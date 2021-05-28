GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information of events conducted in the area:
Nordic ski
All-Conference
GRAND RAPIDS — Several members of the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls Nordic ski teams have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Team.
Thunderhawk boys named to the team include sophomore Matej Cervenka and senior Joshua Timm.
Other athletes named to the Boys Team include Declan Hutchinson, Duluth Marshall; Benjamin Bauer, Cloquet; Isaac Fink, Duluth Denfeld; Alden Vanstraten, Proctor; Riley Hutchinson, Duluth Marshall; Josh Sanders, Cloquet; Cale Prosen, Cloquet; and Miles Fischer, Cloquet.
Named All-Conference from the Rapids girls team are senior Elsa Viren, sophomore Sanny Gangi, freshman Ella Karkela, and sophomore Ada Jackson.
Rounding out the team are Della Bettendorf, Proctor-Hermantown; Lucy Campbell, Duluth Marshall; Halle Zuck, Cloquet; Addie Peterson, Proctor-Hermantown; Keegan
McAuliffe, Duluth Marshall; and Claire Barlass, Duluth Denfeld.
LSC All-Conference
Golf Teams
GRAND RAPIDS — Two girls and one boy from the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls golf teams have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Golf Teams.
Girls
Three Grand Rapids girls have been named to the Girls All-Conference First Team. They are junior Kada Puddicombe and senior Denali Johnson.
Other First Team members include junior Callie Showalter, Hermantown, freshman Izzy Fairchild, Hermantown, senior Ava Giswold, Proctor, and junior Nicole Nelson, Hermantown.
Freshman Sydney Burggraf of Grand Rapids was named to the All-Conference Second Team.
Also named to the Second Team were freshman Juliann Steinert, Cloquet, freshman Abigail Steinert, Cloquet, sophomore Avery Carlson, Cloquet, freshman Olivia Martalock, Hermantown, and junior Maddie Young, Cloquet.
Boys
For the boys, senior Drew Kuschel of the Thunderhawks was named to the Second Team.
Selected to the Boys First Team are senior Sam Baker, Cloquet, senior Brayden Tyman, Cloquet, junior Tucker D’Allaird, Duluth Marshall, sophomore Karson Patten, Cloquet, junior Noah Scullard-Bender, Duluth Marshall, and freshman Peyton Menzel, Hermantown.
Selected to the Boys Second Team along with Kuschel are sophomore Colton Danelski, Hermantown, senior Trevor Steinert, Cloquet, junior Trevor Durfee, Superior, senior Nate Burke, Duluth Denfeld, and sophomore Dylan Klatte, Proctor.
