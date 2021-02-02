GRAND RAPIDS — Following are news and results of sporting events involving area high school teams:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 67
Superior 63
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team tipped Superior in action Saturday at Superior, Wis.
The Thunderhawks led 32-27 at the half and then held on in the second half to take the four-point victory.
Taryn Hamling nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points to lead Grand Rapids. Jessika Lofstrom scored 13, Jenny Bowman, 10, Amanda Scherping, eight, and Hannah Hostetter added six.
Savannah Leopold connected on four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to top Superior. Eva Peterson had three 3-pointers and 15 points while Emma Raye had 13, Kloe Zentowski, six, and Emma Cooper added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 4-1 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 7:15 p.m. game in Hermantown. It will be home on Saturday, Feb. 6, for a 1 p.m. game against Cloquet.
GR 32 35 — 67
S 27 36 — 63
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 3, Kyra Giffen 2, Hannah Hostetter 6, Jessika Lofstrom 13, Taryn Hamling 25, Jenny Bowman 10, Amanda Scherping 8
Superior: Emma Cooper 5, Natalee Sigfrids 2, Kloe Zentowski 6, Savannah Leopold 22, Eva Peterson 15, Emma Raye 13.
Free throws: GR 7-of-12; S 18-of-29; Total fouls: GR 19; S N/A;. 3-pointers: GR, Jamtgaard, Hamling 5, Scherping 2; S, Zentowski, Leopold 4, Peterson 3, Raye.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 68
Northland 66
CHERRY — The Cherry High School boys basketball team defeated Northland-Remer 68-66 in recent action.
Northland led 33-30 at the half but Cherry outscored the Eagles 38-33 in the second half to take the win.
Isaac Asuma scored 26 points to top Cherry. Mason Perkovich scored 11, Noah Asuma, nine, Iziac Martin, eight, and Andrew Staples added six.
Alec Wake drained four 3-pointers and led Northland with 18 points. Aiden Carlson scored 15, Liam Wake and Nolan Carlson both scored 10, Nathan Johnson, seven, and Harris Carlson added five.
Northland 33 33 — 66
Cherry 30 38 — 68
Northland: Harris Carlson 5, Nolan Carlson 10, Carson Johnson 1, Aiden Carlson 15, Alec Wake 18, Liam Wake 10, Nathan Johnson 7. 3-pointers: H. Carlson 1, N. Carlson 2, A. Carlson 5, A. Wake 4, L. Wake 2. Free throws: 12-14. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 6, Isaac Asuma 26, Noah Asuma 9, Sam Serna 4, Iziac Martin 8, Zach Carpenter 4, Mason Perkovich 11. 3-pointers: Staples 2, I. Asuma 2, N. Asuma 1, Sam Serna 1, Perkovich 1. Free throws: 7-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Martin.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 108,
Bigfork 57
COOK — TJ Chiabotti led all scorers with 21 points as the Grizzlies rolled past Bigfork, 108-57.
The balanced North Woods scoring attack included 17 points from Darius Goggleye, 14 from Brenden Chiabotti and 12 from Jared Chiabotti.
The Huskies were paced by Jared Lovdahl with 19 and Jhace Pearson with 17.
Bigfork 33 25 — 57
N. Woods 58 50 — 108
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 10, Jared Lovdahl 19, Dylan Elhardt 4, Caden Kellinen 3, Bradley Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 17. 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl 2, Jared Lovdahl 1, Pearson 3. Free throws: 15-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Kellinen.
NW: Darius Goggleye 17, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 21, Davis Kleppe 9, Brenden Chiabotti 14, Jonah Burnett 6, Jake Panichi 5, Alex Hartway 7, Erik Aune 9, Sean Morrison 8. 3-pointers: TJ Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 2, Hartway 1, Aune 1. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 63,
Deer River 46
DEER RIVER — Alexa Fossell led all scorers with 27 points to help lead Mesabi East past the Warriors, 64-46, on Monday.
Head coach Chris Whiting said the key for Fossell was playing strong defense and getting steals, which turned into layups.
The Giants also got 16 points from Hannah Hannuksela.
Overall, Mesabi East had nice energy on defense and put a lot of pressure on the ball.
Deer River was led by Grace Bergland with 19 points.
Mesabi East 34 29 — 63
Deer River 23 23 — 46
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Alexa Fossell 27, Hannah Hannuksela 16, Kora Forsline 7, Stevie Hakala 5, Maggie Lamppa 4. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 18-27. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Hannuksela.
DR: Hannah Edwards 2, Abbie Sheeder 5, Katie Storlie 2, Nevaeh Evans 6, Torii Anttila 6, Jessica Reigel 4, Grace Bergland 19, Kristen Schaf 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 10-21. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
