HIBBING — Tom Aune started out in the Hibbing High School basketball program in the third grade in Gary Addington’s Saturday morning elementary school program.
In high school, he played three seasons for the Bluejackets in 1986, 1987 and 1988, when he graduated.
As a player, Aune made the first 3-pointer in the Bluejackets’ program, and he was the career assist leader, which was broken by Chris Hanson in 2012. He still holds the single-game assist record with 18.
Aune returned to the program in 1992, when Richard Larson hired him as the C squad coach.
After moving up and down the program, Aune became the full-time junior varsity coach in 1999.
Aune has now come full circle in the Hibbing program as he has been named the 10th head coach in Bluejacket history.
Aune joins Walter McMillian (twice), Harold “Hud” Gelein, Mario Retica, Angelo Pergol, Milan Knezovich, Addington, Larson, Tony Harkonen and Joel McDonald at the helm of Hibbing’s program.
Aune is honored to join that list of coaches.
“It’s kind of sunk in, but not really,” Aune said. “It was a test of patience and perseverance, but it means everything to me. For 40-plus years I’ve been in this program, but this probably won’t sink in until November in that first practice.
“I’m excited about it.”
The Aune family actually has a long history in the sport of basketball.
Aune’s grandfather was a head coach, coaching his father, Rick, in high school. His great uncle was the coach of the Edgerton High School boys team that pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Minnesota State history in 1960.
His brother, Spencer, is the boys coach at Rock Ridge, and his other brother, Matt, coached at Andover.
“Basketball is what we do,” Aune said. “My father and mother (Sue) have a court at their house at Vermilion. That’s what we did growing up all of our lives. My brother (Spencer), I’ll be coaching against him at Rock Ridge.
“He has a junior boy on the team. I’ve got a junior boy on this team, but it’s not about all of that. Even so, it’ll be interesting coaching against him every year.”
When Joel McDonald stepped down after last season, there was no doubt in Aune’s mind that he wanted the job.
“I wanted it 20 years ago, so it was a no-brainer,” Aune said. “When I started out in 1992, I never thought about coaching for 50 years. Now that this year is year No. 30, I’m closer to 50 than I am to the start.
“It was something I wanted to do.”
Aune has had other opportunities to coach, but he was holding out for one job — this one.
“I’ve been asked many times to take over other programs, or at least apply,” Aune said. “It’s because this is the program that I’ve grown up in. I’ve had opportunities to go, but I never left and I probably never would have left.
“I bleed blue.”
With all of those years of experience, Aune is ready for this challenge.
“Some things won’t change, and some things will change a little bit,” Aune said. “I learned stuff from every one of the coaches I played for, and that I coached under. I took different things from each and every one of them.
“I’ve taken things from my brothers. From (Kevin) McHale on, and even before that, the Bluejacket program has been something on the Iron Range that’s been top notch. It will continue to be that way.”
Now that he’s at the top of the program, Aune has been busy assembling a coaching staff. Fortunately, he still has a lot of time before the start of the season to accomplish that.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’ve been involved with many of the decisions in the last 20 years,” Aune said. “I’m rolling with everything. It’s been smooth with the Hoop Club, and everything else.”
Aune is grateful for this opportunity.
“I’d like to thank ISD 701, the administration, the superintendent (Rich Aldrich), the school board, Mr. (Keith) Turner, the hiring committee, my parents and brothers and especially my wife and kids,” Aune said. ““Monique, Ethan and Reese, they’ve allowed me to do this.”
