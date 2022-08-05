t

Tom Aune has been named the new Hibbing High School boys basketball coach.

 Photo by Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — Tom Aune started out in the Hibbing High School basketball program in the third grade in Gary Addington’s Saturday morning elementary school program.

In high school, he played three seasons for the Bluejackets in 1986, 1987 and 1988, when he graduated.

