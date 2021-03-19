GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of girls section playoff games involving area teams:
Section 7AA
Virginia 60
Greenway 40
ELY — The Greenway High School girls basketball team ended a fine season as it lost to Virginia 60-40 in Section 7AA Girls Basketball Tournament play Thursday at Virginia.
Virginia led 33-15 at the half and outscored the Raiders by two points in the second half to take the win.
Anna Fink scored 20 points to lead Virginia. Rian Aune scored 11, Emma Lamppa, nine, Aleksia Tollefson, eight, and Macy Westby added six.
Chloe Hansen scored 13 points to pace the Raiders. Jadin Saville scored eight and Baylie Jo Norris added seven.
“We walk out of the 2021 season with heads held high after a hard-fought battle against Virginia,” said Greenway coach Sara Wright. “A seven-minute scoring drought in the first half proved too much to overcome, but not without a solid second-half effort,” Wright said.
Greenway ends its season with a 10-8 record. Virginia improves to 12-6 for the season.
G 15 25 — 40
V 33 27 — 60
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 3, Baylie Jo Norris 7, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Saville 1, Jadin Saville 8.
Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 11, Emma Lamppa 9, Macy Westby 6, Kesley Squires 2, Sophia Christofferson 2, Aleksia Tollefson 8, Jamie Potts 2.
Three pointers: G, Norris 2, Hansen; V, Fink 2, Aune 2, Lamppa, Westby 2; Free throws: G, 9-of-17; V 15-of-18; Total fouls: G, 17; V, 16; Fouled out: None.
Section 7A
Deer River 54
Bigfork 35
DEER RIVER — Deer River defeated Bigfork 54-34 in playoff action on March 17.
With the win, the Warriors played No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl Friday. Results will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.
Cromwell 57
N-K 23
CROMWELL — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 57-23 loss to Cromwell.
No more information was available.
Cook County 80
HC/N 34
GRAND MARAIS — Cook County defeated Hill City/Northland by an 80-34 margin on March 17, to advance in the tournament.
No more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.