GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team Pts.

Clairmont Financial 45

Coldwell Banker Platinum 41

Pokegama Grill 41

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 40

Deerwood Bank Maroon 40

Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 40

Ping 39

Dondelinger Ford 37

Acheson Tire 36

Dolan Law 35

Thrivent 35

Eagles 34

Grand Rapids Loan 34

Deerwood Bank White 33

Northern Laundry 31

Coldwell Banker Diamond 30

Paul Bunyan 29

S & S Meats 28

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 28

North Compass Financial 26

NBC 25

Greater Insurance 22

Carroll Funeral Home 20

Coldwell Banker Steel 19

Current Electric 19

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 14

Low Scores

Adam Pavek 35

Jeff Ericson 35

Keith Oleheiser 36

Lucas Peters 36

Luke Sheetz 36

Nate Haskins 36

Chris Johnson 37

Spud Adams 37

Greg Cornell 38

Mitch Kellin 38

Shane Skelly 38

Steve Forneris 38

Brandon Kleinendorst 39

Byron Rowell 39

Chris McGauley 39

Chris Payne 39

Dan Soular 39

Mark Matteson 39

Reggie Hirt 39

Scott Sarkela 39

Tom Stunyo 39

All-Conference Girls Track and Field

GRAND RAPIDS — Six members of the Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Track and Field Team.

Named from the Thunderhawks were sophomore Josie Hanttula in the pole vault and junior Justine Carsrud in both the shot put and the discus.

Grand Rapids’ 4 x 200-meter relay also was named All-Conference. Members of the relay are junior Morgan Troumbly, junior Faith Zidarich, Hanttula and sophomore Kate Jamtgaard.

The rest of the All-Conference team includes freshman Kaley Will, Cloquet, and senior Baamlak Haugen, Duluth Marshall, 100-meter dash; sophomore Alexa Snesrud, Cloquet, and senior Merlea Mrozik, Duluth Marshall, 200-meter dash; senior Courtney Werner, Proctor, and sophomore Liz Birkeland, Hermantown, 400-meter dash; senior Morgan Binsfield, Proctor, and senior Claire Barlass, Duluth Denfeld, 800-meter dash; Binsfield, Proctor, and senior Addie Peterson, Hermantown, 1,600-meter run; senior Allison Anderson and eighth grader Lizzy Harnell, Proctor, 3,200-meter run.

Senior Adrianne Krueger, Superior, and junior Olivia Jameson, Cloquet, 100-meter hurdles; senior Allison Anderson, Hermantown, and Jameson, Cloquet, 300-meter hurdles; Jameson, Cloquet, and junior Ellianna Jouppi, Duluth Denfeld, high jump; junior Ilei Benson, Cloquet, pole vault; junior Katie Turner, Cloquet, and sophomore McKenzi Branley, Superior, long jump; Jameson, Cloquet, and sophomore Emma Herstad, Hermantown, triple jump; junior Bella Harriman, Cloquet, shot put; and Harriman, Cloquet, discus.

Cloquet’s 4 x 100-meter relay of freshman Kaley Will, junior Olivia Macaula, junior Addison Loeb and senior Katelyn Kelley; Proctor’s 4 x 400-meter relay consisting of Hope Carlson, Morgan Binsfield, Allana Carlson and Courtney Werner; and the 4 x 800-meter relay from Hermantown comprised of seventh grader Claire Niksich, senior Addie Peterson, sophomore Liv Birkeland and senior Allison Anderson.

Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball

COLERAINE — Two members from both the Greenway High School and Deer River High School baseball teams have been named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball Team.

Selected from Greenway are senior Austin Storlie and senior Darric Davidson.

Named from Deer River are junior Joe Herfindahl and senior Riley Schjenken.

Rounding out the squad are senior Brandon Lind, junior Will Bittman, senior Tommy Schlotec and senior Jacob Sickel, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; senior Tom Nemanich, senior Nick Peters and senior Landin McCarty, all of Virginia; senior Will Davies, sophomore Erron Anderson and junior Harry Simons, all of Ely; senior Tucker Hell and senior Joe Talmage, both of International Falls; and junior Ty Laugen, Mesabi East.

Receiving honorable mention are sophomore Matthew Hannah, Greenway; senior Blake Fox, senior Garrett Thompson and freshman Kayden Gotchie, all of Deer River; senior Andrew Torrel, junior Carter Flannigan and sophomore Carter Mavec, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; senior Dan Moore, senior Mason Carlson and senior Cole Schaefer, all of Virginia; junior Eddie Prijatel, junior Jacob Towley and sophomore Joey Bianco, all of Ely; senior Bryant Koenig, senior Riley Larson and junior Jeff Tomczak, all of International Falls; and senior Charlie Karish, freshman Dakota Kruse and junior Brayden Leffel, all of Mesabi East.

