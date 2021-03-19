GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of girls section playoff games involving area teams:

Section 7AA

Virginia 60

Greenway 40

ELY — The Greenway High School girls basketball team ended a fine season as it lost to Virginia 60-40 in Section 7AA Girls Basketball Tournament play Thursday at Virginia.

Virginia led 33-15 at the half and outscored the Raiders by two points in the second half to take the win.

Anna Fink scored 20 points to lead Virginia. Rian Aune scored 11, Emma Lamppa, nine, Aleksia Tollefson, eight, and Macy Westby added six.

Chloe Hansen scored 13 points to pace the Raiders. Jadin Saville scored eight and Baylie Jo Norris added seven.

“We walk out of the 2021 season with heads held high after a hard-fought battle against Virginia,” said Greenway coach Sara Wright. “A seven-minute scoring drought in the first half proved too much to overcome, but not without a solid second-half effort,” Wright said.

Greenway ends its season with a 10-8 record. Virginia improves to 12-6 for the season.

G 15 25 — 40

V 33 27 — 60

Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 3, Baylie Jo Norris 7, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Saville 1, Jadin Saville 8.

Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 11, Emma Lamppa 9, Macy Westby 6, Kesley Squires 2, Sophia Christofferson 2, Aleksia Tollefson 8, Jamie Potts 2.

Three pointers: G, Norris 2, Hansen; V, Fink 2, Aune 2, Lamppa, Westby 2; Free throws: G, 9-of-17; V 15-of-18; Total fouls: G, 17; V, 16; Fouled out: None.

Section 7A

Deer River 54

Bigfork 35

DEER RIVER — Deer River defeated Bigfork 54-34 in playoff action on March 17.

With the win, the Warriors played No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl Friday. Results will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.

Cromwell 57

N-K 23

CROMWELL — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 57-23 loss to Cromwell.

No more information was available.

Cook County 80

HC/N 34

GRAND MARAIS — Cook County defeated Hill City/Northland by an 80-34 margin on March 17, to advance in the tournament.

No more information was available.

