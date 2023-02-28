DULUTH — In the days before the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament semifinal game between Grand Rapids and Andover, Thunderhawk coach Wade Chiodo said the key to defeating Andover was shutting down its top line.
But, as it turned out, Grand Rapids did not have an answer for that top line consisting of Gavyn Thoreson, Cooper Conway and Cayden Casey who had combined for well over 225 points entering the semifinal contest. The line scored the first four goals of the game – two in both and second and third periods – as Andover went on to take a 5-0 victory over Grand Rapids in Duluth to advance to the section championship game.
In addition, the Thunderhawks didn’t do themselves any favors as trips to the penalty box resulted in three power play goals for Andover.
There was no scoring in the first period as the game was quite even. However, Andover scored what proved to be the only goal it needed just 16 seconds into the second period when Casey scored. Conway added a power play goal later in the period as Andover led 2-0 after two periods.
The Thunderhawks attacked but could not get the puck by Andover goaltender Beau Altman.
Then, with less than seven minutes remaining in the game, Andover’s Conway scored on a power play to give his team a big three-goal lead.
Thoreson and K.J. Sauer added goals later in the period as Andover took the win.
Altman was good in the nets for Andover as he finished with 27 stops. Senior Myles Gunderson also played well and finished with 30 stops.
With the loss, Grand Rapids sees its season end with a 13-13-1 record. Seniors seeing their last action are Myles Gunderson, Blayne Mortenson, Will Stauffer, Noah Salisbury, Kyle Henke, Zander Butterfield, Luc Dulong and Hayden Davis.
GR 0 0 0 — 0
A 0 2 3 — 5
First Period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. A, Cayden Casey (Gavyn Thoreson), 0:16; 2. A, Cooper Conway (Casey, Tristen May-Robinson), 4:44 (pp).
Third Period: 3. A, Conway (Thoreson, Ma-Robinson), 8:38 (p); 4. A, Thoreson (Conway), 10:21; 5. A, K.J. Sauer (Brooks Cogswell, Anthony Pardo), 13:32.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 8-for-16 minutes; A 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-10-12—30; Beau Altman, A, 6-9-12—27.
