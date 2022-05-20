GRAND RAPIDS — Following are the various All-Conference Teams for spring sports:
LSC Golf
Four girls and one boy from the Grand Rapids High School golf teams have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Golf Teams.
Girls
Two Thunderhawk girls were named to the First Team. They are senior Kada Puddicombe and senior Haley Jorgenson.
Also named to the First Team are senior Callie Showalter, Hermantown, sophomore Izy Fairchild, Hermantown, sophomore Olivia Martalock, Hermantown, and sophomore Julie Steinert, Cloquet.
Named to the Second Team from Grand Rapids are junior Kaelyn Kraskey and senior Kenzie Hebeisen. Rounding out the team are junior Karin Hill, Duluth Denfeld, sophomore Abbigail Steinert, Cloquet, and junior Avery Carlson, Cloquet.
Boys
Kaden Nelson, a Thunderhawk senior, was named to the Second Team.
Selected to the First Team are sophomore Payton Menzel of Hermantown, junior Karson Patten, Cloquet, senior Noah Scullard-Bender, Duluth Marshall, sophomore Anders Gunelson, Cloquet, junior Dylan Klatte, Proctor, and sophomore Holdyn Evjen, Hermantown.
Selected to the Second Team along with Nelson are sophomore Will Esterbrooks, Hermantown, senior Garrett Olek, Duluth Marshall, senior Trevor Durfee, Superior, freshman Lance Sayler, Cloquet, and senior Andrew Rude, Superior.
IRC Track and Field
COLERAINE — The Iron Range Conference All-Conference Girls Track and Field Team has been selected.
Named from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) are Kaitlin Olson in the 3,200-meter run, the 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of Claire Clusiau, Brooke Petrich, Lola Champlin and Emma Williams, Clusiau in the long jump, and Emmalee Oviatt in both the shot put and discus.
Selected from Deer River are Ella Storlie in the 300-meter hurdles and pole vault, Kate Storlie in the 100-meter hurdles, and Kayleigh Horn in the high jump.
The full team consists of Elli Theel, Mesabi East, and Ava Fink, Rock Ridge, 100-meter dash; Lindsey Baribeau, Mesabi East, and Fink, Rock Ridge, 200-meter dash; Baribeau, Mesabi East, and Grace Latourell, Ely, 400-meter dash; Aubree Skelton, Mesabi East, and Ryan Ford, International Falls, 800-meter run; Nora Stark, Rock Ridge, and Abbigail Hutchinson, International Falls, 1,600-meter run; Mia Stark, Rock Ridge, 3,200-meter run; Maija Rantala, Rock Ridge, 100-meter hurdles; Olivia Forsline, Mesabi East, 300-meter hurdles; Rock Ridge and Mesabi East 4 x 100-meter relays, Mesabi East and International Falls 4 x 200-meter relays; Mesabi East and International Falls 4 x 400-meter relays, International Falls 4 x 800-relay.
Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, high jump; Ford, International Falls, pole vault; Theel, Mesabi East, long jump; Abbigail Hutchinson, International Falls, and Fink, Rock Ridge, triple jump; Sydney Fitzgerald, Rock Ridge, shot put; and Ande Visser, Ely, discus.
Boys
The Iron Range Conference Boys All-Conference Track and Field Team has been named.
Selected from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) are Justice Rebrovich, 100-meter dash; Taevon Wells, GNK, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash; Benjamin Plackner, 800-meter run; Daniel Olson, 1,600-meter run; Connor Thoennes, 3,200-meter run and pole vault; Oskar Jenson, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump; the GNK 4 x 400-met4r relay consisting of Bodie Jorgenson, Wells, Olson and Plackner; the GNK 4 x 800-meter relay of Hunter Milstead, Casey Flett, Thoennes and Plackner;
Named from Deer River/Northland is Armando Salazar, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Rounding out the team are Andrew Wilson, Rock Ridge, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash; Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run; Aaron Nelson, Rock Ridge, 3,200-meter run; the Rock Ridge and Mesabi East 4 x 100-meter relays; the Rock Ridge and Mesabi East 4 x 200-meter relays; the Rock Ridge 4 x 400-meter relay, the Rock Ridge 4 x 800-meter relay; Eathan Lauzen and Charlie Thompson, both of Chisholm, high jump; Christian Davidson, International Falls, pole vault; Jack Ribich, Mesabi East, and Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, long jump; Thompson, Chisholm, triple jump; Isaac Flatley and Noah Mitchell, both of Rock Ridge, shot put; and Riley Krenz and Jonah Aluni, both of Rock Ridge, discus.
