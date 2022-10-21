GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Cross Country
Proctor Invite
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School cross country team competed in the Proctor Lions Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 18.
“It was a chilly meet, but weather conditions put aside, we showed up and left it all out on the course,” said Gabby Daydodge, senior captain of the Grand Rapids girls varsity team.
Following are results of the event:
Boys Varsity
Duluth East was first with 42 while North Shore and Moose Lake/Willow River tied for second with 93. The Thunderhawk placed a close fourth with a score of 94.
Miles Fischer of Cloquet on the five-kilometer race in a time of 16:13. Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright was second in 16:15 while Ian Thorpe of North Shore was third in 17:09.
Adrian Hanson-Kaasa was the top placer for Grand Rapids as he was eighth in 17:33. He was followed by teammates Mason Adler, 14th in 17:57, Zane Poenix, 24th in 18:13, Nikolas Casper, 26th in 18:14, Brendan Sylvester, 27th in 18:20, Larson Curnow, 32nd in 18:32, and Seth Barton, 33rd in 18:38.
Girls Varsity
Duluth East won the team title with 43. It was followed by Hibbing, 59, and North Shore, 93. The Grand Rapids girls varsity squad placed 11th in the team standings with 293.
Liz Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl won the five-kilometer race in a time of 19:41. Mileena Sullivan of Hibbing was second in 19:43 while Lizzy Harnell of Proctor placed third in 19:53.
Whitney Sylvester was the top finisher for the Thunderhawks as she was 38th in 22:13. She was followed by teammates Emily Walters, 59th in 23:30, Ellen Sween, 66th in 24:07, Elaine Jackson, 69th in 24:33, Gabby Daydodge, 81st in 25:84, Emily Timm, 90th in 28:06, and Madeline Larson, 92nd in 28:13.
Boys Junior Varsity
The Grand Rapids boys junior varsity team finished third with a team score of 39.
Peter Saftner of Duluth East won the five-kilometer race in a time of 18:24. Aidan Van Straten of Duluth East was second in 18:29 and Tate Johnson of Duluth East was third in 18:33.
Mason Sovada was the top placer for the Thunderhawks in the five-kilometer race as he was 11th in 19:18. He was followed by teammates Kale Fairchild, 12th in 19:18, Sam Barton, 16th in 19:29, Joseph Anderson, 21st in 19:38, Mathew Johnson, 28th in 20:00, Reid Ketola, 58th in 21:42, Lucas Rychart, 59th in 21:44, Joel Frost, 60th in 21:45, Micah Sween, 75th in 22:38, Jake Endeldinger, 77th in 22:40, and Dayton Landey, 110th in 25:47.
Girls Junior
Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 27,followed by Duluth East with 28 and North Shore with 96.
Tara Hertling of Hibbing won the five-kilometer race in a time of 21:21. Reese Aune of Hibbing was second in 21:28 and Lydia Eaton of Duluth East was third in 21:41.
Grand Rapids had just one participant in the 5,000-meter race as Holly Sylvester was 59th in 30:57.
Boys Junior High
North Shore won the team title with 38 points. The Thunderhawks were second with a score of 66 and Proctor was third with 69.
Jorge Cattica of Cromwell-Wright won the 2,400-meter race in a time of 8:58. Georgi Dimitrov of North Shore was second in 9:13.
Will Huttner was the top runner for Grand Rapids as he was third in a time of 9:18. He was followed by teammates Lucas Lane, 11th in 9:44, Caleb Van Drunen, 21st in 10:09, Jacob Brunn, 22nd in
10:19, Logan Wourms, 40th in 11:08, and Zak Vidmar, 56th in 11:44.
Girls Junior High
Cloquet won the team
title with 34 followed by St. John’s with 39 and Duluth East with 83.
Elsa Winbigler of Cloquet was first in the 2,400-meter race in a time of 9:39. Hadley Riutta of St. John’s was second in 9:42 and Audrey Collar of MLWR was third in 9:49.
Hally Karkela was the top Thunderhawk finisher as she was 25th in the 2,400-meter race in a time of 11:34. She was followed by teammates Allison Moore, 43rd in 12:25, Claire Larson, 48th in 12:43, and Anna Gebhart, 53rd in 12:56.
Kyla Stimson of Hill City was 58th in 14:04.
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Superior 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team completed its regular season with a 3-0 victory over Superior on Oct. 18.
With the win, the Thunderhawks complete their regular season with a fine 22-4 record as they prepare for the section tournament as the defending champions.
Grand Rapids won the three games against Superior by the scores of 25-9, 25-23 and 25-12.
Braya LaPlant recorded five kills, three ace serves, 11 digs, seven blocks and 31 set assists in an eye-opening all-around performance for Grand Rapids. Kyra Giffen had 16 kills, one ace serve, 10 digs and one block, Kate Jamtgaard finished with four kills, seven digs and four blocks, Lindsey Racine had 15 digs and five set assists, Haylee Finckbone recorded five kills, Josie Hanttula had five ace serves and six digs, Peyton Skelly finished with five kills, two digs and three blocks, Olivia Mustar had eight digs, and Colby LaPlant recorded three kills, three digs and two blocks.
Volleyball Seedings
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team has earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 7AAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Thunderhawks will receive a bye in the first round of the tournament. In first-round matches on Thursday, Oct. 27, No. 2 seed Cloquet plays No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld, No. 3 seed Hermantown takes on No. 6 seed Hibbing, and No. 4 seed North Branch faces No. 5 seed Princeton.
Volleyball
Esko 3
Greenway 0
ESKO — The Greenway High School volleyball team lost to Esko 3-0 in play on the road on Oct. 18.
The Raiders lost the games by the scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-20.
No more information was available.
With the loss, Greenway finishes the regular season with an 11-10 record.
Volleyball
Ely 3
Bigfork 1
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School volleyball team dropped its final match of the regular season on Oct. 18, losing to Ely 3-1.
Ely won the first two games by the scores of 25-12 and 25-9 but Bigfork rebounded to win the third game 29-27. Ely won the fourth game and the match by the score of 25-5.
Hannah Penke had 16 kills for the Timberwolves while Rachel Coughlin and Kate Coughlin both had nine. Sarah Visser had 29 set assists while Madeline Kallberg had 15, and Rachel Coughlin had eight service aces while Kallberg added seven. Hannah Penke had 16 digs.
Volleyball
Aitkin 3
Hill City 1
AITKIN — The Hill City High School volleyball team ended its regular season with a 3-1 road loss to Aitkin on Oct. 18.
Hill City won the first game 29-27 but then Aitkin won three in a row, winning by the scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-11.
Volleyball
Intl. Falls 3
N-K 1
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team completed its regular season with a 3-1 loss on the road to International Falls on Oct. 18.
The Broncos won the first two games by the scores of 25-22 and 25-14, but the Spartans won the third game 25-19. International Falls clinched the match win with a 25-22 victory in game No. 4.
Football
Deer River 42
Chisholm 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team completed the regular season without a blemish and it pounded Chisholm 42-0 on Oct. 19, in Deer River.
The Warriors led 8-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a 21-yard touchdown run from Tygh Gullickson. Sam Rahier nailed Sean Drotts with the two-point conversion pass.
Deer River added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 28-0 at the half. Gullickson scored all three touchdowns to give him four in the half. The scores came on runs of 13, two and nine yards. The Warriors were successful on two of the three two-point conversions with Rahier hitting Ethan Williams and Gullickson with passes.
Rahier threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter as Deer River upped its lead to 42-0. Rahier passes 25 yards to Rhett Mundt for the first touchdown and then he connected with Drotts for an eight-yard scoring pass.
For the game, Rahier completed nine of 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 66 yards on eight carries. Gullickson had 158 yards on 18 carries with the four touchdowns while Mundt had two catches for 50 yards.
Defensively for Deer River, Mundt was in on 10 tackles while Curtis Thompson was credited with 1.5 sacks. Williams had two interceptions.
Football
Barnum 42
GNK 8
BARNUM — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team completed its regular season at 1-7 with a 42-8 road loss to Barnum on Oct. 19.
Results of the game were not available.
Football
Bigfork 2
C-W 0
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School football team evened its record out at 4-4 for the season with a 2-0 forfeit victory over Cromwell-Wright on Oct. 19.
Football
Ely 22
HCN 16
ELY — The Hill City/Northland football team completed its regular season at 1-6 with a 22-16 road loss to Ely on Oct. 19.
Results of the game were not available.
Cross Country
IRC Meet
HOYT LAKES — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ cross country team left no doubt in anyone’s minds on Wednesday as both teams ran to victory at the 2022 Iron Range Conference Championships in Hoyt Lakes.
On the boys’ side, the Wolverines didn’t concede anything to their opponents, locking up the top five spots in the race to finish with the lowest possible score of 15. Cam Stocke won the race with a time of 15:59.3.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was second (48 points), Ely third (77), Mesabi East fourth (106), International Falls fifth (158) and Chisholm sixth (174).
On the girls’ side, Rock Ridge was a little less dominant, but only slightly as they placed three runners inside the top five to cruise to a win with 33 points. Maija Lamppa claimed victory in the girls race with a time of 19:56.6.
Ely finished as runners-up on the girls side with 57 points, GNK third (72), International Falls fourth (100) and Mesabi East fifth (101).
The top 15 runners in each race earned All-Conference nods. GNK’s Ben Plackner was the highest placing non-Wolverine on Wednesday, taking sixth with a time of 17:29.2. His teammate Levi Danielson was seventh (17:31.1). The Titans’ Riley Koran was 10th (17:44.7), Brayden Nielson 11th (17:45.0) and Bryce Nielson 14th (18:16.1).
On the girls side, Maija Lamppa led things but Nora Stark (20:12.9) and Lexi Lamppa (20:19.1) aided the Wolverine cause in third and fifth, respectively. Miia Johnson finished in 12th place (21:48.7) and Brynley Heisel was 16th (22:16.80.
GNK’s Lola Champlin was second with a time of 20:05.1. Emma Williams finished eighth (20:31.2) and Kaitlin Olson was 14th (21:51.7). Karly Mann finished 26th (23:22.3) and Avalynn Westphal was 28th (23:42.2)
The Section 7A meet is set to be held in Duluth at the Lester Park Golf Course while the 7AA meet will be in Hibbing.
Girls Tennis
Section 7AA
ROGERS — Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich took second at the Section 7AA Individual Tennis Tournament on Tuesday and, in the process, punched her ticket to her fifth state tournament appearance.
The Wolverines captain came in with the No. 1 seed from the North and opened play with Blaine’s Molly Garber, the No. 2 seed from the south. Delich took care of business in the semifinals, winning 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the championship match.
In the finals, she faced off with the south’s top seed, Elk River’s Ava Nelson. Nelson got the better of Delich by a score of 6-0, 6-3, but Garber’s win in the third place match secured Delich’s second place spot and a trip to the state tournament.
—
In doubles, two Iron Range tandems fought for a spot at state, but ultimately both fell short.
Rock Ridge’s Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth took on Elk River’s Kate Perbix and Mya Nelson in their semifinal match, falling by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
In the other semifinal, Hibbing’s Claire Rewertz and Abigail Sullivan took on Elk River’s Leah Skogquist and Paige Johnson. Skogquist and Johnson ended up getting the win 7-5, 6-2.
Beaudette and Lindseth then faced off with Rewertz and Sullivan for third place, with the Rock Ridge tandem coming away with the straight sets win 6-4, 6-3.
With Perbix and Nelson winning the doubles title, that forced a true second matchup for Beaudette and Lindseth against Skogquist and Johnson with the winner heading to state.
The Elks pair made it a doubles sweep for their squad as they downed Beaudette and Lindseth 6-1, 6-2, ultimately putting the Wolverine pair in third place when all was said and done.
