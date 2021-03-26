GRAND RAPIDS — Except for a stretch of about nine minutes at the end of the first period and the beginning of the second period of Wednesday’s Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament championship game, the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team had the better of the play against Andover.
However, in that nine-minute span, Andover’s Garrett Schifsky scored three goals – two while on the power play – to give Andover a big 3-0 advantage.
Grand Rapids was able to score two goals later in the second period, but it could not solve Andover goalie Will Larson for the tying goal as Andover held on to take a 3-2 victory in action in the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
“We obviously dug ourselves a hole when we fell behind 3-0, but I will give credit to the kids,” said Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo. “They clawed back and did everything possible to win that game. At the end of the day we didn’t have puck luck and sometimes that happens where you dominate maybe 70 percent of the game.
“We basically won every battle besides the scoreboard. I thought we outplayed them, I thought we outshot them and I thought we had puck possession over them. But they beat us on the scoreboard.”
Schifsky scored with 55 seconds remaining in the first period to give Andover a 1-0 lead and some momentum entering the second period.
Grand Rapids had three power plays in the period but was unable to convert on any of them.
The penalty box then got Grand Rapids in trouble as Schifsky scored his second goal just 59 seconds into the middle period on a power play when his wrist shot from the top of the circle found the back of the net.
Later in the second period, at the 8:44 mark, Schifsky struck again on a power play as his wrist shot from nearly the exact spot as the second goal beat Thunderhawk goaltender Wyatt Pilkenton for a 3-0 lead.
However, Grand Rapids dominated play for the remainder of the game. Braeden Holcomb scored on a power play for the Thunderhawks a little more than two minutes after Andover’s third goal, and Hayden DeMars turned on the red light with 1:26 left in the period to cut the Andover lead to 3-2.
In a wild third period where Grand Rapids had a number of scoring chances, Andover goalie Larson kicked out 15 Thunderhawk shots to hold the lead and send his squad to the state tournament. Larson finished with 33 saves in the game.
“Their goalie (Larson) came up big in the third period, and the Andover team also really packed it in during the third period and tried to make it difficult on us on clearing pucks out and not giving us a clear shot,” Chiodo said. “But we kept going; I thought our kids competed extremely hard all night and we played a good game. We just didn’t have any bounces or puck luck and there is not much you can say about it.”
Pilkenton recorded 13 saves in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
“I am extremely proud of the group,” said the coach. “They were obviously heart-broken after the game and I told them they did everything possible to win the game. To go down 3-0 and claw back, and we basically had the puck in their end the whole third period, and the kids competed until the bitter end. The only part of the game that we lost was the scoreboard; that was it.”
Grand Rapids ends the season with a 15-2-1 record while Andover moves into the state tournament with an 18-2-1 record.
Chiodo said it was a great season for the Thunderhawks, both on and off the ice.
“This group of kids is incredibly great and I was very honored and fortunate to coach these kids,” Chiodo said. “Off the ice they do things the right way, they do well in school and those are the things that the general fans don’t see, how incredibly nice these kids are, how hard they worked and how dedicated they are.
“Sometimes it’s a big challenge when you have a good team is getting everybody to accept their role and every kid did. The tough part about the loss is not so much the fact that we are not moving on, it is the fact that I am going to miss this group. This group of guys was incredible.”
A 1 2 0— 3
GR 0 2 0— 2
First Period — 1. A, Garrett Schifsky (Ryan Koltes), 16:05.
Second Period — 2. A, Schifsky (Gavyn Thoreson, Ethan Lindahl), 0:59 (pp); 3. A, Schifsky (Kyle Law, Weston Knox), 8:44 (pp); 4. GR, Braeden Holcomb (Joey DelGreco, Jack Peart), 10:52; (pp) 5. GR, Hayden DeMars (Hunter Bischoff, Holcomb), 15:34.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — A, Will Larson 10-8-15—33; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 3-7-3—13; Penalty minutes — A, 5-for-10 minutes; GR, 4-for-8 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.