f

Former Ms. Hockey finalist Fryklund reflects on career, Title IX 1998 Hibbing High School graduate Amber Fryklund is shown above during her time as an assistant coach with the Bemidji State University women’s hockey team.

 Photo submitted

HIBBING — Born in Hibbing, Minn., in 1980, Amber Fryklund quickly points out that she was born in a good year – the year of the Miracle on Ice as a young US men’s hockey team surprisingly captured an Olympic gold medal.

The only child of Jay Fryklund and Lori (Fryklund) Koehler, Amber found Hibbing a great place to grow up at the time: she was driving a four-wheeler at age 6, skating endless hours at Greenhaven Rink, and enjoying time and sports – particularly golf and tennis – with her grandfather. Jay (deceased in 2000) worked in the mines and had a background in hockey, and Lori worked at Essentia Health and played hockey on a girls’ team in Lower Chester while growing up in Duluth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments