DULUTH — In the days before the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament semifinal game between Grand Rapids and Andover, Thunderhawk coach Wade Chiodo said the key to defeating Andover was shutting down its top line.

But, as it turned out, Grand Rapids did not have an answer for that top line consisting of Gavyn Thoreson, Cooper Conway and Cayden Casey who had combined for well over 225 points entering the semifinal contest. The line scored the first four goals of the game – two in both and second and third periods – as Andover went on to take a 5-0 victory over Grand Rapids in Duluth to advance to the section championship game.


