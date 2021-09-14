GRAND RAPIDS — Back in 1994, the Grand Rapids High School football team came a field goal away from possibly winning a state championship.
The 1994 edition of the Indians lost their opening game of the season in disappointing fashion to St. Cloud Tech, but then won the rest of the games on their regular-season schedule. Grand Rapids then drove through a tough section playoffs, using some big plays including a late goal-line stand to beat Moorhead for the section championship.
Led by senior quarterback Tom Soltys – son of Grand Rapids head coach Bill Soltys – and the hard running of fullback Craig Cint, plus the receiving talents of wideout Brent Holte – who also was the kicker and punter on the team – and tight ends Dan Pilola and Chris Brown, Grand Rapids had a diversified offense that could run or pass as the need dictated.
Soltys’s first year as the starting quarterback for Grand Rapids came in his junior season of 1993 when Rapids finished 6-3. He said after a rocky start, the offensive unit of the Thunderhawks began to understand what they wanted to do as a group in both the passing and running games.
“I think my junior year set the stage for what we could expect in the coming year,” Soltys said. “I think the big thing that came out of that year is the fact that it was the last year where they used two-way players. We saw some of our performances dwindle towards the end of my junior year concerning players playing both ways. We may have not been peaking that season at the right time due to fatigue.”
The Indians went to a platoon system in 1994, and Grand Rapids may have been the first team in northeastern Minnesota to employ that system.
“I thought every player on that team worked hard, not only on game day but in practice and in the off season, and everyone was ready for their chance once they got it,” Soltys explained. “Implementing a system like that, that meant 11 more starters and that much more opportunity. Football is a team game and the more people you can get on the field, the more people you have engaged and everybody gets better.”
Cint said the 1993 team had a lot of junior starters, and the team was disappointed immensely when it lost to Little Falls in the first round of the playoffs.
“For our class, of all the sports, I would say football was the thing,” said Cint. “Coming off of losing in the first round of the playoffs our junior year, quite a few guys were in the weight room through the winter and the summer. I remember quite a few of our guys would go to football camps and just worked on football skills.
“So going into our senior year, we were a very confident team. We had a lot of guys coming back, we had a lot of guys that were good players who weren’t even starters. With coach Soltys coming up with the platooning where we had no two-way starters that year, I think what really helped was when we practiced it was like playing Moorhead. It was tough; we were fighting out there and I think that really prepared us for games.
“The confidence level was there when we walked onto the field on Friday night; we had the confidence that as long as we execute, it is going to be tough to beat us.”
Grand Rapids had an experienced team returning in 1994. Soltys was in his second year as the starter at quarterback while Cint – who picked up more than 1,100 yards on the ground in both his junior and senior seasons and averaged close to 10 yards per carry – and Mike Engesser along with Greg Shaffer provided tough running as the backs. Brent Holte was a top-flight receiver while the tight ends, Dan Pilola and Chris Brown, were solid. The offensive line was led by Del Matteson, who went on to play for the University of North Dakota, with other key members being Ted Anderson, Bart Johnson, Tom Hallen and Scott Johnson.
“Between Pilola, Brown and Holte – our best football players at receiver – it was a very distinct strength of our team when we needed to go to the pass,” Soltys explained. “Our offense didn’t want to become one-dimensional – try to force feed a run or try to force feed a pass – and we wanted to take what was given. I learned my senior year to not be afraid to trust my receivers when there is a little bit of space and continue to throw it and get some yards.”
Cint said Grand Rapids was running the same Wing-T offense during his formative football years and the players knew the system and plays very well, which assisted in the success of the team.
“As far as the talent goes, it was a very talented team offensively,” Cint said. “The offensive line had Bart Johnson, Del Matteson and Ted Anderson, among others, and you had a lot of diversity there. We had some talented guys on the offensive line who could move and were strong. It was fun running behind those guys.
“On the defensive side, I know coach Tim Botsford said the 1994 defensive line was the best that he had coached up until that point.”
Ironically, the season started out on a sour note for Grand Rapids as it lost its opening game to St. Cloud Tech. Soltys said the team had been successful against Twin Cities powers during a scrimmage the previous week and he thought the team may have been overconfident entering its opening game.
“I think we started believing the hype and thought a little too big of ourselves and we didn’t understand that every opponent is competitive and everyone wants to win every Friday,” said Soltys. “In that first game, we weren’t prepared as a team. We thought we would have an easy time with it, got behind quick, pressed, and started to point fingers.”
Added Cint, “It was a bad-weather game and I don’t think the concentration was there. I know we had a lot of turnovers. Our confidence going into that game was probably a little too high. Coming off of that game, I think the mind set was if we don’t bring it, we were going to struggle. So from then on we got rolling.”
After the first half of the team’s second game against Duluth Central, a team meeting in the locker room at halftime called for the team to forget the hype and for each player to do his job.
“I think from that moment on it clicked; we understood that we are all in it together and we all were going to work hard for our end goal, which was to ultimately make it to state,” Soltys said.
Moorhead and Cambridge were powers in the section Grand Rapids played in and they were the teams to beat once again to get to the state tournament. The Indians beat Cambridge and Moorhead in the regular season, then played Moorhead in the section championship game. Soltys said the team knew it was going to be a tough test and as it turned out, a big goal-line stand by Grand Rapids late in the game was key to the victory.
“We had had a couple of goal-line stands against Moorhead in a one-point loss the previous season,” said Soltys. “We had their number; we understood some of their keys and trends on offense and they hadn’t changed one thing so I felt confident if we got into a goal-line situation, I thought we had a good chance to stop them.”
Earlier in the game, Soltys said Moorhead had returned a fumble for a touchdown to pull to within one point of the Indians, and an extra point would tie the game. The ensuing extra-point attempt proved to be huge in the contest.
“I remember Aaron Murphy ahead of me on the field goal block and he said to follow him in,” Soltys said. “Aaron let the nose guard take him and it allowed me to get up through the middle and I was able to block that extra point that eventually allowed us to win 14-13.”
Cint recalls beating Cambridge in the section tournament which set up the contest for the title against Moorhead.
“We beat Moorhead in the regular season and we had a slim loss to them our junior year,” said Cint. “We were confident going into the game, and at the time I believe both teams were ranked around No. 5 in the state. Moorhead had a lot of college football players too, like us. Our team didn’t have any of the big Division I guys, but we had a lot of Division II and Division III guys.”
Cint said the Indians came out tight in the first half but once the team was able to establish itself, it was able to take over the game.
“In the fourth quarter they had a lot of momentum; we had some turnovers toward the end of the game with one leading to a touchdown for them,” said Cint. “Then we had another turnover and that’s when that big goal-line stand happened. That was pretty much the end of the game.
“The defense pinned their ears back and they had the will that we weren’t going to lose. They were going to make the play no matter what.
“It was a dream of mine since the fifth or sixth grade, watching Grand Rapids football and never seeing them go to state. When that last second ticked off, it was like a dream come true.”
Soltys said growing up on the sidelines as a ball boy while his dad was head coach, and after getting old enough to play, he told his father that the team would be going to state when he was a senior.
“It was one thing to say that we could get to state, but to finally do it and then do it against Moorhead in our home stadium in that fashion, it was a dream,” Soltys explained. “I had a dream as a teen that we would make it to state. We had a hockey dynasty but being a football powerhouse was more of a rarity. In the big school division that we were in at the time, it was a big deal to be in the state tournament.
“I think the town also gave its support behind us and it felt good to share it with the community.”
Soltys said being able to share the experience with his father was special.
“Sometimes having a coach who is your father, sometimes those lines get blurred being able to have it all come together through some tough conversations over the years,” Soltys said. “But ultimately to have success and reach both of our goals was very satisfying.”
State Tournament
From a confidence standpoint, Cint said the Grand Rapids team was poised to win the state championship. He said the players knew they had the talent to win state, and that the trust and brotherhood between the players would carry them through.
“You didn’t want to let the other guy down so you were going to play as hard as you could,” Cint explained. “If you were hurt or sick, it didn’t matter because you are playing as hard as you could. You were playing for the town and at that point, northern Minnesota. There weren’t many teams from northern Minnesota that made it that far.”
Being an outstate team, Grand Rapids was not rated highly entering the state tournament. The Indians were big underdogs against Richfield in the first game at state, playing at Richfield’s stadium.
“Richfield came all out to stop the run,” Soltys said. “I had an encounter with their middle linebacker over the summer and he talked about his team and I knew they were going to be good and I knew he was going to be good.
“They really thought we were going to come and run and that we were just a one-dimensional option team because we had shown that in the playoffs quite a bit and we didn’t throw a ton,” Soltys said. “And we came out gunning and threw up and down the field to Brent Holte and to our tight ends, and we really took it to them. It was a pretty lopsided score.”
Grand Rapids played powerful Anoka in the semifinals in the Metrodome and the Indians surprised Anoka with formation changes and a variation of plays.
“We got all over them but we didn’t put the ball in the end zone a ton and got stymied in a couple of drives and missed field goals late in the first half,” Soltys said. “It was a tie game late and we had a pretty good drive going but a deflected pass ended up being a turnover with less than a minute left.
“Then Anoka made a spectacular sideline play to get into field goal range and they kicked a field goal with about 30 seconds left to take the lead.
“It was bittersweet because I knew we had left it on the field that day, giving it everything we had,” Soltys said. “Then to see Anoka go onto the championship game and trounce their opponent, I thought, ‘What could have been.’
“But I can’t say we had any regrets about our effort or what we all put in our hearts and souls that year.”
Cint said the game was Grand Rapids’ game to win. A trick play during a punt allowed Anoka to pick up a first down late in the game. He said he played with five Anoka players in college at Moorhead State and they told him that Grand Rapids beat them up that day despite losing.
“They told me they beat us with some trick plays and then that field goal,” Cint said. “Then we got the ball back and we were driving and we had another turnover and that was it.”
Looking back more than a quarter century, Cint said teammates still hang out and talk about the season.
“It was a special time in our lives and I think that for the guys that played on that team, whenever we get together you look at each other and we all know what we did.”
