DULUTH — Four members of the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team were selected to play in the Essentia Health High School All-Star Boys Soccer Game which was played Oct. 27, at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
The game is typically played after the Minnesota State High School League Tournament in November but was conducted early. The event matches the best senior soccer players from the Duluth schools as they take on the best of the senior soccer players from around the area.
The four Grand Rapids players selected to play in the game were goalkeeper Chris Pederson, defender Cam Fox, midfielder Blake Henrichsen and forward Nic Langlois.
Other members of the team included goalkeeper Payton Forer, Hibbing, defender Michael Kayser, Cloquet, defender Nate Bong, Cloquet, defender Tyler Issendorf, Cloquet, defender Henry Ringdahl, Proctor, defender Trent Mershon, Hermantown, midfielder Spencer Rosseau, Cloquet, midfielder Logan Dushkin, Cloquet, midfielder Evan Bjorlin, Hermantown, midfielder Kaden Olson, Superior, Wis., midfielder Aydyn Dowd, Hermantown, forward Drake Schramm, Cloquet, and forward Avery Liljegren, Cloquet. Selected by not able to participate were Cole Antcliff, Hermantown, and Henry Slater, Cloquet. Head coach is Dave Bergan of Cloquet.
Members of the Duluth All-Star Team included Demetri Regas, goalkeeper, Duluth Denfeld, goalkeeper Oscar McNeill-Dingels, Duluth Marshall, defender Owen Walczynski, Duluth Denfeld, defender Will Schaub, Duluth East, defender Daniel Johnson, Duluth Marshall, defender Mason Klassen, Duluth East, defender Austin Hudyma, Duluth Denfeld, defender Brady Fischer, Duluth East, midfielder Keegan Chastey, Duluth Denfeld, midfielder Matthew Kreft, Duluth East, midfielder Masaki Hirata, Duluth Marshall, midfielder Owen Wilcox, Duluth Denfeld, midfielder Wyatt Pierce, Duluth East, midfielder Jack Mitchell, Duluth East, forward Xavier Decker, Duluth Denfeld, forward Kio Sudoh, Duluth East, and forward Duncan Zentz, Duluth East.
