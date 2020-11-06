GRAND RAPIDS — The sport of cross country running is not as glamorous to youngsters as football and volleyball, probably the most popular high school fall sports.
Unless the student-athlete is a top runner, he or she will toil in obscurity while working as hard or harder than other student-athletes in other sports. Grand Rapids cross country coach Steve Kohorst has said it is difficult at times to retain student-athletes in the sport.
Two young runners for the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls cross country teams went out for the sport for the first time this fall and both said they plan to remain in the sport because of the good experiences they had despite the pandemic that threw all sports into disarray. Those runners are freshman Gage Roberts for the boys team and sophomore Gabrielle Daydodge for the girls team.
Roberts said he wanted to try the sport of cross country because he said it looked fun.
“I just wanted to get conditioned for other sports and I just thought it would be really fun,” Roberts – who also competes in basketball and track and field – said.
Roberts said he has found that the sport of cross country is all about conditioning. He added that he has had to learn how to race to get his best results.
“I have been finishing pretty good,” said Roberts, the son of Anna and D.J. Roberts. “I plan to continue to participate in cross country. Cross country is a really good sport to do. In the next few years I think I can make it to state if I keep trying and pushing hard. I think it is going to help with basketball in running up and down the court and it will help a lot in track too.”
Roberts carries a 3.6 grade point average in the classroom and he said academics are extremely important for student-athletes.
“I think academics are really important because it will help you get into college,” said Roberts. “To get into college you have to have good grades.”
Daydodge, who is a Nordic skier in the winter and competes in track and field in the spring, said she enjoyed running in the distance events in track and field and she figured she would give cross country a try. She said the running can be a life sport for those who participate in the sport.
“I also just enjoy running in general,” Daydodge, the daughter of Sheree and Greg Daydodge, explained. “It has been going really good. I enjoy the team and I enjoy the workouts. I want to continue in the sport all the way through high school. It helps with conditioning and staying in shape and I think it will help my other sports.”
Daydodge was asked what her goals are in cross country for the next two years and she said, “I want to just have fun with it and try to improve as best as I can. I want to make some friends and some fond memories.”
Daydodge also excels in the classroom with a 3.9 grade point average.
“I think academics are really important,” Daydodge said. “Just doing good academically is really important for your future and if you can do good both in sports and in academics you are on the right track.”
