GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of athletic events that involve area teams:
Boys Swimming
GR 83.5
ME 81.5
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team won an exciting dual meet at home on Tuesday, tipping Mesabi East 83.5 to 81.5.
Placing first for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey and Michael Fitch (1:48.40); Sam Reiten in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.15); Morrissey in the 50-yard freestyle (23.46 seconds); Aydin Aultman in diving (181.70 points); Xander Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.02); Fitch in the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.30); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Reiten, Palecek, Silvis and Ewen (1:39.45).
GR 83.5, ME 81.5
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:48.40; 2. Mesabi East, 1:54.84; 3. Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilvie, Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Walker Ritter), 2:02.81
200 freestyle — 1. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:04.15; 2. Carter Steele, ME, 2:04.69; 3. Alex Leete, ME, 2:14.76.
200 individual medley — 1. Jamie Hill, ME, 2:28.36; 2. Cole Layman, ME, 2:30.75; 3. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 2:31.58.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 23.46; 2. Ben Bartholomew,GR, 24.17; 3. Will Silvis, GR, 25.45.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 181.70; 2. David Aultman, GR, 117.50; 3. Gunnar Larson, GR, 116.30.
100 butterfly — 1. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:04.02; 2. Mathew Stene, GR, 1:05.48; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 1:06.20.
100 freestyle — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 52.00; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 55.83; 3. Danny Knapper, ME, 59.20.
500 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 5:20.30; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:35.35; 3. Carter Steele, ME, 6:07.31.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Grant Ewen), 1:39.45; 2. Mesabi East, 1:39.81; 3. Grand Rapids (Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Xander Ogilvie, Austin Morrissey), 1:46.47.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 1:00.25; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:04.17; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 1:13.05.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jamie Hill, ME, 1:11.57; 2. Mason Williams, ME, 1:18.51; 3. Lucas Hoopman, ME, 1:33.40; Ehib. Will Silvis, GR, 1:11.21; Michael Fitch, GR, 1:11.27; Andy Palik, GR, 1:19.58.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East, 4:00.03; 2. Mesabi East, 4:52.53; Exhib. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen, Michael Fitch, Austin Morrissey), 3:40.62.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 69
SIlver Bay 36
SILVER BAY — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team defeated Silver Bay 69-36 in recent action in Silver Bay. It was the first win of the season for the Huskies.
Jhace Pearson topped the Huskies with 18 points and he also pulled down seven rebounds. Bradley Haley had big game in the paint as he scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds while Jared Lovdahl scored 15. Jackson Lovdahl finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Cromwell 68
Bigfork 63
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team was tipped by Cromwell 68-63 in recent home action.
Jared Lovdahl scored 24 points to pace the Huskies while Jhace Pearson added 15 points.
Bigfork is now 1-6 for the season. It was in action Friday against Greenway and will next play on Friday, Feb. 19, at home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Eveleth-Gilbert.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 90
Proctor 42
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team defeated Proctor 90-42 in dual meet action in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Recording first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Austin Morrissey, Will Silvis, Mathew Stene and Wyatte Hoard (1:54.46); Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.68) and 100-yard freestyle (54.79 seconds); Morrissey in the 50-yard freestyle (23.27 seconds); Aydin Aultman in diving (174.10 points); Xander Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.11); the 200-yard freestyle relay consisting of Michael Fitch, Stene, Silvis and Morrissey (1:40.30); William Skaudis in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.78);
GR 90, Proctor 42
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Austin Morrissey, Will Silvis, Mathew Stene, Wyatte Hoard), 1:54.46; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Michael Fitch, Xander Ogilvie, Walker Ritter), 1:55.22; 3. Proctor, 2:05.00.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:59.68; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:07.86; 3. Caleb Mattison, P, 2:08.04.
200 individual medley — 1. Jacob Gundry, P, 2:28.21; 2. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 2:29.10; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 2:31.53.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 23.27; 2. Jaron Kass, P, 25.15; 3. Mathew Stene, GR, 27.14.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 174.10; 2. David Aultman, GR, 146.75; 3. Gunnar Larson, GR, 119.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:03.11; 2. Mathew Stene, GR, 1:05.07; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:06.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 54.79; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 55.48; 3. Caleb Mattison, P, 55.95.
500 freestyle — 1. Jaron Kass, P, 5:45.84; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 6:32.92; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 6:44.22.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Michael Fitch, Mathew Stene, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey), 1:40.30; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Walker Ritter, Grant Ewen), 1:41.60; 2. Mesabi East, 1:39.81; 3. Proctor, 1:51.44.
100 backstroke — 1. William Skaudis, GR, 1:11.78; 2. Elias Ogilvie, GR, 1:16.13; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 1:19.45.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jacob Gundry, P, 1:17.38; 2. Brady Westrom, P, 1:33.15; Exhib. Will Silvis, GR, 1:11.52; Andy Palik, GR, 1:21.60; Micah Lane, GR, 1:28.85.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Proctor, 3:59.29
Exhib. Grand Rapids (Grant Ewen, Sam Reiten, Michael Fitch, Austin Morrissey), 3:35.99; Grand Rapids (William Skaudis, Wyatte Hoard, Xander Ogilvie, Joe Loney), 4:26.72.
Boys Hockey
VMIB 3
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team fell to Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl (VMIB) by a 3-1 score in action Thursday at Coleraine.
The Blue Devils had the lone goal of the first period as Ben Ervin scored at the 10:03 mark.
Greenway scored the only goal of the second period as the game was tied entering the third period. Notching the goal for the Raiders was Ezra Carlson.
VMIB scored two unanswered goals in the final period to take the victory. Scoring for the Blue Devils were Brennan Peterson and Logan Bialke.
Ian Kangas had 19 saves in the nets for VMIB while Nathan Jurgansen was spectacular in the nets with 50 stops.
Greenway is now 3-3-2 for the season. It was in action Friday at Hibbing and will be back at home for a 7 p.m. contest against North Sore on Tuesday, Feb. 16. It remains at home for a 6 p.m. game against Thief River Falls on Friday, Feb. 19.
VMIB 1 0 2— 3
GWY 0 1 0— 1
First Period — 1.VMIB, Ben Ervin (Logan Sialke, Jace Westerbur), 10:03.
Second Period — 2. G, Ezra Carlson (Coleman Groshong, Ty Donahue), 16:37.
Third Period — 3. VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Isaac Flatley, Braden Tiedeman), 6:58; 4. VMIB, Bialke (Tyler Lamourea, Ervin), 8:56.
Goalie Saves — VMIB, Ian Kangas 4-1051-19; G, Nathan Jurgansen 23-7-20-50.
Penalties — VMIB, 2 for 4 minutes; G, 2 for 4 minutes.
Girls Hockey
PH 10
GRG 2
PROCTOR — A strong Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway 10-2 in action Thursday in Proctor.
PH led 3-1 after one period on the strength of goals from Natalie Berg, Macy Sieger and Hannah Graves.
Kalle Reed scored the GRG goal.
PH added five more goals in the second period to lead 8-2. Scoring the PH goals were Izy Fairchild, Macy Sieger, Nya Sieger, Michaela Phinney and Rylee Gilbertson.
Reed scored her second goal of the game for the Lightning in the period.
PH scored twice more in the final period. Scoring the goals were Berg and Macy Sieger.
With the loss, the Lightning fall to 5-4 with their third consecutive loss. They will play Alexandria Saturday at 2 p.m.
GRG 1 1 0— 2
PH 3 5 2— 10
First Period — 1. PH, Natalie Berg (Reese Heitzman, Hailey Winklesky), 1:34; 2. GRG, Kalle Reed (Kaisa Reed, Claire Vekich), 3:42 (pp); 3. PH, Macy Sieger (Alyssa Watkins), 6:57 (sh); 4. PH, Hannah Graves (Michaela Phinney), 13:33.
Second Period — 5. PH, Izy Fairchild (Macy Sieger), 0:11; 6. PH, Macy Sieger (Watkins), 0:51; 7. PH, Nya Sieger, 6:18; 8. GRG, Kalle Reed (Allie LeClaire), 7:06; 9. PH, Phinney, 8:31; 10. PH, Rylee Gilbertson (Ava Anick, Aurora Opsahl), 14:50.
Third Period — 11. PH, Berg (Heitzman, Winkesky), 3:05; 11. PH, Macy Sieger (Fairchild), 11:30.
Goalie Saves — GRG, Kenny Martinson 0-0-7-7; Makenzie Cole, 12-12-0-24; PH, Vivi Helquist 4-3-6-13.
Penalties — GRG, 1 for 2 minutes; PH, 2 for 4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
N-K 62
NE Range 18
NASHWAUK — Madi Owens, a senior on the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team, cracked the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Spartans
Owens scored 21 points, including that 1,000th point, as the Spartans cruised to a 62-18 victory over Northeast Range in high school girls basketball action Thursday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
While Owens scored 21 points, Johnnie Waldvogel also had a big game for the Spartans as she finished with 25 points. Emily Williams and Jazzlyn Svaleson both added five points.
Morgan Bush led Northeast Range with six points while Natalie Nelmark added five.
NER 7 11 — 18
NK 34 31 — 65
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 3, Morgan Bush 6, Maizy Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 5, Else Bee 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 8, Johnnie Waldvogel 25, Madi Owens 21, Kiera Clusiau 2, Emily Williams 5, Jazzlyn Svaleson 5.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northeast Range 1-4; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-10; 3-pointers: Aili Bee, Waldvogel, Owens 2.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 68
Greenway 51
CHISHOLM — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 68-51 on the road in recent action.
Chisholm led 38-19 at the half and cruised to the win despite the fact that the Raiders outscored it by two in the second half.
Jude Sundquist had a big game for Chisholm as he scored 31 points. Noah Sundquist had three 3-pointers and 17 points while Nathan Showalter added 10.
Grant Hansen nailed four 3-pointers and led Greenway with 20 points. J.J. Hall scored 15 while Grant Rychart and Westin Smith both scored six.
Greenway falls to 0-8 for the season. It played host to Bigfork on Friday and will travel to Northland-Remer for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 15.
GHS 19 32 — 51
CHS 38 30 — 68
Greenway: Westin Smith 6, Grant Hansen 20, JJ Hall 15, Grant Rychart 6, Holden Hron 4.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 17, Jude Sundquist 31, Bryce Warner 4, July Abernathy 2, Sean Fleming 4, Nathan Showalter 10.
Total Fouls: Greenway 15; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Greenway 5-13; Chisholm 8-10; 3-pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 4, Rychart 2, Noah Sundquist 3, Jude Sundquist, Showalter 2.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 51
Duluth Denfeld 27
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville scored 18 points to pace the Raiders in the win over the Hunters Thursday.
Chloe Hansen added 11 points for Greenway.
Lexi Lowinski led Denfeld with 10 points.
DD 8 19 — 27
GHS 29 22 — 51
Duluth Denfeld: Aliyah Bartling 7, Jordan Kovach 4, Lexi Lowinski 10, Selah Reinertson 2, Tallie Boheim 4.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 8, AnDeja Schad 1, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Nadia Rajala 2, Chloe Hansen 11, Talia Saville 4, Hannah Fawcett 1, Jadin Saville 18.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 17; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: Kovach, Boheim; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 3-8; Greenway 14-18; 3-pointers: Lowinski 2, Jadin Saville.
Girls Basketball
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Bigfork 26
MT. IRON — The Rangers had little trouble Thursday night as they cruised past visiting Bigfork 81-26.
The Rangers were led by Ava Butler’s 23 points. Jordan Zubich finished with 19 points and Sage Ganyo tallied 11.
The Huskies were paced by Natalie Haley with 12 points.
BHS 8 18 — 26
MIB 52 29 — 81
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 4, Kristen Grover 6, Natalie Haley 12, Elanor Prato 4; Three pointers: Grover 1, Haley 1; Freee throws: 10-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Haley.
Mounain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 19, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 11, Ava Luukkonen 3, Ava Butler 23, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bialczak 5, Lauren Maki 7; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Ganyo 1, Luukkonen 1, Butler 3, Bialczak 1; Free throws: 12-22; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Proctor 52
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak with a 64-52 victory over Proctor Monday in Proctor.
Brady Bachmann scored 17 points and Austin Hanson had 16 for the T’Hawks. Ty Pederson scored 10, Trent Johnson nailed three 3-pointers and scored nine, and Ethan Florek had six.
The Thunderhawks are now 4-3 for the season. They were in action at home against Cloquet on Friday and will play host to Hermantown in a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
GR 24 40 — 64
P 19 33 — 52
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 16, Chris Hoover 3, Brady Bachmann 17, Ethan Florek 6, Trent Johnson 9, Ty Pederson 10, Luke Roy 3; Three pointers: Hanson 2, Hoover, Bachmann 2, Johnson 3, Roy; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None.
Proctor: Don Jauhola 4, Reese Pinney 18, Ean Checkalski 7, Colin Aho 4, John Werner 11; Three pointers: Checkalski, Pinney 2, Aho, Werner 2; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
