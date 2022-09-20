GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
FARMINGTON — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won three of the four matches it played in the tough Farmington Tournament on Sept. 17.
The Thunderhawks beat Winona 2-0, 25-16, 25-15, Farmington 2-1, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11, and New Prague 2-1, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16.
The loss came to Mahtomedi by a 2-1 score, as Mahtomedi won 25-22, 19-25, 15-8.
Four the tournament, Braya LaPlant had 14 kills, six ace serves, 33 digs, six blocks and 104 set assists while Kyra Giffen put down 47 kills while adding two ace serves, 39 digs and two blocks. Kate Jamtgaard recorded 12 kills and five blocks, Lindsey Racine had three ace serves, 54 digs and five set assists, Haylee Finckbone finished with 19 kills, seven digs and seven blocks, Josie Hanttula finished with seven kills, three ace serves and 20 digs, Peyton Skelly had 14 kills, two ace serves, two digs and four blocks, Olivia Mustar recorded one ace serve and 26 digs, Colby LaPlant had four kills, six digs and two blocks, and Lily Petersen had one dig.
Grand Rapids is now 13-2 for the season. It will be home for a 7 p.m. match versus Bemidji – 5-5 on the season – on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Eagle Ridge Ladies Club
COLERAINE — The club champions were decided for 2022, for the Eagle Ridge Ladies Golf Club recently at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Placing first in the Gross Division was Jan Maki. Tying for second were Kelly Manner and Tonya LaFrenier.
Taking first place in the Net Division was Karen Raitanen. Diane Pittenger was second while Judi McIlwain placed third.
Eagle Ridge Ladies League
COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Ladies League is hosting a fall event, the Wine and Nine.
It will be conducted at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. It is a ladies fun nine-hole scramble, and the price includes wine, appetizers, prizes, green fees and cart, and a lot of laughs!
Create your own team of four or we can find a team for you. For more information or to sign up, call the Eagle Ridge Pro Shop at 218-245-2217.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:02.49
3. Mesabi East, 2:05.14
4. Proctor/Hermantown, 2:06.93
5. Superior, 2:07.21
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.91
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:05.08
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:08.75
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.89
5. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:22.57
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.52
5. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 2:30.97
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.07
2. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.27
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
4. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 26.52
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 26.62
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 213
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 194
2. Kieren Ford, Intl. Falls, 194
4. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 185
5. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 182
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 380
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 331
3. Casey Underdale, TH-SB, 286
4. Kieren Ford, Int. Falls, 279
5. Sylvie Wetzel, Hibbing, 255
100-yard butterfly
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.48
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.01
3. Kyra Skelton, Mesabi East, 1:08.50
4. Kate Schiller, Duluth East, 1:08.68
5. Emma Dauner, Duluth East, 1:08.87
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 57
2. Adrian Sheets, Mesabi East, 58
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58
4. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 58
5. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 59
5. Ava Niksich, Proc,-Herm., 59
5. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 59
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 59
500-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:46.90
3. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
4. Shea Bradley, Duluth East, 6:02.17
5. Samantha Bartovich, Rock Ridge, 6:04.35
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:44.07
2. Hibbing, 1:47.29
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.33
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.90
5. Duluth East, 1:51.58
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.43
4. Summer Cullen-Line, Mesabi East, 1:09.95
5. Maggie Gripp, Rock Ridge, 1:09.96
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:13.41
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
4. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:17.50
5. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:18.46
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.05
2. Hibbing, 3:55.30
3. Mesabi East, 4:02.05
4. Rock Ridge, 4:06.58
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:07.97
Tioga Trailblazers
ROCKFORD — The most recent Tioga Trailblazers mountain bike race was conducted Sept. 10 and 11, at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford, Minn.
The Trailblazers had 17 athletes competing and finished strong! The Middle School D2 Team placed second out of 33 teams. Notable finishes were Cash Connelly, who placed first out of 17 in the Sixth Grade Boys D2 category, and William Haarklau, who finished fourth out of 75 in the Eighth Grade Boys D2 category.
The High School D2 team placed seventh out of 39 teams. Notable finishes were Max Connelly, ninth place, Ben Schroeder, 13th place, and Eli Cherne, 18th place out of 77 in the Freshman Boys D2 category.
Following are results for all riders:
Sixth Grade Girls: Cora Metelak, 18th in 23:27
Sixth Grade Boys: Cash Connelly, first, 18:39
Seventh Grade Boys: Jack Wolf, eighth in 18:02, Brady Mattson, 13th in 18:55.
Eighth Grade Boys: William Haarklau, fourth in 17:15, Kody Lokken, 21st in 18:49, Hunter Theisen, 23rd in 18:57, William Kenowski, 33rd in 19:14, Owen Windorski, 36th in 19:24, Eric Stangel, 52nd in 20:32.
Freshmen Boys: Max Connelly, ninth in 34:41, Ben Schroeder, 13th in 35:19; Eli Cherne, 18th in 36:20, Ben Solem, 43rd in 39:05, Eli Lane, 56th in 40:09, Lance Tabbert, 65th in 42:26.
JV3 Girls: Sanny Gangi, 12th in 57:11.
Football
MLWR 48
GNK 14
MOOSE LAKE — A strong Moose Lake-Willow River team defeated Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in high school football action 48-14 on Sept. 16, at Moose Lake.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 0-3 for the season while MLWR improves to 2-1. The Titans will be home at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine on Friday, Sept. 23, for a 7 p.m. contest versus Mesabi East which is 1-2 on the season.
Football
Deer River 26
North Woods 6
COOK — The Deer River High School football team defeated North Woods 26-6 in road action on Sept. 16.
Sam Rahier was 6-for-10 in passing for the Warriors for 83 yards and a touchdown pass to Ethan Williams, who caught two passes for 57 yards in the game. Tygh Gullickson had a huge game on the ground for Deer River as he picked up 235 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. Rahier and Ben Storlie also scored touchdowns.
Jojo Thompson, Storlie, Connor Vickerman and Rhett Mundt led Deer River in total tackles in the contest.
With the win, Deer River is 3-0 on the season while North Woods falls to 0-3. The Warriors will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game in International Falls – 0-3 for the season – on Friday, Sept. 23.
DR 14 0 6 6 — 26
NW 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
DR: Sam Rahier 4 run (Kick blocked)
DR: Ethan Williams 15 pass from Sam Rahier (Ty Gullickson pass from Rahier)
Second Quarter
NW: Jared Chiabotti 10 pass from Lane Kneen (pass failed)
Third Quarter
DR: Ty Gullickson 29 run (Run failed)
Fourth
DR: Ty Gullickson 4 run (Pass failed)
Football
Bigfork 14
Ely 6
ELY — The Bigfork High School football team topped Ely 14-6 in play Sept.16, at Ely.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 3-0 for the season while Ely falls to 0-2. The Huskies will be home versus Mt.Iron-Buhl – also 3-0 for the season – on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Chisholm 2
CHISHOLM — The Greenway High School volleyball team tipped Chisholm 3-2 in action Sept. 19, at Chisholm.
The Raiders lost the first set 25-20, then won the next two 25-22 and 25-17. The Bluestreaks won the fourth game 25-22 to set up a fifth and deciding game which Greenway won 15-7.
Lexi Hammer finished with 36 set assists and four kills for Greenway while Kyra Williams had 22 kills and 36 digs. Miranda Gernander recorded four kills and 18 digs, Ava Johnson had 14 kills and 18 digs, and Joceyn Mikulich had 15 digs.
With the win, Greenway improves to 4-1 on the season while Chisholm falls to 1-1.
Greenway played Hibbing on Sept. 20, and will be on the road at Cloquet – 4-1 on the season – on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a 7 p.m. match.
Volleyball
C-I Tournament
CROSBY — The Deer River High School volleyball team won one of four matches at the Crosby-Ironton Tournament on Sept. 17.
The Warriors beat Northland 2-0, but lost to Barnum 2-1, to Upsala 2-0, and to Crosby-Ironton 2-1.
Deer River is now 2-6 on the season. It played Mesabi East on Sept. 20, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. match versus Hill City on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Girls Tennis
GRG 4
Cloquet 3
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team tipped Cloquet 4-3 in action on Sept. 19.
The two teams split the four singles matches with Thunderhawks Taryn Hamling defeating Alexis Goranson in the first singles match and Charlotte Moss stopping Addison Ranta in the third singles match.
Cloquet’s Avaya Kiminski downed Lindsey Tulla in the second singles match and Emilie Mattinen defeated Quinn Cargill in the fourth singles match.
The GRG first doubles duo of Caroline Ahcan and Hannah LaFrenier defeated Jordyn Rahkola and Frankie Halverson while GRG’s second doubles team of Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff stopped Ella Chartier and Rylie Goranson. In third doubles, the Lumberjacks’ Emma Welch and Gabbey Rennquist topped Emma Moran and Alyssa Ohman.
GRG 4, Cloquet 3
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Alexis Goranson, C, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Avaya Kiminiski, C, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, by default; No. 3 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Addison Ranta, C, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Emilie Mattinen, C, def. Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Caroline Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, def. Jordyn Rahkola/Frankie Halverson, C, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Molly Pierce/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Ella Chartier/Rylie Goranson, C, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; No. 3— Emma Welch/Gabbey Rennquist, C, def. Emma Moran/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Mesabi Range 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team rolled past Mesabi Range 3-1 in action on Sept. 16.
Itasca won the first game 26-24 but dropped the second game 25-13. The Vikings rebounded to win the next two games in close fashion 26-24 and 25-22.
Lacie O’Leary led ICC with 15 kills while adding four service aces and 11 digs and Breea Rasmussen finished with 12 kills, one service ace and 10 digs. Brooke Meyer recorded five kills, 41 set assists, two service aces and seven digs, Maddie Irvine had three kills and seven digs, Jazmyn Hakins finished with four kills and a dig, Senia Erkkila had seven kills, one service ace and eight digs, and Kaisa Reed recorded 17 digs.
Kaelynn Kudis led Mesabi Range with 22 kills and she added 11 digs. Johanna Westby had six kills, three service aces and four digs while Lauren Lautigar had 35 set assists and nine digs. Abbigail Shuster finished with two kills, two service aces and eight digs.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Vermilion 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team defeated Vermilion 3-0 in North Division action on Sept. 17.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.
Brooke Meyer recorded two kills, 34 set assists, five service aces, one block and four digs for the Vikings while Breea Rasmussen had 12 kills, one service ace and six digs. Lacie O’Leary finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Maddie Irvine had three kills and two digs,
Jazmyn Hakins recorded four kills, Kaisa Reed had three set assists and 12 digs, and Senia Erkkila finished with five kills, one service ace and 17 digs.
ICC is now 7-3 overall and in third place in the North Division with a 4-2 record. It will be at Oak Hills for a 6:30 p.m. match on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It will return home for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Northland on Friday, Sept. 23.
Girls Swimming
Hibbing Invite
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team ran away with the team title at the Hibbing Invitational which was conducted recently.
The Thunderhawks amassed 520 points to easily surpass second place Rock Ridge which had 421. Mesabi East was third with 408.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen and Alyssa Jackson (1:57.38); Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.19); Petersen in the 50-yard freestyle (26.29 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.63); Makenzie Mustar in diving (380.40 points); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.35 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.41); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Verke, Jackson, Petersen and Rauzi (1:44.07); and Verke in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.23).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.08); Ella Albrecht in diving (331.05 points); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:47.55); and Lauren Rauzi in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.46).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids was Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.06).
Hibbing Invite
Teams: 1. Grand Rapids 520; 2. Rock Ridge 421; 3. Mesabi East 408; 4. Hibbing 386; 5. International Falls 172; 6. Northeast Range/Ely 141; 7. Two Harbors/Silver Bay 136; 8. Chisholm 91.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson), 1:57.38; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Layman, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:05.64; 3. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinomen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:06.93; 4. Grand Rapids (Sylvie Ledermann, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Treasure Jager), 2:07.80; 5. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Kendra Kalstad), 2:10.21; 6. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Jordyn McCormack), 2:10.99; 7. Rock Ridge (Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich), 2:11.62; 8. Northeast Range/Ely (Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson), 2:12.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.67; 2. Verke, GR, 2:05.08; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:11.06; 4. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:12.81; 5. Dani Logan, RR, 2:16.07; 6. Selah Smith, GR, 2:17.73; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:17.08; 8. Elsie Hoard, RR, 2:18.24.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson, GR, 2:29.19; 2. Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.03; 3. Stark, RR, 2:36.14; 4. Madison St. George, H, 2:36.35; 5. Mae Layman, ME, 2:37.,75; 6. Gripp, RR, 2:40.67; 7. Kalisch, H, 2:40.84; 8. Cullen-Line, ME, 2:41.48.
50 freestyle — 1. Petersen, GR, 26.29; 2. Adriana Sheets, ME, 26.39; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 26.54; 4. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.62; 5. Bilben, IF, 26.88; 6. Kyra Skelton, ME, 27.38; 7. Emery Maki, H, 27.43; 8. Livia Dugas, THSB, 27.80.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 380.40; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 331.05; 3. Casey Underdale, THSB, 285.55; 4. Kieren Ford, IF, 279.45; 5. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 254.85; 6. Chloe Price, H, 246.40; 7. Harper Smith, THSB, 220.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Petersen, GR, 1:08.63; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:09.25; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:09.30; 4. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.45; 5. Pechonick, RR, 1:09.62; 6. Mae Layman, ME, 1:11.25; 7. Smith, GR, 1:12.51; 8. Riley St. George, H, 1:13.67.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.35; 2. Sheets, ME, 57.85; 3. Emerson, H, 58.79; 4. Jackson, GR, 58.94; 5. Baumgard, C, 59.23; 6. Stark, RR, 1:00.12; 7. Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:00.13; 8. Maki, H, 1:00.42.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:46.90; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:47.55; 3. Bartovich, RR, 6:04.35; 4. Logan, RR, 6:0910; 5. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:26.41; 6. Addy Butzke, ME, 6:18.48; 7. Dugas, THSB, 6:18.53; 8. Emily Blake, ME, 6:28.58.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Jackson, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:44.07; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.29; 3. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Kiera Saumer, Krya Skelton, Sheets), 1:49.33; 4. Rock Ridge (Logan, Pechonick, Parks, Bartovich), 1:52.80; 5. Rock Ridge (Heinonen, Avah Krausaar, Elise Hoard, Vukmanich), 1:52.95; 6. Grand Rapids (Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Nevaeh Hoard, Ada Jackson), 1:53.05; 7. Northeast Range/Ely (Larson, Tedrick, Thompson, McClelland), 1:54.60; 8. International Falls (Versteeg, Kalstad, Quianna Ford, Bilben), 1:55.15.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.23; 2. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.95; 3. Gripp, RR, 1:09.96; 4. Kalisch, H, 1:10.46; 5. Koskela, RR, 1:13.87; 6. Saumer, ME, 1:14.16; 7. Ledermann, GR, 1:14.21; 8. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:14.57.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:13.41; 2. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:18.46; 3. Quianna Ford, IF, 1:20.87; 4. Fossell, ME, 1:21.44; 5. Heinonen, RR, 1:23.18; 6. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:23.54; 7. Kalstad, IF, 1:24.21; 8. Gentry Byers, GR, 1:24.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:55.30; 2. Mesabi East (Sheets, Mae Layman, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 4:02.05; 3. Rock Ridge (Stark, Bartovich, Pechonick, Vukmanich), 4:06.58; 4. Grand Rapids (Smith, Jager, Nevaeh Hoard, Kelsie Zimmer), 4:12.17; 5. Rock Ridge (Krausaar, Koskela, Parks, Gripp), 4:13.11; 6. Mesabi East (Olmstead, Cullen-Line, Blake, Butzke), 4:14.31; 7. Rock Ridge (Ellie Bjorge, Tayler Harju, Logan, Elise Hoard), 4:15.45; 8. International Falls (Versteeg, Sylvie Valenzuela, Quianna Ford, Bilben), 4:20.40.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing Invite
HIBBING — The Pine City High School girls tennis captured the title at the Hibbing Invite held Saturday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts and courts in Virginia and Eveleth.
The Dragons scored a total of 18 points, followed by Rock Ridge with 14. Stillwater had 12, Hibbing 11, Duluth East and Cambridge-Isanti nine each, Grand Rapids/Greenway seven and Duluth Marshall four.
Other results were as follows:
At first singles, Lydia Delich defeated Ava Lowman of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-1, 6-0; Karina Fischer of Stillwater of Rock Ridge downed Danica Mark of Duluth Marshall, 6-2, 6-0; Mercedes Furin of Hibbing beat Taryn Hamling of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-2, 6-3; and Sell of beat Isla Pepelnjak of Duluth East 6-0, 6-3.
In the semifinals, Delich beat Fischer 6-1, 6-1, and Sell downed Furin, 6-1, 6-4.
In the third-place match, Fischer downed Furin 6-1, 6-1.
In the consolation round, Mark defeated Lowman 6-3, 7-5; and Hamling beat Pepelnjak 6-3, 7-5.
Hamling would beat Mark 6-1, 7-5 in the consolation finals, and in the seventh-place match, Pepelnjak downed Lowman, 6-0, 6-3.
———
At second singles, Bella Vincent of Hibbing beat Jazzy Kruse of Stillwater 6-3, 6-2;
Taran Dimberio of Duluth East beat Brooke Odland of Marshall, 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Torrel of Rock Ridge downed Addison Sell of Pine City 3-6, 6-3, 11-9; and Evie Porta of Cambridge-Isanti beat Lindsey Tulla of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
In the semifinals, Vincent downed Dimberio 6-1, 7-5, and Porta beat Torrel 6-3, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Dimberio downed Torrel, 6-1, 6-1.
In the consolation round, Kruse beat Odland, 6-1, 6-0, and Sell downed Tulla 6-1, 6-0.
Sell would down Kruse, 6-2, 6-2, and Tulla beat Odland 6-3, 6-2.
In the consolation final, Sell downed Kruse, 6-2, 6-2, and in the seventh-place match, Tulla beat Odland 6-3, 6-2.
———
At third singles, Boland beat Erin Baker of Cambridge-Isanti, 6-0, 6-1; Fink downed Taylor Erickson of Stillwater, 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; Molly Pierce of GRG beat Emma Adamski of Marshall, 6-4, 6-1; and Boben of beat Ella Johnson of Duluth East 6-3, 6-2.
In the semifinals, Fink beat Pierce, 6-0, 6-0, and Boland downed Boben, 6-0, 6-1.
In the finals, Boland downed Fink 6-4, 6-3.
In the consolation bracket, Erickson downed Adamski 6-0, 6-0, and Baker beat Johnson 6-3, 6-0.
In the consolation final, Erickson downed Baker, 6-1, 6-3.
In the seventh-place match, Johnson beat Adamski 6-0, 6-0.
———
At fourth singles, Okerlund beat Kenedi Koland of Hibbing 6-2, 6-2; Charlotte Moss of Grand Rapids/Greenway beat Rebecca Kassie of Stillwater 6-2, 6-1; Scott beat Ava
Revior of Duluth East, 6-1, 7-5; and Lily Struss of Pine City downed Daria Devko of Marshall, 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Okerlund beat Moss, 6-4, 6-2, and Scott downed Struss, 6-0, 6-4.
In the consolation bracket, Kassie downed Koland 4-6, 6-1, 11-9, and Revior beat Devko, 6-0, 6-0.
In the consolation finals, Revior beat Kassie 6-2, 6-2.
In the seventh-place match, Koland downed Devko, 6-1, 6-0.
———
At No. 1 doubles, Caroline Ahcan and Hannah Lafrenier of Grand Rapids/Greenway defeated Norah Powell and Ella McCarthy of Duluth East 4-6,. 6-3, 10-6; Beaudette and Lindseth beat Rebecca Landheer and Grace Strandberg of Marshall, 6-1, 6-1; Lahti and Unverzagt of Pine City beat Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewertz of Hibbing, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; and Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson of Stillwater beat Leslie Bleess and Isabelle Sullivan of Cambridge-Isanti 6-2, 6-2.
In the semifinals, Beaudette and Lindseth downed Ahcan and Lafrenier 6-0, 6-2, and Lahti and Unverzagt beat Perkins and Swanson, 6-3, 6-3.
In the finals, Lahti and Unverzagt beat Beaudette and Lindseth, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.
In the consolation bracket, Landheer and Strandberg beat Powell and McCarthy, 7-6 (7-5), and Sullivan and Rewertz downed Bleess and Sullivan, 6-2, 6-3.
In the consolation finals, Sullivan and Rewertz beat Landheer and Strandberg, 6-2, 6-2.
In the seventh-place match, Powell and McCarthy downed Bleess and Sullivan, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
———
At second doubles, Paige Maki and Mylee Young of Rock Ridge beat Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch of Hibbing 6-2, 7-5; Grace Cichon and Caroline Berkness of Stillwater beat Christina Duncan and Sylvie Markham of Duluth East 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 10-8; Claire Emmons and Malia Mikyska of Pine City beat Alyssa Ohman and Emma Moran of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1, 6-0; and Hannah Bingham and Lyla Hajek of Cambridge-Isanti beat Olivia Pipho and Saanvi Naveen of Marshall 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals, Cichon and Berkness beat Maki and Young 7-6 (5), 206, 10-3, and Emmons and Mikyska beat Bingham and Hajek 6-2, 6-4.
In the finals, Emmons and Mikyska defeated Cihon and Berkness 6-3, 6-4.
In the third-place match, Bingham and Hajek downed Maki and Young, 6-2, 6-4.
In the consolation bracket, Valeri and Rasch beat Duncan and Markham, 6-2, 6-3, and Pipho and Naveen beat Ohman and Moran, 6-2, 6-4.
In the fifth-place match, Valeri and Rasch beat Pipho and Naveen 6-0, 6-1.
In the seventh-place match, Dunan and Markham beat Ohman and Moran 6-0, 6-3.
———
At third doubles, Bella Jaynes and Iris Hendrickson of Hibbing beat Elle Kovach and Brigget St. John of Marshall 6-4, 6-3; Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine of Rock Ridge feat Ava Staskivige and Abby Zimmer and Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1, 6-1; Anya Lowman and Ainsley Doom of Cambridge-Isanti beat Sammy Woodhull and Isabel Marshik of Duluth East 6-2, 6-4; and Youngbauer and Roubinek beat Olivia McLaughlin and Sarah Dollerschell of Stillwater 6-2, 6-3.
In the semifinals, Spelts and Troutwine beat McCormick and Jaynes, 6-1, 6-1, and Roubinek and Youngbauer beat Lowman and Doom, 6-0, 6-0.
In the finals, Roubinek and Youngbauer downed Spelts and Troutwine, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
In the third-place match, Lowman and Doom beat Hendrickson and Jaynes, 6-3, 6-3.
On the consolation side of the bracket, Kovach and St. John beat Staskivige and Zimmer 6-3, 4-6, 12-10, and Woodhull and Marshik downed McLaughlin and Dollerschell, 6-0, 6-2.
In the fifth-place match, Dollerschell and McLaughlin downed Kovach and St. John 6-2, 6-1.
In the seventh-place match, Woodhull and Marshik beat Staskivige and Zimmer 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3,
Hill City 0
CHISHOLM — Olivia Hutchings had seven kills, five aces and three blocks as the Bluestreaks defeated the Hornets 3-0, 25-8, 25-20, 25-4 Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Lola Huhta had eight kills and nine digs; Hannah Kne 18 assists and five aces; and Ava Silvestrini 10 aces.
Volleyball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans picked up the 3-0, 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Rangers at home Thursday.
No other information was available on the match.
Boys Soccer
CEC 3
Grand Rapids 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) defeated the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team 3-0 in recent action.
CEC scored nine minutes into the game for the only goal it needed, and added another at the 25-minute mark for a 2-0 advantage at halftime. It scored 15 minutes into the second half for its third goal.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said there is a laundry list of positives and negatives that emerged from the game. He said obviously that the score line is a negative, and it is particularly hard when the Thunderhawks played great for 90 percent of the match.
“But we break down in certain moments and dig ourselves a hole,” said Koerbitz. “We’ve proven we can play with anyone, but we tend to switch off our intensity at certain times, and it’s become an unfortunate habit.
“On the plus side, CEC is the section favorite and we had portions of the game where we were in control. We missed two breakaways in the first half, hit the post, and had a good chunk of possession. However, they capitalized on their chances and we didn’t.”
“This game ultimately showed us we are very close to where we need to be, but we have to be mentally stronger.”
