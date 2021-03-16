GRAND RAPIDS — In a strange format where the finals of the Section 6A Boys Swimming and Diving Meet were conducted in both Grand Rapids and Hibbing, the Grand Rapids High School team placed third during action Saturday.
Rock Ridge claimed the section team title with 490 points while Hibbing was a distant second with 347. Grand Rapids was third with 333.
The top three relays, top four divers and top three individuals in each event qualify for the state meet.
Qualifying for state for the Thunderhawks was the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey and Michael Fitch (1:41.73) was second; Fitch earned a state berth in the 200-yard freestyle as he was third in 1:49.02, and in the 500-yard freestyle where he was second in 5:00.65; Aydin Aultman was fourth in diving with 366.45 points; Morrissey in the 100-yard butterfly where he was second in 52.81 seconds, and in the 100-yard breaststroke where he was section champion in a time of 1:00.77; and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Morrissey, Fitch, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen was second in 3:26.24.
Section 6A Meet
Team: 1. Rock Ridge 488; 2. Hibbing 346.5; 3. Grand Rapids 330; 4. Mesabi East 259.5; 5. International Falls 239.5; 6. Chisago Lakes 186; 7. Chisholm 141.5; 8. Proctor 109
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:37.32 PR, SR, SQ; 2. Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilivie, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch, Grant Ewen), 1:41.43 SQ; 3. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:42.32 SQ; 4. Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:42.58 SQ; 5. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Bay Yukich), 1:51.93; 6. International Falls (Adrion Mannausau, Trygg Hemstad, Colton Hollis, Cody Jantzen), 1:55.20; 7. Chisago Lakes (Jimmy Nord, Nick Olsonm, Vincent Adams, Storm Opdahl), 1:55.34; 8. Proctor (Titus Virden, Garek Plinski, Dominic Horngren, Isaac Ryss), 2:02.44.
200 freestyle — 1. Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:46.98 SR; 2. Andrew Bird, RR, 1:48.65 SQ; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:49.02 SQ; 4. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:49.15 SQ; 5. Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:52.26; 6. Harrison Logan, RR, 1:52.83; 7. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:55.05; 8. Ben Philips, H, 1:55.45; 13. William Skaudis, GR, 2:09.58.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 1:59.00 6A, SQ; 2. Will Serrano, IF, 2:05.55; 3. Engel, RR, 2:07.26; 4. Hadrava, H, 2:11.76; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:15.46; 6. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:19.48; 7. Cole Layman, ME, 2:19.83; 8. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.38; 14.Mathew Stene, GR, 2:28.18.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.01 SQ; 2. Cooper Emerson, H, 22.04 SQ; 3. Nathan Spiering, RR, 23.13; 4. Pocquette, H, 23.17; 5. Scholler, IF, 23.29; 6. Jamie Hill, ME, 23.48; 7. (tie), Mason Williams, ME, Bay Yukich, C, 23.73; 10. Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.85; 12. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.46.
Diving — 1. Storm Opdahl, CL, 531.90; 2. Jimmy Nord, CL, 441.70; 3. Tobie Stiles, CL, 408.05; 4. Aydin Aultman, GR, 366.45; 5. Tyler Fosso, H, 319.35; 6. Cole Hughes, H, 297.70; 7. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 270.20; 8. Max Gritzmacher,m RR, 260.75; 9. Wyliie Stenson, H, 244.30; 10. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 243.20 11. David Aultman, GR, 233.05; 12. Gunnar Larson, GR, 220.00; 14. Max Connelly, GR, 160.35
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson, H, 50.82 6A, SQ; 2. Austin Morrissey, GR, 52.81 SQ; 3. Gunnar George, RR, 53.24 SQ; 4. Ongalo, RR, 57.14; 5. (tie) Wilson, IF, Ben Philips, H, 57.20; 6. Ogilivie, GR, 57.60; 8. Quirk, C, 58.67; 9. Mathew Stene, GR, 59.63; 12. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.13.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 48.30 SQ; 2. Bird, RR, 48.91 SQ; 3. Sundquist, RR, 49.44 SQ; 4. Engel, RR, 49.69; 5. Logan Schroeder, ME, 50.06; 6. Bay Yukich, C, 52.62; 7. Reiten, GR, 54.12; 8. Isak Schroeder, ME, 54.48; 12. Will Silvis, GR, 55.79.
500 freestyle — 1. Johnson, RR, 4:56.23 6A, SQ; 2. Fitch, GR, 5:00.65; SQ; 3, Slatinski, IF, 5:03.89; 4. Logan, RR, 5:06.03; 5. Ewen, GR, 5:19.14; 6. Scholler, IF, 5:26.73; 7. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:29.91; 8. Steele, ME, 5:31.46; 9. Leete, ME, 5:40.12; 13. Joe Loney, GR, 5:54.98.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Stenson, Emerson, Ben Philips, Pocquette), 1:28.22 SQ, 6A, PR; 2. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Bird, Spiering, Sundquist), SQ; 3. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Hill, Isak Schroeder, Steele), SQ, 1:31.94; 4. International Falls (Serrano, Anthony Scholler, Wilson, Slatinski), 1:33.42; 5. Chisholm (Yukich, Quirk, Klimek, Howard), 1:34.97; 6. Grand Rapids (Morrissey, Isaac Palecek, Fitch, Ewen), 1:36.23; 7. Chisago Lakes (Arntson, Hawkinson, Strand, Opdahl), 1:39.13; 8. Proctor (Mattison, Gundry, Westrom, Kass), 1:42.91.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 54.15 6A, SQ; 2. Hadrava, H, 57.63; 3. Serrano, IF, 58.03; 4. Ongalo, RR, 59.61; 5. Palecek, GR, 1:01.39; 6. Bodi George, RR, 1:03.21; 7. Ogilivie, GR, 1:03.57; 8. Mannausau, IF, 1:04.39.
100 breaststroke — 1. Morrissey, GR, 1:00.77; 2. Jamie Hill, ME, 1:02.89; 3. Pocquette, H, 1:04.00; 4. Spiering, RR, 1:05.41; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:05.62; 6. Riipinen, H, 1:05.75; 7. Quirk, C, 1:06.02; 8. Silvis, GR, 1:06.97; 13. Andy Palik, GR, 1:13.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Engel, Bird, Sundquist), 3:15.23 PR, 6A, SQ; 2. Grand Rapids (Morrissey, Fitch, Reiten, Ewen), 3:26.24; 3. International Falls (Serrano, Scholler, Wilson, Slatinski), 3:28.25; 4. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Hadrava, Riipinen), 3:38.20; 5. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Layman, Knapper, Williams), 3:42.60; 6. Chisago Lakes (Hawkinson, Arntson, Fredstrom, Strand), 3:44.05; 7. Proctor (Mattison, Kass, Virden, Gundry), 3:49.57; 8. Chisholm (Chuk, Masucci, Nathan Wangensteen, Dragony), 4:38.56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.