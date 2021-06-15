GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
Clairmont Financial 45
Coldwell Banker Platinum 41
Pokegama Grill 41
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 40
Deerwood Bank Maroon 40
Grand Itasca Clinic& Hosp. 40
Ping 39
Dondelinger Ford 37
Acheson Tire 36
Dolan Law 35
Thrivent 35
Eagles 34
Grand Rapids Loan 34
Deerwood Bank White 33
Northern Laundry 31
Coldwell Banker Diamond 30
Paul Bunyan 29
S & S Meats 28
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 28
North Compass Financial 26
NBC 25
Greater Insurance 22
Carroll Funeral Home 20
Coldwell Banker Steel 19
Current Electric 19
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 14
Low Scores
Adam Pavek 35
Jeff Ericson 35
Keith Oleheiser 36
Lucas Peters 36
Luke Sheetz 36
Nate Haskins 36
Chris Johnson 37
Spud Adams 37
Greg Cornell 38
Mitch Kellin 38
Shane Skelly 38
Steve Forneris 38
Brandon Kleinendorst 39
Byron Rowell 39
Chris McGauley 39
Chris Payne 39
Dan Soular 39
Mark Matteson 39
Reggie Hirt 39
Scott Sarkela 39
Tom Stunyo 39
All-Conference Girls Track and Field
GRAND RAPIDS — Six members of the Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Track and Field Team.
Named from the Thunderhawks were sophomore Josie Hanttula in the pole vault and junior Justine Carsrud in both the shot put and the discus.
Grand Rapids’ 4 x 200-meter relay also was named All-Conference. Members of the relay are junior Morgan Troumbly, junior Faith Zidarich, Hanttula and sophomore Kate Jamtgaard.
The rest of the All-Conference team includes freshman Kaley Will, Cloquet, and senior Baamlak Haugen, Duluth Marshall, 100-meter dash; sophomore Alexa Snesrud, Cloquet, and senior Merlea Mrozik, Duluth Marshall, 200-meter dash; senior Courtney Werner, Proctor, and sophomore Liz Birkeland, Hermantown, 400-meter dash; senior Morgan Binsfield, Proctor, and senior Claire Barlass, Duluth Denfeld, 800-meter dash; Binsfield, Proctor, and senior Addie Peterson, Hermantown, 1,600-meter run; senior Allison Anderson and eighth grader Lizzy Harnell, Proctor, 3,200-meter run.
Senior Adrianne Krueger, Superior, and junior Olivia Jameson, Cloquet, 100-meter hurdles; senior Allison Anderson, Hermantown, and Jameson, Cloquet, 300-meter hurdles; Jameson, Cloquet, and junior Ellianna Jouppi, Duluth Denfeld, high jump; junior Ilei Benson, Cloquet, pole vault; junior Katie Turner, Cloquet, and sophomore McKenzi Branley, Superior, long jump; Jameson, Cloquet, and sophomore Emma Herstad, Hermantown, triple jump; junior Bella Harriman, Cloquet, shot put; and Harriman, Cloquet, discus.
Cloquet’s 4 x 100-meter relay of freshman Kaley Will, junior Olivia Macaula, junior Addison Loeb and senior Katelyn Kelley; Proctor’s 4 x 400-meter relay consisting of Hope Carlson, Morgan Binsfield, Allana Carlson and Courtney Werner; and the 4 x 800-meter relay from Hermantown comprised of seventh grader Claire Niksich, senior Addie Peterson, sophomore Liv Birkeland and senior Allison Anderson.
Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball
COLERAINE — Two members from both the Greenway High School and Deer River High School baseball teams have been named to the Iron Range Conference All-Conference Baseball Team.
Selected from Greenway are senior Austin Storlie and senior Darric Davidson.
Named from Deer River are junior Joe Herfindahl and senior Riley Schjenken.
Rounding out the squad are senior Brandon Lind, junior Will Bittman, senior Tommy Schlotec and senior Jacob Sickel, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; senior Tom Nemanich, senior Nick Peters and senior Landin McCarty, all of Virginia; senior Will Davies, sophomore Erron Anderson and junior Harry Simons, all of Ely; senior Tucker Hell and senior Joe Talmage, both of International Falls; and junior Ty Laugen, Mesabi East.
Receiving honorable mention are sophomore Matthew Hannah, Greenway; senior Blake Fox, senior Garrett Thompson and freshman Kayden Gotchie, all of Deer River; senior Andrew Torrel, junior Carter Flannigan and sophomore Carter Mavec, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; senior Dan Moore, senior Mason Carlson and senior Cole Schaefer, all of Virginia; junior Eddie Prijatel, junior Jacob Towley and sophomore Joey Bianco, all of Ely; senior Bryant Koenig, senior Riley Larson and junior Jeff Tomczak, all of International Falls; and senior Charlie Karish, freshman Dakota Kruse and junior Brayden Leffel, all of Mesabi East.
