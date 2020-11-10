DULUTH — The Essentia Health High School All-Star Girls Soccer Game was conducted Tuesday as a Kern and Kompany event.
The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team had one representative in senior defender Anika Kaldahl.
The game, originally cancelled by a different organizer, was picked up by Kern and Kompany after hearing of the cancellation.
“We produced both the boys and girls games for almost 15 years, but a few years ago area coaches decided they wanted to host the game themselves under a slightly different format,” said Ryan Kern. “We heard from several parents asking us if we could bring back the event to give the seniors an opportunity to be recognized during a challenging year and we are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity in conjunction with Essentia Health for these high school athletes.”
The game was live streamed at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. The game was not open to the public due to COVID-19 procedure.
Following are rosters of the teams:
Red All Star Team
Katie Pollard, goalkeeper, Natalie Welinski, goalkeeper, Lyniel Chalupsky, defender, Bella Bacigalupo, midfielder, Lucy Campbell, midfielder, and Baamiak Haugen, forward, all from Duluth Marshall; Mireye Moose, defender, Brook Simmonds, defender, Brenna Mattson, midfielder, and Elle Carlson, forward, all of Cloquet; Allison Anderson, defender, Maiah Christianson, defender, Halle Carlson, midfielder, all of Hermantown; Anika Kaldahl, defender, Grand Rapids; and Jaime Haugen, defender, Jessica Haedrich, midfielder, Emma Terhaar, forward, all of Proctor. Selected but unable to participate were Maren Friday, Duluth Marshall, and Mallory Sunnarborg, Esko. Head coach is Nic Bacigalupo and assistant coaches are Gordon Kerns and Leah Hamm, all of Duluth Marshall.
White All Star Team
Mary Johnson, goalkeeper, Claire Barlass, defender, Tallie Boheim, defender, Kyle LeMay, midfielder, and Cora Samuelson, forward, all of Duluth Denfeld; Gracie Meagher, goalkeeper, Katelyn Kelley, defender, both of Cloquet; Daniel Weber, defender, Emilia McGiffert, midfielder, both of Duluth Marshall; Emerson Roseen, defender, Miah Switzer, midfielder, Makenna Kleiman, midfielder, all of Proctor; Olivia Speros, defender, Allie Niska, midfielder, Molly Henderson, forward, all of Duluth East; Allison Thornton, defender, Esko; Morgan Beardsley, , forward, Two Harbors; and Macy Sieger, forward. and Kaydee High, forward, both of Hermantown. Selected but unable to participate are Elsa Mowers, Esko, and Paige Kacrowski, Two Harbors. Head coach is Brandon Stemwedel and assistant is Ivie Brooks, both of Duluth Denfeld.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.