TWIN CITIES — Led by a state championship performance by senior diver Addie Albrecht, the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team placed 11th at the Minnesota Girls Class A Swim and Dive Championships last weekend in the Twin Cities.
Albrecht easily surpassed the competition as she recorded 440.25 points in her 11 dives as compared to the second place finisher, Grace Gerten of South St. Paul, who finished with 365.80 points. MaKena Rasumssen of Orono was third with 362.80.
“I worked really hard this past year, driving down to the Cities to practice weekly and it feels like it has all paid off,” said Albrecht. “I was really happy when I realized I was going to win the state championship. I felt so much joy and all the work I put in since I was a seventh grader, it is all coming back to me.
“I knew I could do it all along, but at the same time I was scared. I am just so happy.”
Albrecht said she knew going into the tournament that she had an advantage because she had higher difficulty dives than many of the other divers in the competition.
“I still had to hit my dives, but even though I missed two I was fine,” Albrecht explained. “I was a little nervous after I missed the two but I knew I could still do it if I pulled myself together and kept fighting for it.”
Grand Rapids qualified four divers to the state meet, including Albecht’s younger sister Ella, and she said having the divers and diving coach Sheri Schrock at the state meet helped her.
“I was very glad to have Sheri by my side; she’s such a good coach and I wouldn’t trade her for anybody to have her as a high school coach,” Albrecht said. “And having my teammates there meant the world to me. My little sister and my two best friends, it was just so amazing to have them all there with me.”
Thunderhawk head coach Melissa Rauzi said it is exciting to have a state champion on the team.
“Addie’s first year at state was my first year here and she didn’t make it to the finals that year,” Rauzi said. “So to see her move to the finals her sophomore year, and her junior year they didn’t have a state meet because of COVID, so this is absolutely astonishing to see her make state champion in four years. From where she’s been to where she has come to, she definitely has been well-coached and she has had the drive. She has been motivated and working at this so congratulations to her.”
Schrock said that even though Albrecht missed on two of her dives, she is so good that she could miss a hurdle and still be able to nail the dive.
“Addie will come up and say she missed that dive, and the other divers will look at her like, ‘What?’ After nine dives, the points that she had were more points than the second place finisher had, so she essentially could have failed her last two dives and still won the contest.
“Addie is Olympic material; she should go to a school with a college coach who could get her to an Olympic trial.”
Visitation of Mendota Heights won the team championship handily with 385 points, with Hutchinson coming in second with 254. Delano was third with 189. The Thunderhawks finished 11th with 88.5 points.
Earning All-State honors for placing in the top eight was the 200-yard medley relay composed of junior Sophia Verke, junior Hannah Rauzi, senior Rowan Krueger-Barth and freshman Emily Ericson (1:49.90).
The 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of sophomore Chloe Petersen, Krueger-Barth, Ericson and Rauzi narrowly missed receiving All-State honors as it was ninth in 1:40.39.
“You never know how they are going to do until they do it. The tapering process is very complex and you just don’t know,” Rauzi said. “So going down to state, the one thing that I knew is that all eight swimmers were focused. They were there to compete and swim their seed – and we did swim close to our seeds with our relays being 100 percent there. Our swimmers moved up in a couple of the events but it was awesome for Grand Rapids to be represented in all 12 events of the state swim meet.
“It’s been continuous and consistent workouts since Aug. 15. We don’t slow down, we just keep building and they are motivated. I never saw anyone on the team lose motivation throughout the entire season, even when we had a COVID pause where we were out for one week. We came back from that pause stronger than ever so it didn’t stop us.”
Verke placed 10th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.11. She had a time of 59.83 seconds in the preliminaries. She also was 12th in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:59.99.
The 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, sophomore Alyssa Jackson, eighth grader Allison Fox and Verke was 11th in 3:41.50.
Rauzi placed 15th in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 55.45 seconds. She recorded a time of 54.89 seconds in the preliminaries. She also was 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:09.44. She had a time of 1:08.38 in the preliminaries.
Krueger-Barth placed 17th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.62 and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.47 seconds.
Petersen finished 17th in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 55.09 seconds.
Ericson was 19th in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.50 seconds and she finished 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:05.26.
Jackson was 22nd in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.60.
Freshman Nevaeh Hoard finished 24th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43.46.
Other state divers for Grand Rapids were junior Makenzie Mustar, 21st with 168.45 points; senior Makenzie Hebeisen, 21st with 134.55 points, and freshman Ella Albrecht, 27th with 125.30 points.
Rauzi said the Thunderhawks will field a strong team once again next year. One big loss will be the graduation of Krueger-Barth.
“Although she wasn’t one of our captains, Rowan definitely is one of those star leaders,” Rauzi explained. “She is always cheering for her teammates and wants the best for her teammates. Just having her down at the state meet as the oldest swimmer as a senior, it was just great.
“We had a great group of athletes and a great coaching staff. I feel very supported by my assistant coaches and the families of the swimmers.”
State Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Hutchinson, 1:45.86; 2. Visitation, 1:46.04; 3, Breck School, 1:48.53; 7. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:49.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Carly Bixby, BS, 1:50.42; 2. Ella Passe, Vis, 1:51.53; 3. Elizabeth Burke, Vis, 1:54.37; 12. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:59.99.
200 individual medley — 1. Anna Farley, Vis, 2:04.39; 2. Hailey Farrell, Hut, 2:04.78; 3, Ava Allingham, BS, 2:07.37; 22. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:20.60.
50 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson, Hut, 22.57; 2. Bryn Greenwaldt, Foley, 22.97; 3, Julia Bartell, Waconia, 23.47; 18. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 25.47; 19. Emily Ericson, GR, 25.50.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 440.25; 2. Grace Gerten, SSP, 365.80; 3. MaKena Rasmussen, Orono, 362.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Emma Kern, Delano, 54.80; 2, Payten Schieffer, New Prague, 56.77; 3. Anna Farley, Vis, 56.92; 17. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:01.62; 22. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:05.26.
100 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson, Hut, 49.56; 2. Carly Bixby, BS, 50.85; 3. Julia Bartell, Waconia, 51.51; 15, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 55.45; 17. Chloe Petersen, GR, 55.09.
500 freestyle — 1. Ella Passe, Vis, 4:59.37; 2. Elizabeth Burke, Vis, 5:05.15; 3. Tessa Lindstrom, Vis, 5:08.78; 24. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:43.46.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Delano, 1:35.01; 2. Hutchinson, 1:36.71; 3. Blake School, 1:37.86; 9. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:40.39.
100 backstroke — 1. Emma Kern, Delano, 53,77; 2. Piper Crosby, Hut, 57.33; 3. Jerica Warrington, Waconia, 57.73; 10. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:00.11..
100 breaststroke — 1. Hallie Drossel, Melrose Area, 1:03.64; 2. Kate Johnston, Mound Westonka-Holy Family, 1:04.83; 3. Madilyn Gehrke, Hut, 1:05.25; 16. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:08.38;.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hutchinson, 3:30.74; 2. Visitation, 3:30.88; 3. Delano, 3:31.85; 11. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Allison Fox, Sophia Verke), 3:41.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.