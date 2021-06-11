DULUTH — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team saw their chance at making the state tournament slip away late Thursday night as they fell 14-2 to Aitkin in Game 2 of the Section 7AA championship.
Downing the Gobblers 13-0 in five innings in the game prior, the Bears bats were on fire and their pitching and defense kept a potent Aitkin team off the board.
The two teams’ roles were reversed in the second game, however, as the Gobblers scored early and often while Eveleth-Gilbert struggled to get much going against the Aitkin pitching staff.
Leading 3-0, Aitkin added one in the top of the third inning while Eveleth-Gilbert scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
The Aitkin bats stayed hot and the playoff offense they were known for prior to Thursday returned as they scored two in the fourth to go up 6-1.
Rain began to fall at Duluth’s Wade Stadium, challenging hitters and fielders on both squads, but it was the Gobblers who got the extra lucky bounces while the Bears found themselves continuing to fall further behind.
Aitkin extended their lead with another run in the top of the fifth along with two more in the sixth to go up 9-1 after five and a half innings.
E-G’s Mavec singled to the shortstop, allowing Dosan to score to make it 9-2.
Aitkin never took their foot off the gas late in the game, scoring five more runs in the top of the seventh off of E-G pitchers Jake Sickel and Andrew Torrel. The bottom of the seventh was no help for the Bears either .
