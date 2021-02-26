GRAND RAPIDS — Following is news of sporting events occurring around the area:
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 59
Duluth Denfeld 36
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team climbed over the .500 mark with a 59-36 win over Duluth Denfeld Tuesday in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks took a 25-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime and then came out and outscored the Hunters 34-17 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Austin Hanson led Grand Rapids with 17 points while Trent Johnson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Ty Pederson also tallied 11 points while Brady Bachmann scored eight and Ethan Florek added six.
Jon Borgiovanni led Duluth Denfeld with 13 points. Skyler Fossum scored six and William Woodfork added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 6-5 for the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, March 2, when it plays host to Proctor in a 7:15 p.m. contest. The Thunderhawks remain at home for a game on Thursday, March 4, against Hibbing.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld falls to 1-6 for the season.
GR 25 34 — 59
DD 19 17 — 36
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 17, Brady Bachmann 8, Ethan Florek 6, Trent Johnson 11, Ty Pederson 11, Chris Roy 2, Luke Roy 2, Danny Markovich 2 .
Duluth Denfeld: Aidon Perrson 4, William Woodfork 5, Gavin Bulthuis 2, Carter Kilroy 4, Skyler Fossum 6, Jon Borgiovanni 13.
Three pointers: GR, Hanson, Bachmann, Johnson 3; DD, Woodfork; Free throws: GR 6-of-13; DD 9-of-17; Total fouls: GR, 15; DD, 10. Fouled out: none.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 54
Rush City 18
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team defeated Rush City 54-18 in dual meet action Tuesday.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Warren Ritter, Tanner Morlan, Zach Wilke, Ripley Means, Caydon Lehman, Trevor Snetsinger, Tyler Prebeck, Matt Rajala, and Clayton Danielson.
GR 54, Rush City 18
106: Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Anthony Graves, RC, at 1:08.
113: Warren Ritter, GR, won by forfeit.
120: Kellen Gorman, RC, def. Asher Brenden, GR, 4-3.
126: Tanner Morlan, GR, def. Landon Umbreit 9-7 in OT.
132: Gavon Schroeder, RC, pinned Connor Keith, GR, 2:29.
138: Zach Wilke, GR, pinned Isaak Coolidge, RC, 2:28.
145; Carson Shockman, RC, def. Tim Jobe, GR, 4-2.
152: Ripley Means, GR, pinned Kaden Gorman, RC, 5:09.
160: Caydon Lehman, GR, pinned Jesse Eklund, RC, 1:23.
170: Trevor Snetsinger, GR, pinned Dulton Bengston, RC, 0:36.
182: Tyler Prebeck, GR, def. Masyn Longren, RC, 5-0.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, won by forfeit.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Jace Allerton, RC, 4:25.
Hwt: Austin Sterling, RC, pinned Mason Peterson, GR, 0:20.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 72
Spectrum 12
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team downed Spectrum 72-12 in action Tuesday.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were
GR 72, Spectrum 12
106: Alex Lehman, GR, won by forfeit.
113: Micale Melotik, S, pinned Warren Ritter, GR, 2:41.
120: Gavin Gould, S, pinned Asher Brenden, GR, 0:53.
126: Tanner Morlan, GR, pinned Tyler Murset, S, 3:03.
132: Connor Keith, GR, pinned Judah Rodgers, S, 2:20.
138: Zach Wilke, GR, pinned Logan Schumacher, S, 1:26.
145: Tim Jobe, GR, pinned Jack Terry, S, 1:24.
152: Ripley Means, GR, pinned Jesse Farrell, S, 3:15.
160: Caydon Lehman, GR, pinned Thomas DeBoer, S, 2:24.
170: Trevor Snetsinger, GR, won by forfeit.
182: Tyler Prebeck, GR, pinned Tim Erickson, S, 4:51.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, won by forfeit.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, won by forfeit.
Hwt: Mason Peterson, GR, won by forfeit.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 61
Hill City/Northland 32
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville became the first girl to hit 1,000 points since Tarah Geisler did it in 2004-2005, scoring 19 points as the Raiders beat the Hornets at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Saville was only a few months old when Geisler accomplished that feat.
“She is a smart player and often sees three plays ahead of what’s happening,” Greenway coach Sarah Wright said. “As her coach, it has been a pleasure coaching her and watching her grow over her high-school career.”
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Baylie Jo Norris with 13 and Chloe Hansen 12.
Hill City/Northland was led by Ava Smith with 12 points. Lainee Spangler had 10.
HC/N 13 19 — 32
GHS 26 35 — 61
Hill City/Northland: Maycee Lathrop 1, Lainee Spangler 10, Ally Zapzalka 2, Annika Spangler 7, Ava Smith 12.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 8, Baylie Jo Norris 13, Layla Miskovich 4, Lydia Rajala 2, Chloe Hansen 12, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 19.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland 13; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: Lainee Spangler; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland 2-6; Greenway 3-10 ; 3-pointers: Smith 2, Hanson, Norris, Jadin Saville.
Girls Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 66
Littlefork Big Falls 37
NASHWAUK — Madi Owens had 27 points as the Spartans beat the Vikings at home Thursday.
Johnnie Waldvogel added 14 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Misty Bozich had 10.
Destiny Piekarski had 32 points for Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 23 14 — 37
NK 38 28 — 66
Littlefork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarski 32, Kayleigh Cassibo 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 10, K Evans 2, Johnnie Waldvogel 14, Madi Owens 27, C Clusiau 2, Kiera Clusiau 2, Chloe Williams 7, Jazzlyn Svaleson 2.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: Cassibo; Free
Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-16; 3-pointers: Piekarski 4,
Cassibo, Bozich 2, Owens 5, Wiliams.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
Duluth Marshall 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team was victorious over Duluth Marshall by a 5-3 score Tuesday in Duluth.
Duluth Marshall jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period on the strength of a pair of goals from Maren Friday.
The Lightning retaliated with a pair of goals from Claire Vekich – one coming on a power play – as the game was tied at 2-2 entering the third period.
The Hilltoppers scored just 1:46 into the final period to take a 3-2 advantage, but GRG tied the game just over four minutes later on a goal from Mercury Bischoff. Vekich then tallied with 6:31 remaining in the game to give GRG the lead. Bischoff scored a shorthanded empty net goal with 29 seconds left to ice the victory.
Vekich and Bischoff led the offensive charge with Vekich notching the hat trick with three goals and two assists. Bischoff scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others.
Kenny Martinson kicked out 24 shots in the nets for GRG while Charlesa Prior had 21 saves for Duluth Marshall.
GRG 0 2 3— 5
DM 2 0 1— 3
First Period — 1. DM, Maren Friday, 2:18; 2. DM, Friday (Emilia McGiffert, Meredith Boettcher), 11:24.
Second Period — 3. GRG, Claire Vekich (Jade Rohloff, Mercury Bischoff), 4:03 (pp); 4. GRG, Vekich, 10:11
Third Period — 5. DM, Friday (Ilsa Lindaman, Kendra Royer), 1:46 (pp); 6. GRG, Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Vekich), 6:08 (pp); 7. GRG, Vekich (Bischoff, Kaisa Reed), 10:29; 8. GRG, Bischoff (Vekich), 16:31 (sh) (en).
Goalie Saves — GRG, Kenny Martinson 10-8-6—24; DM, Charlesa Prior 12-4-5—21; Penalties: GRG, 8-for-16 minutes; DM, 4-for-8 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 6
H/C 4
COLERAINE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team defeated Hibbing-Chisholm 6-4 in action Thursday in Coleraine.
Mercury Bischoff was the difference in this game as she recorded the hat trick and also added two assists for a five-point night.
It looked like the Lighting was in real trouble as the Bluejackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 5:54 of the game. Goals by Julia Gherardi, Annika Lundell and Aune Boben gave Hibbing-Chisholm the big lead, but GRG’s Allie LeClaire found the back of the net later in the period as the Bluejackets led 3-1 after one period.
Grace Sevigny and Bischoff scored for the Lightning in the first 4:51 of the middle period to tie the game at 3-3. Gherardi scored her second goal to give Hibbing-Chisholm the lead once again, but Bischoff turned on the red light with less than two minutes to go in the period to tie the game at 4-4.
Bischoff scored with 6:33 left in the game to record the eventual game-winning goal. Claire Vekich scored into an empty net with 15 seconds left to ice the win.
Makenzie Cole had 24 saves in the nets for GRG while Addison Hess finished with 33 for the Bluejackets.
With the win, GRG’s fourth in a row, the Lightning are now 9-5 for the season. It will play host to Proctor-Hermantown on Tuesday, March 2, in a 7 p.m. game at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Hibbing-Chisholm falls to 6-5 for the season.
HC 3 1 0— 4
GRG 1 3 2— 6
First Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi, 4:17; 2. HC, Annika Lundell (Dorothy Kearney), 5:29; 3. Aune Boben (Gherardi, Maddie Rewertz), 5:54; 4. GRG, Allie LeClaire (Mercury Bischoff), 6:17.
Second Period — 5. GRG, Grace Sevigny (Jade Rohloff), 3:36; 6. GRG, Bischoff (Sevigny, Claire Vekich), 4:51; 7. HC, Gherardi, 10:29; 8. GRG, Bischoff, 15:08
Third Period — 8. GRG, Bischoff (Vekich), 10:27; 9. GRG, Vekich (Bischoff, Amber Elich), 16:45.
Goalie Saves — HC, Addison Hess 3-18-12—33; GRG, Makenzie Cole 12-5-7—24; Penalties: HC, 3-for-6 minutes; GRG, 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Moorhead 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team came off a long break and defeated Moorhead 3-1 in exciting play Thursday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a goal by Easton Young.
Grand Rapids scored the first two goals of the middle period to lead 3-0. Turning on the red light for the T’Hawks were Hunter Bischoff and Garett Drotts.
Ian Ness scored with just over two minutes remaining in the period to cut the Thunderhawk lead to 3-1 entering the final period.
There was no scoring in the third period as the Thunderhawks took the win.
Myles Gunderson had 12 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids and Will Kunka kicked out 22 shots for the Spuds.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 8-1 for the season. It will be home to host Warroad in a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 27, and it will then play Duluth East on Tuesday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center in Duluth.
With the loss, Moorhead falls to 6-6-1 for the season.
M 0 1 0— 1
GR 1 2 0— 3
First Period — 1. GR, Easton Young (Braeden Holcomb, Hunter Bischoff), 8:31.
Second Period — 2. GR, Bischoff (Jack Peart, Holcomb), 0:50; 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Sam Sterle, Ren Morque), 8:00 (pp); 4. M, Ian Ness (Colby Krier, Grant Frisch), 14:44 (pp).
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — M, Will Kunka 13-4-5—22; GR, Myles Gunderson 3-4-5—12; Penalties: M, 4-for-11 minutes; GR, 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
VMIB 5
Greenway 2
VIRGINIA — Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl (VMIB) downed the Greenway High School boys hockey team 5-2 in action Tuesday in Virginia.
The Blue Devils came out of the gate and score four goals in the first 10:06 to take a formidable lead. Scoring the goals for VMIB were Keegan Reudebusch, Jace Westerbur, Dylan Hedley and Ryan Scherf.
Greenway’s Joe Herfindahl scored late in the first period as VMIB led 4-1 after one period.
There was no scoring in the second period. Scherf scored his second goal just 2:17 into the final period to put the Blue Devils ahead 5-1. Aden Springer scored for the Raiders with one second remaining for the game’s final goal.
Nathan Jurgansen had 38 saves in goal for Greenway while Ian Kangas kicked out 22 shots for VMIB.
With the loss, Greenway is now 5-5-2 for the season. It is next in action Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3:15 p.m. on the road against Hermantown. It will be at Proctor for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, March 2.
VMIB is now 7-5 on the season.
GWY 1 0 1— 2
VMIB 4 0 1— 5
First Period — 1. V, Keegan Reudebusch (Dylan Hedley, Ryan Manninen), 1:18; 2. V, Jace Westerbur (Brennan Peterson), 5:37; 3. V, Hedley (Reudebusch, Tyler Lamourea), 7:05; 4. V, Ryan Scherf (Tom Nemanich, Ben Ervin), 10:06; 5. G, Joe Herfindahl (Cade Predovich), 15:41.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 6. V, Scherf (Ervin, Elijah Carlson), 2:17; 7. G, Aden Springer, 16:59
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 14-12-12—38; V, Ian Kangas 8-7-7—22; Penalties: G, 3-for-6 minutes; V, 2-for-4 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 62
Proctor 37
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Proctor 62-37 in action Tuesday at Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids led 35-19 at the half and then outscored the Rails by nine points in the second half to take the victory.
Taryn Hamling drained three 3-pointers and led the Thunderhawks with 15 points. She also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Braya LaPlant finished with 12 points and five rebounds while Jessika Lofstrom also scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kyra Giffen had nine points and three steals and Amanda Scherping scored seven points.
Payton Rodberg led Proctor with 14 points. Haillie Evans added 12.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 10-2 for the season. It was at Princeton for a game on Friday and then will travel to Hibbing for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 2.
With the loss, Proctor falls to 8-5 for the season.
P 19 18 — 37
GR 35 27 — 62
Proctor: Haillie Evans 12, Payton Rodberg 14, Josie Maahs 4, Jess Haedrich 1.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 4, Kyra Giffen 9, Braya LaPlant 12, Jessika Lofstrom 12, Taryn Hamling 15, Jenny Bowman 3, Amanda Scherping 7.
Total Fouls: GR 14; Fouled Out: None; Free
Throws: GR 9-of-14; 3-pointers: GR, Hamling 3, Bowman, Scherping.
