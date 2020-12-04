GRAND RAPIDS — Ten members of the Section 8AAAA runner-up Grand Rapids High School football team have been named to the All-Subdistrict Northeast Red Team for the 2020 season.
Selected from Grand Rapids for the All-District First Team are senior center/defensive end Noah Schmoll, junior linebacker Andy Thomsen, senior running back/linebacker John Bonner, senior safety/tight end/fullback Dane Kennedy, senior running back Caden Hofstad, senior quarterback Trent Johnson, and senior linebacker Karter Olson.
Named to the First Team from Hermantown are senior fullback/linebacker Robbie Thorsten, senior guard/tackle Jackson Savre, senior wingback/cornerback Mitchell Warmington, and junior halfback/cornerback Gavin Blomdahl.
Selected for the First Team from Cloquet are senior lineman Mason Erickson, senior lineman Reese Kolodge, and junior tight end/defensive end Will Turnbull.
Picked from North Branch for the First Team are senior tight end/linebacker Gavyn Jensen-Schneider, lineman Caleb Norwig, and junior halfback/linebacker Ashton Labelle.
Selected for the First Team from Duluth East are sophomore running back/linebacker Austan Orvedahl, senior safety/wide receiver Jaydan Mueller, senior linebacker/kicker Tanek Kittilson, and senior tight end/defensive end Simon Randorf.
Picked from Proctor are senior lineman Spencer Smith, senior wide receiver/safety Sage Henderson, and senior guard/linebacker Alex McPhee.
Named from Duluth Denfeld are senior lineman Keyshawn Beckom, and junior lineman Raymond Bandy.
Picked from Hibbing for the First Team are junior wide receiver/defensive back Amari Manning and junior wide receiver/linebacker Josh Kivela.
Receiving Honorable Mention from Grand Rapids are senior lineman Kale Florek, senior wide receiver/defensive back Grant Giffen, and junior lineman J.D. Weston.
Others receiving Honorable Mention are senior wide receiver/defensive end Daniel Walsh, junior quarterback/free safety Michael Lau and senior lineman Kadence Tinsley, all of Hermantown; junior fullback/linebacker Marshall Hayes, junior quarterback/free safety Alec Turnbull and sophomore running back/strong safety Reese Sheldon, all of Cloquet; senior lineman Alex Webster, junior fullback/safety Nathan Skiba, and junior quarterback/defensive back Andrew Thauwald, all of North Branch; junior wide receiver/cornerback Connery Weicks, junior linebacker/running back Antonio Michelizzi, and senior lineman Beau Sward, all of Duluth East; senior lineman Jacob Plunkett, senior lineman Jayeden Hester, and senior lineman James Smith, all of Duluth Denfeld; and senior wide receiver/linebacker Eli Erickson and senior lineman/linebacker Mauricio Fridlund, both of Hibbing.
Johnson of Grand Rapids was named Offensive Player of the Year while Schmoll of Grand Rapids was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.
Grand Rapids head coach Greg Spahn was selected as Coach of the Year while Tony Radloff of Duluth Denfeld was named Assistant Coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.