shaley Pearson was winning pitcher as she allowed no runs on two hits while walking one and striking out seven.
MacKenzie Casper and Bella Dunham both had three hits for the Storm.
The Storm is now 3-1 for the season.
Baseball
Virginia 9
Greenway 5
VIRGINIA — Tommy Nemanich had a strong night on the mound and the Blue Devils were hot at the plate Tuesday to lead Virginia past Greenway, 9-5, at Stock Field.
While Nemanich was shutting down Greenway at the plate, he was also helping himself out at the plate. He came up big with a single, a double and two RBIs.
Daniel Moore, meanwhile, connected for three hits, including two doubles and two RBI. Mason Carlson also added a double and two RBIs, while Nick Peters recorded a double and one RBI.
The Blue Devils got on the board with two runs in the first and added three more in the second for a 5-0 lead. Virginia stayed hot in the third for four more runs and a 9-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the top of the fifth when Greenway added their first three runs. They added two more in the seventh, but Nemanich struck out the final batter with runners on first and second to secure the win.
Boys Tennis
Rock Ridge 6,
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Wolverines swept the singles and won two of three matches in doubles to take a 6-1 win over the Grand Rapids/Greenway boys tennis team.
In singles, Rock Ridge got wins from Jared Delich, Jack Elliot, Gavin Benz and Jake Bradach. In doubles, the Wolverines earned points at the top two spots with the duos of Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur along with Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin earning wins.
The lone win for GRG came in third doubles where Caiden MacLean and Alex Frimanslund teamed to down Chace Powell and Keegan Ruedebusch 6-3, 6-4.
Rock Ridge 6, GRG 1
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Blake Henrichsen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Easton Young, 6-2, 6-7, [10-7]; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Justin Kerr, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Jens Koldahl, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Luc Dulong/Wyatt Simonson, 7-6(5), 6-4; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Zach Lagergren/Hunter Bischoff, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Caiden MacLean/Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Chace Powell/Keegan Ruedebusch, 6-3, 6-4.
Softball
Greenway 13
GR 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Greenway Raiders fastpitch softball team defeated Grand Rapids 13-0 in five innings in action April 27, in Grand Rapids.
Miranda Gernander hurled a five-inning three-hitter for the Raiders while walking two and fanning four.
Claire Vekich ripped a pair of home runs and drove in four runs for Greenway while Ava Johnson had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Gernander, Lexi Hammer and Jadin Saville all scored a pair of runs. Gernander added a pair of RBIs.
The Thunderhawks were limited to just three hits in the game, by Hannah Kinnunen, Lindsey Racine and Summer Seelye.
Kinnunen started on the mound for Grand Rapids and pitched the first two innings allowing five runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one. Addie Linder was the losing pitcher as she pitched three innings and allowed six runs on five hits. She walked five and struck out three.
Softball
Hermantown 13
GR 6
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawk fastpitch softball team lost to Hermantown in a home game on April 29.
Hermantown led 6-3 after two innings and had a 9-5 lead after five innings. The Thunderhawks cut the lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning but the Hawks scored four runs in the top of the seventh to increase their lead.
Natalie Vitek started on the mound for Hermantown and pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs. Lindsey Ewer hurled the final 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing one run.
Hannah Kinnunen took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks as she pitched the first 6 1/3 innings allowing 11 runs on 17 hits while walking three and striking out eight. Addie Linder pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs while walking four and striking out one.
Vitek had four hits with a triple, scored three runs and drove in six to lead the Hermantown offensive attack. Megan Menzel had four hits with a double and a triple and drove in four runs while Avery Farrell had two hits and scored three runs. Camilie Wikstrom had two hits and scored three runs while Natalya Hooey scored a pair of runs.
Kinnunen had three hits with a home run for Grand Rapids while Lindsey Tulla had two hits and scored a run. Karley Sokoloski had a hit, scored a run and drove in two. Tanner Eck had a hit and a RBI.
Grand Rapids is now 6-6 for the season. It will play host to Duluth East at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, and will travel to North Branch for a contest on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m.
H 240 120 4 — 13 17 3
GR 030 111 0 — 6 10 1
Hermantown: Natalie Vitek, Lindsey Ewer (4th) (W); Grand Rapids: Hannah Kinnunen (L), Addie Linder (7th); 2B-Megan Menzel, Josie Anderson, Lindsey Ewer, Baylee Edwards; 3B-Megan Menzel, Natalie Vitek; HR-Hannah Kinnunen.
Softball
Greenway 7
Proctor 5
PROCTOR — The Raiders tipped Proctor 7-5 in nine innings in fastpitch softball action April 28, at Proctor.
Miranda Gernander hurled the distance for Greenway in picking up the win, allowing five runs – three of which were earned – while giving up eight hits. She walked two and struck out three.
Lexi Hammer had three hits with two doubles, a stolen base and drove in a pair of runs for the Raiders while Jadin Saville had two hits and a RBI. Hannah Anderson had a double, scored two runs and drove in another.
Greenway is now 10-0 for the season.
